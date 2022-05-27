Jadeveon Clowney back to 'chase that Super Bowl' with Browns

Jadeveon Clowney believes the Browns are set to be a better team on both sides of the ball, and that's why the nine-year veteran defensive end wanted to come back for a second season in Cleveland.

"I just want to chase that Super Bowl," he said in an interview with Nathan Zegura on Best Podcast Available. "We had a great defense last year. We went out and got some more key players on offense and defense, and I feel like we've got a shot."

Clowney, who re-signed Wednesday with the Browns, was one big reason why the defense was great.

His nine sacks were second on the Browns behind 16 from All-Pro DE Myles Garrett and were his most since 2018. Clowney thrived as opposing offenses dealt with deciding which end of the line of scrimmage they should focus on most, and after seeing how much he could produce in Cleveland, he believes his production could go even higher in 2022.

He also knows that Garrett, 26, is still entering his prime and that the Browns have several other talented players behind them. A strong secondary means Clowney will have more time to get to the quarterback, and that especially rang true toward the end of last season.

The whole defense began to click, leading to a fifth-ranked finish in total defense in the league. Clowney was one of the top leaders in the charge with 5.5 sacks in his last three games.