Greg Newsome II says possible slot CB role 'a benefit toward me'

Greg Newsome II sure sounds like a cornerback ready to take an expanded role in the Browns defense in 2022.

That role for Newsome could be on the inside. He took snaps in the slot on Day 2 of OTAs and listed several reasons why he'd be excited to play the position in his second NFL season.

"I think it's a benefit toward me," he said Wednesday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. "I'll be able to be around the ball a lot more. I'm definitely liking the inside. It's going to be fun. I think I'll be able to make some more plays, get some sacks and things like that."

Newsome, the Browns' 2021 first-round pick, primarily played outside as a rookie but was the backup slot option for CB Troy Hill, whom the Browns traded to the Rams during the 2022 draft for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Newsome started learning the position in training camp last year after he sparingly played it in college at Northwestern, and the work paid off in the regular season — his versatility was one reason why his snap totals increased throughout the year.

A slot corner is usually one of the bigger cornerbacks on the field, and Newsome is doing what he can to gain a little extra weight. He's aiming to grow from 192 to 195 pounds by the start of the season and have "a little more armor," and he's also kept in touch with Hill for pointers at the position even though they're on different defenses.