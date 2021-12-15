Browns place 6 on reserve/COVID lists, make additional roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (5):

CB Troy Hill

S John Johnson III

QB Baker Mayfield

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Placed on practice squad/COVID-19 (1):

S Nate Meadors

Signed to active roster from practice squad (1):

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

Signed to practice squad (3):

TE Nick Guggemos

WR Alexander Hollins

T Elijah Nkansah

Bradley, 6-1, 198 pounds, is a first-year player out of Louisiana-Lafayette. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Bradley has appeared in five career games and recorded nine receptions for 124 yards. He has appeared in two contests this year and recorded four receptions for 64 yards. Bradley will wear No. 84.

Guggemos (6-5, 231) is a rookie from the University of St. Thomas. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent signed by Seattle, Guggemos spent most of training camp with Washington. Guggemos is a native of Eden Prairie, Minn. and will wear No. 48.

Hollins is 6-0, 166 pounds and in his first NFL season out of Eastern Illinois. Hollins entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2019 and has appeared in five career games with one start. He has two receptions for 46 yards. Hollins initially was signed to the Browns active roster from the Minnesota's practice squad for the 2020 regular season finale. He spent training camp this season with the Browns before being waived during final roster cuts. Hollins is a native of Yazoo City, Miss. and will wear No. 12.