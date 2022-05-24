Johnny Stanton, Myles Garrett, Wyatt Teller to play Dungeons & Dragons game for charity

Johnny Stanton IV, Myles Garrett and Wyatt Teller are taking their love for "Dungeons & Dragons" to a bigger stage for a charitable cause.

Stanton, the Browns' third-year fullback veteran, is hosting a charity D&D game at Tabletop Board Game Cafe on Thursday with Garrett and Teller. The group will be joined by comedian, actor and writer Ify Nwadidwe, writer, podcaster and tabletop streamer Aabria Iyengar and Brandon Tharp, who owns a D&D-themed TikTok page with over 300,000 followers. They will all be playing to raise money for Red Nose Day, a charity aiming to end child poverty.

"This event is really exciting not only because a lot of local businesses and the team itself are getting involved, but I get to do something I'm really passionate about," Stanton said. "I get to do it with some really cool people — my teammates and Ify and Aabria, who are coming in from out of state — and get to raise funds for a really important organization in Red Nose Day. Fighting childhood poverty is a very, very important cause, and I'm really happy to be able to help get their word out."

The event is titled "Rolling for Red Nose Day," named after the cause of the charity Stanton is passionate for. Red Nose Day is a fundraising event coined by Comic Relief US to help end the cycle of child poverty and also occurs the day of the D&D event: May 26. The fundraising efforts from Red Nose Day have raised $275 million since the campaign was launched in the U.S. in 2015 and has positively impacted 30 million children, according to the Red Nose Day Campaign.

"They've raised a whole lot of money, and I'm really excited to raise as much as possible," Stanton said. "The fact that the actual Red Nose Day is May 26 and lines up perfectly with this event just feels like it was meant to be."