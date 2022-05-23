4 takeaways from Episode 4 of Building the Browns

2. Oklahoma rookies stay tight

One batch of Browns rookies didn't need many off-the-field activities to forge a close bond.

For Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas and Michael Woods II, the bond was already established at Oklahoma. All three players were drafted by the Browns after big careers with the Sooners, so it felt natural for them to stick together as they arrived in Cleveland and acclimated to a new job in a new home.

"We're all in a new city, and I don't know if any of us have even been to Ohio," Woods said. "It's good even for outside the facility, getting to know where you are and getting submerged into another culture. It's good to have other people with you that you can ask questions and share knowledge with."

Just about every BTB scene with multiple OU players showed them all smiling. As expected, Winfrey — the energetic defensive end— never seemed to lose his grin even as he went through equipment procedures for things as simple as being fitted for a helmet.

It'll be interesting to see how Winfrey and Thomas, a defensive end, will feed off their bond over the next few weeks when Phase Three begins. Practices will be a bit more intense, and it'll likely lead to plenty of scenes showing how each of them use each other's energy.

3. A peek into rookie minicamp operations

Rookie minicamp is a vital step for all new players as they mesh with new coaches and begin to adjust to the speed of the game at the NFL level.

BTB captured a few snippets of how Stefanski conducts the three-day period, starting with a team meeting featuring ice breakers with each of the rookies and coaches. One interesting piece from the scene was from WR David Bell, who said Akron native and NBA legend LeBron James was his favorite athlete growing up.

On the field, pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jeff Howard, assistant defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch, defensive line coach Chris Kiffin and linebackers coach Jason Tarver were all mic'd up, providing an interesting look into how a rookie minicamp is ran.

"The goal when we get our hands on these guys is to teach our systems," Stefanski said. "We really want to catch them up to where our veterans are and then get them on the field and in individual drills, where the emphasis is really on teaching. We're going slow, and we want to take our time and dive into the specific techniques of every position."

4. A cool Combine scene with Martin Emerson Jr.

It's always interesting to get a look behind the curtain of NFL Combine meetings with future Browns players. Episode 4 featured one of those bits with third-round pick CB Martin Emerson Jr.

Emerson was sitting down with Lynch, Howard and GM Andrew Berry when Lynch asked Emerson what technique he wanted to be in on a crucial-down situation. Emerson asked a few follow-ups about the ball location and quarterback — Berry said "Patrick Mahomes" — before Emerson gave a straight-forward answer.

"I'd probably play off (coverage)," Emerson said. "The ball is coming out fast, so I'd just play off the sticks, flat-footed, and then just react."

There was a lot of football lingo in that response, but it's the one Lynch and the other Browns coaches wanted to here. They clearly valued Emerson enough to make him their first pick of the draft at 68th overall, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods appeared to spend a decent chunk of time at rookie minicamp working with Emerson to hone his technique.