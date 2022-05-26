Deshaun Watson showing eagerness to forge bonds with new Browns teammates

The Browns have completed three days of Offseason TeamActivities, thus giving Watson his first chance to build on-field chemistry with teammates in Cleveland.OTA workouts are meant to be light, but the Browns will be using them to digest the best ways for them to mold the offense around Watson's mobile and strong-armed skills.

Each rep, though, brings Watson one small step closer to learning the tendencies and talents of each of his offensive teammates.

"I think all of that work matters," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I think the work that they do in this building together and the work they do outside the building, it all adds up. You have heard me say it before, it is added reps, so he's doing a nice job."

Walker, who played six games against Watson when Walker spent his first four NFL seasons with the Colts, is happy to now be on the same team as him. Gifts aside, he knows Watson's competitive nature will help make the Browns better, and his eagerness to build connections with everyone on the team will certainly accelerate that process, too.