5 things to watch at Browns OTAs

The Browns kicked off OTAs Tuesday and will be holding practices in each of the next three weeks leading to mandatory minicamp

May 24, 2022 at 05:04 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

052422_OTAs

The offseason program took another step Tuesday as the Browns took the practice field for the start of Phase Three — the period where teams can run organized team activities and hold drills that more closely resemble a full team practice.

The Browns won't quite have a "full" team, though, because OTAs are voluntary. They won't have a full roster at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus until June 14, when the three-day period of mandatory minicamp begins, but a decent chunk of the team is still in Cleveland now to start laying groundwork for 2022.

Here's some of the things worth keeping an eye on in Berea over the next three weeks:

1. How the offense will adapt with Watson

This will be one of the big storylines discussed all the way until Week 1. Prepare to hear plenty of chatter about it throughout the next several weeks, in particular, since OTAs will present the Browns with their first chance to use Watson in a team practice setting.

The Browns could be making several changes to their offense with Watson now under center, or they could deviate very little from the play styles Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has used in his first two years in Cleveland. The Browns have said they'll wait to see Watson practice first before those decisions are official, and now they'll have the next four weeks to finally formulate those plans.

Photos: OTAs - Day 1

Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout the offseason

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
1 / 38

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
2 / 38

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
3 / 38

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
4 / 38

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
5 / 38

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski meets with special olympics athletes after the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
6 / 38

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski meets with special olympics athletes after the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
7 / 38

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30), Safety Ronnie Harrison (33), Safety John Johnson III (43), Safety Richard LeCounte III (39), Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99), Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5), Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7), Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4), Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2), Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9), Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Wide receiver Javon Wims (16) meet with special olympics athletes after the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
8 / 38

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30), Safety Ronnie Harrison (33), Safety John Johnson III (43), Safety Richard LeCounte III (39), Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99), Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5), Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7), Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4), Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2), Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9), Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Wide receiver Javon Wims (16) meet with special olympics athletes after the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
9 / 38

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
10 / 38

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
11 / 38

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
12 / 38

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
13 / 38

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Nate Meadors (35) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
14 / 38

Safety Nate Meadors (35) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
15 / 38

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
16 / 38

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) meets with special olympics athletes after the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
17 / 38

Kicker Cade York (3) meets with special olympics athletes after the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski meets with special olympics athletes after the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
18 / 38

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski meets with special olympics athletes after the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
19 / 38

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
20 / 38

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
21 / 38

Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
22 / 38

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
23 / 38

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
24 / 38

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special olympics athletes watch practice during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
25 / 38

Special olympics athletes watch practice during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
26 / 38

Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
27 / 38

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
28 / 38

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
29 / 38

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
30 / 38

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
31 / 38

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
32 / 38

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
33 / 38

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
34 / 38

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
35 / 38

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
36 / 38

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
37 / 38

Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.
38 / 38

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the first day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Bell's slot usage

Plenty of focus will be on Bell regardless of where he lines up — the third-round rookie WR has an opportunity to carve an immediate role in a receiver room with lots of spaces open behind Amari Cooper.

The slot position could be Bell's fastest way of climbing the depth chart and taking a big target load as a rookie. The Browns figure to give Bell plenty of reps from that spot between now and training camp, and if the sure-handed receiver can make them count, he could be a top receiving option as early as Week 1.

3. Emerson's slot usage

Both slot positions on the Browns are open, and both could be captured by rookies. The defensive slot role is open, too, after they traded Troy Hill to the Rams, and the Browns' replacement for it could've been made a day before the trade when the they selected Martin Emerson Jr. with the 68th overall pick.

Emerson certainly doesn't have to start his career at the position, though. The Browns have depth at corner and could turn to Greg Newsome II, who played inside on occasion last year, or another one of the guys in the room to be the slot man. But if the Browns believe it could be Emerson, then they could give him a large share of snaps at the position in OTAs.

4. Where does Winfrey start?

The Browns' DT rotation is wide open. Both starters from last season have departed, and the Browns' two biggest additions at the position have been free-agent acquisition Taven Bryan and fourth-round pick Perrion Winfrey, whom some draft analysts believed could've been an early Day 2 pick.

No position battles will be decided in OTAs, but a good first impression from Winfrey could go a long way toward carving a big role as a rookie, whether that comes early in the season or later. He had 5.5 sacks last season at Oklahoma and could become a talented pass rusher in the interior with some more fine-tuning.

5. Other rookie standouts

Third-round rookie DE Alex Wright will be one to watch, too, as are any kicks from fourth-round K Cade York. Wright will be vying for a role in the defensive end rotation, while York is the lone kicker on the roster and will be an intriguing watch throughout all minicamp and training camp practices.

Fifth-round RB Jerome Ford, sixth-round WR Michael Woods II and seventh-round picks DE Isaiah Thomas and C Dawson Deaton will be worth watching as well and will be competing for roles on a roster packed with talent and depth. Another name worth watching could be undrafted WR Isaiah Weston, who impressed in rookie minicamp and is at a position with some of the most openings of any spot on the roster.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Social media reacts to Jadeveon Clowney's contract extension

Here's how teammates, analysts and fans reacted to news of Clowney coming back to Cleveland

news

Johnny Stanton, Myles Garrett, Wyatt Teller to play Dungeons & Dragons game for charity

The Browns trio are taking their love for the popular tabletop game to a bigger — and live — stage for charity

news

4 takeaways from Episode 4 of Building the Browns

The BTB crew went behind-the-scenes to show how the team bonded in the offseason program and what the Browns did during rookie minicamp

news

Glenn Cook, Joe Woods to participate in NFL Diversity Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program

The two-day program is built to create networking opportunities and further the league's effort toward creating a more diverse hiring pipeline across the top positions in the league

news

Why the Browns value Martin Emerson Jr.'s length at cornerback

Emerson's tall frame and long arms helped him succeed in coverage at Mississippi State

news

With Alex Wright, Browns have another DE who appreciates artistic talents

Wright played a variety of instruments and was into drawing before his football career ascended

news

David Bell readying for possible role at slot WR

Bell's skills are ripe for the slot position, where the Browns are looking for a new every-down player

news

Perrion Winfrey feels all of the 'love' from Cleveland

Winfrey has teammates from Oklahoma, his preferred number and a fanbase that has embraced him the moment he was drafted

news

Cade York settling into big role as newest Browns kicker

The pressure of being a fourth-round pick hasn't hit York, who's looking to become Cleveland's next great kicker

news

Israel Woolfork cherishes opportunity to return to Browns as part of Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship

Woolfork previously coached at Miami (Ohio) and is the second coach to receive the fellowship

news

John Johnson III enjoying familiarity of Browns defense

Johnson believes the secondary is in for a big year after a strong finish to 2021

Advertising