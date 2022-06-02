Myles Garrett ready to renew 'special combo' with Jadeveon Clowney

Myles Garrett didn't feel the need to say much to Jadeveon Clowney when it came to recruiting him back to Cleveland this offseason.

Garrett knew that Clowney was well aware how special their combination was on the field — the duo produced 25 sacks last season, nine of which came from Clowney. He built his best season since 2018, partially because Garrett was wreaking havoc and drawing attention on the other side of the line, and Garrett knew the opportunity to run it back in 2022 was appealing for Clowney as he entered free agency.

"We're probably the best duo in the league as far as getting pressure," Garrett said.

Garrett's wish was granted last week when Clowney re-signed with Cleveland, a move that felt like the final big puzzle piece the Browns needed to ensure the defense can replicate its success from last season. The group finished fifth in the league in total defense and particularly thrived toward the end of the year, when opponents were held to 26 points or less in their last seven games.

With Clowney signed, the Browns will return nine of their 11 primary defensive starters from 2021. The only two spots open are on the interior D-line, which the Browns will feel much more comfortable replacing now that they'll have two Pro Bowlers on the edge for another year. They know they have two players capable of drawing a sack on every pass play, and that's a luxury not every team in the league can embrace.