Transactions

Browns make roster moves

LB Anthony Walker Jr. is back on the active roster after 3 weeks on Injured Reserve

Oct 09, 2021 at 11:33 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have activated LB Anthony Walker Jr. from injured reserve. The team also signed DE Joe Jackson to the practice squad and elevated him to the active roster. The club also elevated S Jovante Moffatt to the active roster. 

Walker joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent this offseason and led the team with nine tackles in the season opener. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Sept. 17 and was designated for return on Oct. 6

Jackson is 6-4, 278 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Miami (Fla.). Initially a fifth-round selection by Dallas in 2019, Jackson first joined the Browns via waivers in 2020. He has appeared in all four games this season and recorded two tackles with one sack. He will wear No. 91. 

Moffatt is 5-11, 213 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Middle Tennessee State. He joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in nine games as a rookie. He has spent the 2021 season the Browns' practice squad. A native of Union City, Tenn., Moffatt will wear No. 35. 

A club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad prior to the transaction deadline that precedes the game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game

Related Content

news

T Jedrick Wills Jr. downgraded to out vs. Chargers

The 2nd-year left tackle will miss his 1st game of the season
news

Browns sign LB Elijah Lee to active roster

Lee has appeared in all 4 games this season
news

Browns designate LB Anthony Walker for return

Walker joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent this offseason and led the team with nine tackles in the season opener
news

Browns sign G Hjalte Froholdt

The 2019 4th-round pick has appeared in eight games
news

Browns sign WR Lawrence Cager to practice squad

Cager is a 6-5, 220-pound second year player out of Georgia
news

Browns sign DB Bryan Mills to practice squad

Mills is a 6-1, 184-pound rookie who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. 
news

Browns sign CB Herb Miller to practice squad

Miller spent all of 2020 with the Buccaneers, including 4 games on the active roster
news

Browns elevate TE Jordan Franks to active roster

Franks is in his second NFL season and has appeared in six career games
news

Browns sign WR Davion Davis to the practice squad

Davis led the Browns in receiving yards during the preseason
news

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on IR, sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad

Cleveland's veteran WR suffered a knee injury in the 1st quarter of Sunday's win over the Texans
news

Browns sign TE Miller Forristall, G Tristen Hoge to practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves heading into Week 3
Advertising