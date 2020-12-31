Browns make roster moves

Dec 31, 2020 at 04:15 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
122420_helmet

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Placed on reserve/COVID-19*:

LB Malcolm Smith 

CB Denzel Ward

Activated from reserve/COVID-19:

WR Rashard Higgins

WR KhaDarel Hodge

WR Jarvis Landry

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

LB Jacob Phillips

*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Related Content

news

Statement from Cleveland Browns on team facility remaining closed Thursday

news

Browns 'adapt and adjust,' only focused on what can be controlled

The Browns are putting an even heavier emphasis on focusing what they can control as schedule changes and roster announcements affect Week 17 game prep
news

Cup of Joe: Opportunities don't get much better than this

In his weekly column, Joe Thomas explains why the Browns earned the right to control their playoff destiny heading into their Week 17 showdown with the Steelers
news

Statement from Cleveland Browns on positive COVID-19 tests

Advertising