Browns place Baker Mayfield, Sione Takitaki on injured reserve, make other roster moves

Williams (5-11, 212) is a second-year player who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 draft by the Green Bay Packers. He spent the first two years of his career (2019-20) on the Packers and carried the ball seven times for 19 yards in seven contests. He spent three weeks on the Browns' practice squad earlier this season. He also spent time this season on the Giants', Packers' and Dolphins' practice squads. Williams is a Notre Dame product and hails from Orlando, Fla. He will wear No. 34.