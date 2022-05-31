Jakeem Grant wants Browns' return numbers to 'go through the roof' with him as returner

Grant believes multiple return TDs are ahead of him in his first season in Cleveland

May 31, 2022 at 05:42 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

053122_Grant

Jakeem Grant Sr. didn't come to Cleveland to take fair catches.

Grant, a 2021 Pro Bowler and two-time Second Team All-Pro selection, is hunting for touchdowns every time he has a return opportunity in 2022. He's not being sarcastic, either, or using the typical athlete cliche of wanting to make the most of every play — Grant genuinely wants to break records in his seventh NFL season and first year with the Browns.

"Whenever I return, I'm trying to change the statistics," Grant said. "I want the percentage of scoring a touchdown this year to go through the roof. I want people to be like, 'Oh, not even Devin (Hester) scored this many touchdowns in a season.' That's the goal of mine this year — to score more than four touchdowns on punt returns."

Four touchdowns in one season is a monumental task. Only four players — Jack Christiansen (1951), Rick Upchurch (1976), Hester (2011) and Patrick Peterson (2011) — have ever achieved the feat, but Grant believes he has a shot at joining that group this season because punt returning has never felt easier to him.

He's scored four punt return touchdowns since he entered the league in 2016, including one in each of the last two years. His 97-yard score in Week 14 against Green Bay was the longest return in the league last season, and his 11.9 average yards per return in 2021 was a career-best. Grant is at the top of his game and is appreciating football more than ever after his Pro Bowl year, one that started with the Dolphins and ended with the Bears after he was traded.

Now, he's in Cleveland. The Browns signed Grant in free agency to solidify both punt and kick return positions. Grant signed with Cleveland because he knows the Browns will trust him to play the position how he wants to play it: with aggression.

"That's how I am," Grant said. "To be a returner, you have to have some insanity. That's what I pride myself on. I'm just trying to do things that people aren't bold enough to do."

Photos: OTAs - Day 3

Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout the offseason

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
1 / 34

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
2 / 34

Center Nick Harris (53) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
3 / 34

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
4 / 34

Kicker Cade York (3) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) and Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
5 / 34

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) and Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski meets with high school coaches the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
6 / 34

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski meets with high school coaches the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
7 / 34

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
8 / 34

Kicker Cade York (3) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
9 / 34

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
10 / 34

Kicker Cade York (3) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) meets with high school coaches the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
11 / 34

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) meets with high school coaches the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
12 / 34

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
13 / 34

Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
14 / 34

Kicker Cade York (3) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
15 / 34

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
16 / 34

Kicker Cade York (3) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
17 / 34

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
18 / 34

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
High school football coaches watch practice during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
19 / 34

High school football coaches watch practice during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
20 / 34

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receivers Coach Chad O'Shea and the wide receivers during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
21 / 34

Wide Receivers Coach Chad O'Shea and the wide receivers during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
22 / 34

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
23 / 34

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Chief of Staff and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
24 / 34

Chief of Staff and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
25 / 34

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Javon Wims (16) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
26 / 34

Wide receiver Javon Wims (16) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
27 / 34

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
28 / 34

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
29 / 34

Kicker Cade York (3) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
30 / 34

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
31 / 34

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Silas Kelly (51) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
32 / 34

Linebacker Silas Kelly (51) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) and Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
33 / 34

Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) and Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.
34 / 34

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the third day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 26, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Grant hasn't always been a confident returner.

When he first started the position in 2016 with the Dolphins, he had little confidence at all. The Dolphins drafted him in the sixth-round and thought the gifted skills he showcased at Texas Tech, where he remains the program record-holder with 3,286 receiving yards, would translate to punt returns. Grant is 5-foot-7 and only had experience as a kick returner in college, and he learned quickly that catching punts are a different beast.

His experience started with reps from a JUGS machine, which shot the ball into the air perfectly every time and became an easy exercise. But in the first punt of his first preseason game, he didn't catch it. He couldn't. He let the ball hit the turf and roll to the 7-yard line before returning to the bench to an angry Darren Rizzi, the Dolphins' special teams coordinator.

"He was probably as red as I had ever seen everybody," Grant said. "I was like, 'Coach, I'm not going to lie, I was scared. I was nervous.' I felt like I had to go to the bathroom because my stomach was in knots."

After he cooled down, Rizzi assured Grant would be OK as long as he caught the ball and ran. The tacklers running full speed were not going to drill him before he caught the ball. When he did catch it, he was elusive enough to break a few tackles and create a big play.

That's precisely what happened a few punts later. Grant spun a 28-yard return later in the game, a minuscule, forgotten preseason play that helped spark his confidence at the position. He was handed returning duties for the regular season and slowly grew more comfortable, finishing the year with 20 returns, one touchdown, 8.3 yards per return … and four fumbles.

Grant had a major area to improve in, but the promise was there.

"I muffed so many punts when I was a rookie," he said. "It was my first time doing it, and I was so worried about it. I thought I had to make a big impact to show the coaches I can survive in this league. Most of the time, it was me being inside my own head."

Grant's grip on the ball strengthened over the next five seasons, and so did his production. He's scored punt return touchdowns in all but two of his six NFL seasons and has never had more than three fumbles in a season since. The Bears gave Grant a "green light" to approach every play how he felt was best, and he became even more dangerous, averaging a stellar 15.4 yards per return in Chicago.

"That was it," he said. "Now, I'm a very aggressive returner."

The light is still green for him in Cleveland, although he'll have a new challenge.

Almost immediately after Grant arrived in Cleveland, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer told Grant to switch where he holds the football. Grant has held the ball on his right side his whole career because it's what felt natural to him, but squeezing it in his left side allows him to use the right hand for stiff arms.

Grant is still acclimating to the new look a couple months later, but he knows the change will pay off.

"I never looked at it like that," Grant said. "That's why I love being around Coach Prief. He's critiquing little things like that. Nobody knew that putting the ball in your left hand could lead to a touchdown or an extra 15, 20 yards."

Grant will have an opportunity to impact the offense, too. He's one of the candidates the Browns are considering for a possible slot receiver role, and he feels as though he's discovered a new gear as a pass-catcher after scoring two touchdowns and totaling 139 yards on nine receptions in his 11 games with the Bears after he was traded last season.

"When I got to Chicago, they actually viewed me as a receiver," he said, "and as soon as I got the playbook down, I was scoring touchdowns. It was insane. All my hard work was paying off."

Grant knows his biggest opportunities, though, will come when the ball is being delivered from a punter's foot. He's made his living in the league by dodging tackles and flipping the field for the offense with one big return after another.

This season, his goals rest on just one spot on the field: the end zone.

"Every return, I'm thinking 'house.'"

Related Links

Related Content

news

Myles Garrett ready to renew 'special combo' with Jadeveon Clowney

Garrett believes the Browns will have one the best pass rush duos in the league with Clowney back for another season

news

Browns expect David Njoku to continue 'evolution' at TE

Njoku's contract extension comes with a challenge to become an even more complete tight end

news

By the Numbers: The stats that made David Njoku valuable to the Browns

Njoku signed a four-year extension with the Browns

news

Jadeveon Clowney back to 'chase that Super Bowl' with Browns

Clowney couldn't pass on the opportunity to run it back with a defense he thrived in last season

news

Greg Newsome II says possible slot CB role 'a benefit toward me'

Newsome was taking first-team snaps in the slot on Day 2 of OTAs

news

Deshaun Watson showing eagerness to forge bonds with new Browns teammates

Watson took offensive players on a trip to the Bahamas and has been eager to build bonds with teammates throughout the offseason program

news

Nick Harris 'ready for the opportunity' of a possible starting job in third NFL season

For the first time in his career, Harris has a clear path to grab a starting job

news

Social media reacts to Jadeveon Clowney's contract extension

Here's how teammates, analysts and fans reacted to news of Clowney coming back to Cleveland

news

5 things to watch at Browns OTAs

The Browns kicked off OTAs Tuesday and will be holding practices in each of the next three weeks leading to mandatory minicamp

news

Johnny Stanton, Myles Garrett, Wyatt Teller to play Dungeons & Dragons game for charity

The Browns trio are taking their love for the popular tabletop game to a bigger — and live — stage for charity

news

4 takeaways from Episode 4 of Building the Browns

The BTB crew went behind-the-scenes to show how the team bonded in the offseason program and what the Browns did during rookie minicamp

Advertising