Former Browns Pro Bowl C Alex Mack announces retirement

One of the best centers and prominent draft picks of the modern Browns era is hanging 'em up.
Alex Mack, who spent the first seven years in the NFL in Cleveland and was a three-time Browns Pro Bowler, announced his retirement Friday after 13 seasons in the league. He started 85 games with the Browns — which included playing all 16 games in six of his seven years with the team — and missed only 11 games, all of which were due to a season-ending injury in 2014.
Mack, a native of Santa Barbara, California, was drafted by the Browns 21st overall in 2009. He was named to the NFL's 2010 All-Decade Team and voted to his seventh Pro Bowl last season. He played 196 career games in the league.