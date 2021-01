Browns place CB Kevin Johnson on COVID-19 list

Green is a 6-2, 198 pound rookie out of Oklahoma State. He was signed as an undrafted free agent and has spent the season on the Browns' practice squad. He appeared as a reserve in the club's Week 3 contest. A native of DeSoto, Texas, Green will wear No. 38.

