Browns place CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns have placed CB Greedy Williams (hamstring) on injured reserve. The team has also signed CB Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad.

Williams joined the Browns as a second-round pick in 2019. He appeared in 16 games last season and recorded 40 tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

Miller is officially in his second NFL season out of Florida Atlantic. Initially signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Miller has appeared in 13 career games with the Buccaneers (four in 2020) and Browns (nine in 2021). He has recorded three career tackles on defense and one interception, while adding seven stops on special teams. He will wear No. 29.