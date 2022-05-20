Browns Mailbag: Who are the next options at slot CB and WR?

After a busy month or two of news from free agency, draft and rookie minicamp, the Browns Mailbag is finally back.

I'll be stepping in for Andrew Gribble in this space, and I'm thrilled to dive into your questions now and for the foreseeable future as we prepare for OTAs and inch closer toward mandatory minicamp. We have PLENTY to discuss, so keep the good questions coming.

We're tackling three here, with more to come

Who is going to cover slot receivers now that Troy Hill has been traded? – Bob Ruple, Novelty, Ohio

Who will be the slot WR and who will be the slot CB? – Binyamin Dickman, Lawrence, New York

We're starting this off with two questions about two positions set to hold new players in 2022.

Let's begin with cornerback. The Browns traded Troy Hill, their slot CB last season, to the Rams, and have a couple of options on the roster to replace him in 2022. Kevin Stefanski addressed this directly last Friday during rookie minicamp and didn't single out any individual cornerback for the role just yet.

"I think we have multiple guys who can fill that role and have filled that role in there," he said. "I think that is why we talk about versatility. If you're playing corner or if you're playing safety, you're going to be trained to play in the slot and play our nickel position. I think we have multiple guys who can do that."

One of them is Greg Newsome II, who started learning the position early in training camp last year as a rookie and occasionally slid over to the role in the regular season. Newsome had minimal experience in the slot at Northwestern but embraced learning the position and proved to be a valuable, versatile piece to the secondary.

The Browns might try the same project with third-round rookie Martin Emerson Jr. He almost exclusively played outside corner at Mississippi State, but the Browns are intrigued by his 6-foot-2 frame and long arms that can help throw receivers off their route at the beginning of the snap. They could give him a look inside during OTAs and training camp, but they don't need to rush him into any role in the cornerback room with Greedy Williams and A.J. Green also able to provide experienced depth.

Now for wide receiver.

Jarvis Landry manned the slot role the last four seasons but signed with the Saints in free agency. The frontrunner to be next for the role could be third-round rookie David Bell, who had three seasons of top-tier production at Purdue and possesses a strong set of hands that should work well in the position. The Browns appear ready to work Bell in both slot and outside roles, but the slot role could be primarily his if he performs well in training camp.