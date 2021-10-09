Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have activated LB Anthony Walker Jr. from injured reserve. The team also signed DE Joe Jackson to the practice squad and elevated him to the active roster. The club also elevated S Jovante Moffatt to the active roster.

Walker joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent this offseason and led the team with nine tackles in the season opener. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Sept. 17 and was designated for return on Oct. 6

Jackson is 6-4, 278 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Miami (Fla.). Initially a fifth-round selection by Dallas in 2019, Jackson first joined the Browns via waivers in 2020. He has appeared in all four games this season and recorded two tackles with one sack. He will wear No. 91.

Moffatt is 5-11, 213 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Middle Tennessee State. He joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in nine games as a rookie. He has spent the 2021 season the Browns' practice squad. A native of Union City, Tenn., Moffatt will wear No. 35.