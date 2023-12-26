Transactions

Browns place QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on injured reserve

Browns sign QB P.J. Walker to the active roster 

Dec 26, 2023 at 12:42 PM
Transactions 12.26

The Cleveland Browns have placed QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (hip) on injured reserve and signed QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team has signed P Matt Haack to the practice squad.

Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick this year, appeared in eight games with three starts. He completed 60 of 112 passes for 440 yards with one touchdown and added 65 yards rushing.

Walker (5-11, 215) is officially in his fourth NFL season out of Temple. Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he spent time on the Colts' practice squad from 2017-19 and with XFL's Houston Roughneck's in 2019, before joining the Panthers from 2020-22, where he started seven games. This season, Walker has appeared in six games with the Browns, making two starts. He has completed 54 of 111 passes for 674 yards with five touchdowns, while adding 30 rushing yards. Walker will wear No. 10. 

Haack (6-0, 205) is in his seventh NFL season out of Arizona State. Originally signed by Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Haack has appeared in 98 career games with the Dolphins (2017-20), Bills (2021) and Colts (2022). He has booted 429 career punts for 19,087 yards (44.5 average), landing 160 inside the 20-yard line.

