Browns Mailbag: Which position battles will come into focus in minicamp and training camp?

We're doubling up on the Browns Mailbag as we inch closer to mandatory minicamp, starting with a Tuesday edition and ending the week with another on Friday.

To start, we're talking position battles, young players who could step up in 2022 and a look into a crowded RB room. Keep asking away!

What do you think the biggest position battles are going to be during OTA's? - Brooks Posta, Cincinnati, Ohio

Organized team activities will wrap up this week, and the real position battles won't start until training camp, but it's still worth looking at the top competitions on the roster now that OTAs are almost complete.

Here are some of the top battles …

Center: The battle is between Nick Harris and Ethan Pocic, with Harris taking the first-team reps so far in OTAs. The 2020 fifth-round pick has had the time and tutelage needed to develop into a starter, but he'll still have to earn it in training camp over Pocic, a five-year veteran who started over 40 games with the Seahawks.

Defensive tackle: Both starting defensive tackle jobs are up for grabs, and the Browns have several unproven — but promising — players at the position who will be in the competition. We've seen Taven Bryan, a first-round pick in 2018 who signed with the Browns in free agency, and Jordan Elliott, a 2020 third-round pick, take first team reps in OTAs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Browns offer those reps to other guys in future practices. 2021 fourth-rounder Tommy Togiai, 2022 fourth-rounder Perrion Winfrey and seven-year veteran Sheldon Day could also be in the shuffle.

Slot CB: Greg Newsome II has been the main guy taking snaps at this position so far, but Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns will give other CBs an opportunity here, too. Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. and AJ Green could be given looks, but Newsome certainly appears to be the frontrunner to play the position in 2022.

Slot WR: We've seen third-round rookie David Bell play most of the slot reps so far, although Jakeem Grant, Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones could be called for the role at points in training camp, too.