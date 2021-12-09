Transactions

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland adds 2 players to the reserve/COVID-19 list

Dec 09, 2021 at 11:50 AM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (2):

P Jamie Gillan

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

