Transactions

Presented By

Browns re-sign DE Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney thrived in his first year in Cleveland in 2021 with nine sacks, his most in a season since 2018

May 25, 2022 at 09:16 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

2560x1440-Clowney-ReSigned-2022

One of the Browns' biggest defensive playmakers and star players from a season ago is officially returning to Cleveland.

The Browns on Wednesday re-signed veteran DE Jadeveon Clowney to a contract that will keep him in Cleveland in 2022. Clowney, an eight-year veteran, built one of his best seasons of his career in 2021 with 11 tackles for a loss and nine sacks, his most since 2018, and formed one of the league's best pass-rush tandoms with Myles Garrett.

Now, he's returning to build an even better year and remain a core component of a talented Browns defense.

Clowney, the first overall pick from 2014 and a three-time Pro Bowler, has 41 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and 20 pass breakups in 97 career games and clearly thrived playing alongside Garrett, who broke the franchise sack record in 2021. Together, the duo combined for 25 sacks and achieved the highest combined sack total by Browns teammates, trailing only the 26 sacks by Reggie Camp (14) and Clay Matthews (12) in 1984.

With Clowney and Garrett back together, the Browns are set to once again feature one of the best edge-rush tandems in the league.

"We've become real good guys and close to each other because we play together," Clowney said in January. "I pick his brain, and he picks mine. We feed off each other out there. It's a good thing to have someone on the other end that you don't worry about. You're just like, 'Hey, I will meet you there [at the quarterback]."

Clowney, a South Carolina product, benefitted from a relatively injury-free year in 2021 and played 14 games, his most since 2018. A healthy year helped him finish the season in tremendous fashion with 5.5 sacks in his last three games, which was a big reason why the entire Browns defense closed the season on a strong note — the group ranked fifth in the league in total defense.

With Clowney now locked in for another year, the Browns are set to return nine of their 11 top defensive starters from 2021. LB Anthony Walker Jr. was also re-signed earlier in the offseason, while LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and all top players from the secondary in Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, John Johnson III, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison Jr. are locked in as well.

The second-year stability should benefit Clowney, who hasn't played back-to-back seasons with the same team since 2017-18, but his first year in Cleveland left plenty of promise for what could be ahead in a second season with the Browns.

Related Content

news

Browns sign TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

Additionally, the team waived TE Nick Guggemos

news

Browns sign CB Parnell Motley

Motley has appeared in five games with one start since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020

news

Browns claim S Luther Kirk and CB Reggie Robinson II

Kirk has spent stints with the Cowboys, Vikings and Falcons' practice squads, and Robinson was a fourth-round selection by the Cowboys in 2020

news

Browns sign QB Felix Harper

Harper is an undrafted rookie out Alcorn State.

news

Browns sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The group of undrafted free agents is comprised of six offensive players and six defensive players

news

Browns Sign 7 2022 Draft Picks

The Browns signed seven of the picks in their nine-player 2022 draft class

news

Browns sign TE Marcus Santos-Silva

Santos-Silva played basketball for two years at Texas Tech

news

Browns release Ks Chase McLaughlin, Chris Blewitt

McLaughlin appeared in 16 games last season

news

Browns Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward signs 5-year contract extension

Ward's extension runs through the 2027 season

news

Browns sign WR Javon Wims, DE Isaac Rochell

Wims has played in 33 career games, while Rochell has played in 63 career games

news

Browns sign DT Sheldon Day, DE Stephen Weatherly, make other roster moves

The Browns signed DT Sheldon Day and DE Stephen Weatherly and signed exclusive rights tenders with WR Ja'Marcus Bradley and G Michael Dunn

Advertising