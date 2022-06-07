Browns to visit Pro Football Hall of Fame, practice at FirstEnergy Stadium during mandatory minicamp

The Browns will spend two of the three days of mandatory minicamp in Canton and at FirstEnergy Stadium

Jun 07, 2022 at 03:38 PM
The Browns will make two important trips out of Berea to enhance their mandatory minicamp experience for players when they're in Cleveland from June 14-16.

The first will be a visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton on June 15. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday at Westwood Country Club, where the Browns Foundation was hosting its 22nd annual golf outing, that the team will hold a practice at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and take a tour of the museum on the second day of minicamp.

"It's so vitally important that we understand what's come before us as players and coaches (and learn about) the great teams that have come before us," he said. "We're so fortunate to have the Pro Football Hall of Fame right down the road, so we're going to take advantage."

The Browns will then practice on June 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium, the first time the team will be at the stadium since the end of last season. The practice will be the Browns' final day of minicamp and last workout until training begins in late July.

"I want to get down there with the team," Stefanski said. "I want to get all of our players working in the stadium. I want to get (K Cade York) working in the stadium in the offseason. I think it's a good spot to end camp. Also, from a communications standpoint, we can work together as coaches and split the team up and put ourselves through some situational football."

The Browns have three practices left for voluntary offseason training activities, a time most of the team has used to lay groundwork for the 2022 season and build chemistry. Stefanski believes those reps will go a long way toward preparing the team for training camp, and that work will be even more imperative when practices are mandatory and the full roster is together for minicamp — albeit in places outside of CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

"I think there's so much room to grow and so many more things we can do," he said. "That being said, all these reps are really good — even the ones you don't love. We've come a long way and have room to grow, but I'm not going to discount how important it is to come together as a team, and I think the guys have done an outstanding job."

