Browns Mailbag: What's in store for Greedy Williams in 2022?

Week 2 of OTAs is over, which leaves us with one more week until mandatory minicamp is here.
We'll have plenty of more questions to answer from now until then — and through the rest of the offseason — so keep stuffing the mailbag.
Here's what we've got for the weekend:
"What is happening with Greedy Williams? I haven't heard anyone talking about him. Does he have a chance to make the 53?" - Mark Richardson, Ashtabula, Ohio
Williams is doing just fine. He's certainly still a big part of the Browns' 2022 plans and could be vying for a starting job in training camp, and his role on the defense hasn't changed even though the Browns drafted Martin Emerson Jr. in April.
Williams bounced back in a huge way last season after he was out for the entirety of 2020 with a shoulder injury. He tallied 10 pass breakups, which was tied with Denzel Ward for the most on the defense and also snagged the first two interceptions of his career.
The best stat, though, might be that he played in 16 games. He dealt with injuries his first two years in the league and proved he can endure the grind of a full season at a position where injuries are particularly hard to avoid.
You can bet the Browns want that kind of talent — and availability — in their cornerback room.
"He's definitely going to have a role," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said Wednesday. "When you have a bunch of good players, you find a way to get as many of them on the field as you can."
Williams' role on the defense could depend on how many snaps Newsome absorbs in the slot. He's been the primary guy at that spot for far through OTAs and sounded like he was preparing for a full-time spot there when he spoke with the media last week.
If Newsome is in the slot, Williams could be the guy the Browns lean on the most for the second outside role opposite Denzel Ward. He showed he can handle that last season, too.
"I thought he showed toughness and play-making ability," Woods said. "We had some premium matchups against some really good receivers, and he made some plays down the field. I saw him improve throughout his time in the offseason, training camp and saw him get better, but he proved that he can go out and make plays against elite receivers."
Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout the offseason
"Do you think it was obvious to the Front Office that Nick Harris was our Center now and in the future, or was cutting Tretter and his $8 million dollar payday a cost cutting move to go after more talent?"- Jerry Booth, Mammoth West "By God" Virginia
The Browns clearly believe Harris is ready to take a step forward. He developed for two years behind Tretter and said last week he learned a lot in that process.
"He's a veteran center – I personally think one of the better centers in the NFL – so playing behind him, learning how he is in the meeting and learning his tricks and his tools that he has learned over his career helped me tremendously," Harris said. "The amount of reps that I have taken against top-tier talent out here on defense, it's helped me tremendously."
Harris' start against the Packers last season was perhaps the biggest sign he was ready for a bigger role. He didn't allow a sack and commanded the rest of the offensive line, which allowed two sacks, at a high level. He was given a 70 grade by Pro Football Focus for the performance.
Harris has taken first-team reps so far in OTAs, but no position battles are decided in that period of the offseason. He'll still need to win the starting job in training camp against Ethan Pocic, a five-year veteran who started 40 games with the Seahawks.
"Have the browns signed all their draft picks?" - Jason Adkins, Eastlake
The Browns have signed
seven of their nine draft picks so far. The only two left unsigned are DT Perrion Winfrey and K Cade York.