Browns place CB Kevin Johnson on COVID-19 list

Jan 02, 2021 at 08:20 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
111320_helmet

The Cleveland Browns have placed CB Kevin Johnson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.* In addition, the club has elevated (Contagious Disease Addendum) CB A.J. Green from the practice squad.

Green is a 6-2, 198 pound rookie out of Oklahoma State. He was signed as an undrafted free agent and has spent the season on the Browns' practice squad. He appeared as a reserve in the club's Week 3 contest. A native of DeSoto, Texas, Green will wear No. 38.

*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

