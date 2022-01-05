Transactions

Browns place Baker Mayfield, Sione Takitaki on injured reserve, make other roster moves

The Browns have also signed QB Nick Mullens and RB Dexter Williams to the active roster

Jan 05, 2022 at 03:09 PM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (1):
LB Tony Fields II

Signed to active roster from practice squad (2):
QB Nick Mullens (from own practice squad)

RB Dexter Williams (from Miami's practice squad)

Placed on injured reserve (2):
QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder)

LB Sione Takitaki (shoulder) 

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (1):
RB Dexter Williams

Signed to practice squad (1):
RB Artavis Pierce

Williams (5-11, 212) is a second-year player who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 draft by the Green Bay Packers. He spent the first two years of his career (2019-20) on the Packers and carried the ball seven times for 19 yards in seven contests. He spent three weeks on the Browns' practice squad earlier this season. He also spent time this season on the Giants', Packers' and Dolphins' practice squads. Williams is a Notre Dame product and hails from Orlando, Fla. He will wear No. 34.

Pierce (5-9, 217), is a second-year player who was initially by Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The Oregon State product has appeared in six career games with the Bears, rushing the ball six times for 34 yards and a touchdown. Pierce is from Lake Alfred, Fla and will wear No. 18.

