Social media reacts to Jadeveon Clowney's contract extension

Jadeveon Clowney is officially back in Cleveland for 2022.
The three-time Pro Bowl DE signed a contract extension Wednesday, and social media had already gone wild with reactions about his return. Here's some of the best snippets from teammates, analysts and fans.
May 22, 2022
https://t.co/M55uhLkM9R pic.twitter.com/D6OyJ8BhEG— Myles Garrett (@Flash_Garrett) May 22, 2022
😏— Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) May 22, 2022
Clowney wanted to be back in Cleveland. How badly? He turned down $14M to $15M a year offers from other teams on multi-year deals to go back. https://t.co/DXRybXoUfI— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2022
Jadeveon Clowney will bring the smoke opposite Myles Garrett this season again with even more familiarity with one another on the D-Line. 💨 😤🔥 https://t.co/FvPxIhwy92— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 22, 2022
Browns 2022 roster has plenty of talent...— Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) May 22, 2022
Deshaun Watson
Nick Chubb
Kareem Hunt
David Njoku
Amari Cooper
Joel Bitonio
Wyatt Teller
Jack Conklin
Myles Garrett
Jadeveon Clowney
Anthony Walker
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Denzel Ward
Greg Newsome II
John Johnson III#Browns
This hit by Jadaveon Clowney will never get old ...#Brownspic.twitter.com/HGp3nAfHwq— Steven R. Walker (@Steve_R_Walker) May 22, 2022
Alex Wright gets to learn from Myles Garrett and Clowney all season.— Colb (@___Colb___) May 22, 2022
Could not ask for a better duo to learn from as a rookie.
Jadeveon Clowney on Instagram. #Browns pic.twitter.com/iiOjtUKYQO— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) May 22, 2022