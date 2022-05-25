Browns re-sign DE Jadeveon Clowney

One of the Browns' biggest defensive playmakers and star players from a season ago is officially returning to Cleveland.

The Browns on Wednesday re-signed veteran DE Jadeveon Clowney to a contract that will keep him in Cleveland in 2022. Clowney, an eight-year veteran, built one of his best seasons of his career in 2021 with 11 tackles for a loss and nine sacks, his most since 2018, and formed one of the league's best pass-rush tandoms with Myles Garrett.

Now, he's returning to build an even better year and remain a core component of a talented Browns defense.

Clowney, the first overall pick from 2014 and a three-time Pro Bowler, has 41 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and 20 pass breakups in 97 career games and clearly thrived playing alongside Garrett, who broke the franchise sack record in 2021. Together, the duo combined for 25 sacks and achieved the highest combined sack total by Browns teammates, trailing only the 26 sacks by Reggie Camp (14) and Clay Matthews (12) in 1984.

With Clowney and Garrett back together, the Browns are set to once again feature one of the best edge-rush tandems in the league.