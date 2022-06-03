Browns Mailbag: What's in store for Greedy Williams in 2022?

Week 2 of OTAs is over, which leaves us with one more week until mandatory minicamp is here.

We'll have plenty of more questions to answer from now until then — and through the rest of the offseason — so keep stuffing the mailbag.

Here's what we've got for the weekend:

"What is happening with Greedy Williams? I haven't heard anyone talking about him. Does he have a chance to make the 53?" - Mark Richardson, Ashtabula, Ohio

Williams is doing just fine. He's certainly still a big part of the Browns' 2022 plans and could be vying for a starting job in training camp, and his role on the defense hasn't changed even though the Browns drafted Martin Emerson Jr. in April.

Williams bounced back in a huge way last season after he was out for the entirety of 2020 with a shoulder injury. He tallied 10 pass breakups, which was tied with Denzel Ward for the most on the defense and also snagged the first two interceptions of his career.

The best stat, though, might be that he played in 16 games. He dealt with injuries his first two years in the league and proved he can endure the grind of a full season at a position where injuries are particularly hard to avoid.

You can bet the Browns want that kind of talent — and availability — in their cornerback room.

"He's definitely going to have a role," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said Wednesday. "When you have a bunch of good players, you find a way to get as many of them on the field as you can."

Williams' role on the defense could depend on how many snaps Newsome absorbs in the slot. He's been the primary guy at that spot for far through OTAs and sounded like he was preparing for a full-time spot there when he spoke with the media last week.

If Newsome is in the slot, Williams could be the guy the Browns lean on the most for the second outside role opposite Denzel Ward. He showed he can handle that last season, too.