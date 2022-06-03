Former Browns Pro Bowl C Alex Mack announces retirement

Mack was drafted by the Browns in the first round 2009 and was nominated to three Pro Bowls in seven seasons in Cleveland

Jun 03, 2022 at 01:30 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

060322_Mack(if-needed)

One of the best centers and prominent draft picks of the modern Browns era is hanging 'em up.

Alex Mack, who spent the first seven years in the NFL in Cleveland and was a three-time Browns Pro Bowler, announced his retirement Friday after 13 seasons in the league. He started 85 games with the Browns — which included playing all 16 games in six of his seven years with the team — and missed only 11 games, all of which were due to a season-ending injury in 2014.

Mack, a native of Santa Barbara, California, was drafted by the Browns 21st overall in 2009. He was named to the NFL's 2010 All-Decade Team and voted to his seventh Pro Bowl last season. He played 196 career games in the league.

Related Content

news

Browns believe K Cade York is 'right guy for our stadium, for our city'

Priefer said he got emotional when the Browns acquired the draft pick that ultimately led to York's selection

news

Alex Van Pelt impressed at 'dynamic' playmaking ability from Deshaun Watson

Van Pelt said the offense will be able to do "different things" with Watson under center

news

Myles Garrett ready to renew 'special combo' with Jadeveon Clowney

Garrett believes the Browns will have one the best pass rush duos in the league with Clowney back for another season

news

Browns expect David Njoku to continue 'evolution' at TE

Njoku's contract extension comes with a challenge to become an even more complete tight end

news

By the Numbers: The stats that made David Njoku valuable to the Browns

Njoku signed a four-year extension with the Browns

news

Jakeem Grant wants Browns' return numbers to 'go through the roof' with him as returner

Grant believes multiple return TDs are ahead of him in his first season in Cleveland

news

Jadeveon Clowney back to 'chase that Super Bowl' with Browns

Clowney couldn't pass on the opportunity to run it back with a defense he thrived in last season

news

Greg Newsome II says possible slot CB role 'a benefit toward me'

Newsome was taking first-team snaps in the slot on Day 2 of OTAs

news

Deshaun Watson showing eagerness to forge bonds with new Browns teammates

Watson took offensive players on a trip to the Bahamas and has been eager to build bonds with teammates throughout the offseason program

news

Nick Harris 'ready for the opportunity' of a possible starting job in third NFL season

For the first time in his career, Harris has a clear path to grab a starting job

news

Social media reacts to Jadeveon Clowney's contract extension

Here's how teammates, analysts and fans reacted to news of Clowney coming back to Cleveland

Advertising