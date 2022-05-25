Social media reacts to Jadeveon Clowney's contract extension

Here's how teammates, analysts and fans reacted to news of Clowney coming back to Cleveland

May 25, 2022 at 09:25 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

052322_ClowneySocial

Jadeveon Clowney is officially back in Cleveland for 2022.

The three-time Pro Bowl DE signed a contract extension Wednesday, and social media had already gone wild with reactions about his return. Here's some of the best snippets from teammates, analysts and fans.

Related Links

Related Content

news

5 things to watch at Browns OTAs

The Browns kicked off OTAs Tuesday and will be holding practices in each of the next three weeks leading to mandatory minicamp

news

Johnny Stanton, Myles Garrett, Wyatt Teller to play Dungeons & Dragons game for charity

The Browns trio are taking their love for the popular tabletop game to a bigger — and live — stage for charity

news

4 takeaways from Episode 4 of Building the Browns

The BTB crew went behind-the-scenes to show how the team bonded in the offseason program and what the Browns did during rookie minicamp

news

Glenn Cook, Joe Woods to participate in NFL Diversity Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program

The two-day program is built to create networking opportunities and further the league's effort toward creating a more diverse hiring pipeline across the top positions in the league

news

Why the Browns value Martin Emerson Jr.'s length at cornerback

Emerson's tall frame and long arms helped him succeed in coverage at Mississippi State

news

With Alex Wright, Browns have another DE who appreciates artistic talents

Wright played a variety of instruments and was into drawing before his football career ascended

news

David Bell readying for possible role at slot WR

Bell's skills are ripe for the slot position, where the Browns are looking for a new every-down player

news

Perrion Winfrey feels all of the 'love' from Cleveland

Winfrey has teammates from Oklahoma, his preferred number and a fanbase that has embraced him the moment he was drafted

news

Cade York settling into big role as newest Browns kicker

The pressure of being a fourth-round pick hasn't hit York, who's looking to become Cleveland's next great kicker

news

Israel Woolfork cherishes opportunity to return to Browns as part of Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship

Woolfork previously coached at Miami (Ohio) and is the second coach to receive the fellowship

news

John Johnson III enjoying familiarity of Browns defense

Johnson believes the secondary is in for a big year after a strong finish to 2021

Advertising