5 things to watch at Browns OTAs

2. Bell's slot usage

Plenty of focus will be on Bell regardless of where he lines up — the third-round rookie WR has an opportunity to carve an immediate role in a receiver room with lots of spaces open behind Amari Cooper.

The slot position could be Bell's fastest way of climbing the depth chart and taking a big target load as a rookie. The Browns figure to give Bell plenty of reps from that spot between now and training camp, and if the sure-handed receiver can make them count, he could be a top receiving option as early as Week 1.

3. Emerson's slot usage

Both slot positions on the Browns are open, and both could be captured by rookies. The defensive slot role is open, too, after they traded Troy Hill to the Rams, and the Browns' replacement for it could've been made a day before the trade when the they selected Martin Emerson Jr. with the 68th overall pick.

Emerson certainly doesn't have to start his career at the position, though. The Browns have depth at corner and could turn to Greg Newsome II, who played inside on occasion last year, or another one of the guys in the room to be the slot man. But if the Browns believe it could be Emerson, then they could give him a large share of snaps at the position in OTAs.

4. Where does Winfrey start?

The Browns' DT rotation is wide open. Both starters from last season have departed, and the Browns' two biggest additions at the position have been free-agent acquisition Taven Bryan and fourth-round pick Perrion Winfrey, whom some draft analysts believed could've been an early Day 2 pick.

No position battles will be decided in OTAs, but a good first impression from Winfrey could go a long way toward carving a big role as a rookie, whether that comes early in the season or later. He had 5.5 sacks last season at Oklahoma and could become a talented pass rusher in the interior with some more fine-tuning.

5. Other rookie standouts

Third-round rookie DE Alex Wright will be one to watch, too, as are any kicks from fourth-round K Cade York. Wright will be vying for a role in the defensive end rotation, while York is the lone kicker on the roster and will be an intriguing watch throughout all minicamp and training camp practices.