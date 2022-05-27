Browns Mailbag: What changes could come to offense with Watson at QB?

The first week of OTAs has come and gone, and we're heading into the holiday weekend tackling another round of your Mailbag questions.

Let's dive in.

"Now that Watson is QB1, how creative will the offense become?" - David Simpson

"Did the Browns change their offense again? I have seen some things on twitter surrounding a bunch more misdirection and also having Chubb and Hunt in together?" - Payton Helstad, Van Wert, Ohio

We addressed this a bit in the Mailbag last week, but it's worth re-visiting again after seeing Watson on the field in a team practice setting for the first time this week.

The Browns will almost certainly have some sort of tweaks to their offense with Watson at QB, and some of those changes could involve creative plays that include mis-directions and option plays. Any changes will be geared toward maximizing his mobility and strong arm, skills that led him to three Pro Bowls in his first four NFL seasons. We likely won't know the differences until training camp, but it'll be worth monitoring over the next few weeks of OTAs leading into mandatory minicamp (June 14-16).

In addition to gauging Watson's skills in certain elements of the offense, the bulk of OTA work is more about Watson building chemistry with his new receivers and getting used to working behind a new offensive line. Watson delivered a few good throws and showed some strong footwork Wednesday, but the offense — as well as all elements of the team — are a work in progress.

"Deshaun had another good day," coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. "I thought he was really sharp yesterday, as well. I think all of that work matters. I think the work that they do in this building together and the work they do outside the building, it all adds up. You have heard me say it before, it is added reps so he is doing a nice job."