By the Numbers: The stats that made David Njoku valuable to the Browns

The Browns' TE1 for the future is officially locked in — David Njoku has signed a contract extension through 2025 with the Browns.

Here's the numbers that led to "The Chief" earning another four years in Cleveland.

15 - Njoku has caught 15 touchdowns since he was a Browns' first-round draft pick (29th overall) in 2017. Six of them have been caught in the last year, and four of them happened last season, when he led the Browns in that category.

1,754 - Njoku has totaled 1,754 career receiving yards, including 475 last year, which led all tight ends and ranked third on the team.

61.7 - Njoku has a 61.7 catch percentage, a number that has steadily increased the last three seasons. His 67.9 catch percentage last season was a career high and led all Browns receivers with 50 or more targets.

3.8 - To put the last stat a little differently, Njoku had a meager 3.8 drop percentage (two drops) last season, second-lowest among Browns receivers with 50 or more targets.

9 - Njoku totaled nine yards per target last season, which trailed only WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (10.3) among receivers with 20 or more targets. That number has also steadily increased over the last three seasons, and deeper passes are one way the Browns have tried to take advantage of his big 6-foot-4, 246-pound frame.

149 - That was Njoku's career-high receiving total, recorded in Week 5 against the Chargers last season. The bulk of it was gained on a 71-yard touchdown, which was also the longest play of his career and the longest play of the Browns' season.

14 - That's how many games Njoku has caught 50 or more receiving yards. Eight of them were in 2018.

65 - Njoku has played 65 career games with 36 starts. He's played 16 games three years in his career.