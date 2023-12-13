Transactions

Browns place S Grant Delpit on injured reserve

 Browns also sign S Duron Harmon to the active roster and sign T Joey Fisher to the practice squad

Dec 13, 2023 at 01:03 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions 12.12

The Cleveland Browns have placed S Grant Delpit (groin) on injured reserve. The club has also signed S Duron Harmon to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team has signed T Joey Fisher to the practice squad.

Delpit, who has started all 13 games, is leading the Browns this season with 77 tackles, while adding 1.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Harmon (6-0, 205) is in his 11th NFL season out of Rutgers. Originally a third-round pick by New England in 2013, he has appeared in 164 games with 79 starts for the Patriots (2013-19), Lions (2020), Falcons (2021), Raiders (2022) and Bears (2023). He has recorded 397 career tackles, 23 interceptions, 43 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He has appeared in four Super Bowls and helped New England win three. Harmon has appeared in three games with one start for the Bears this season before joining the Browns' practice squad on Nov. 22. Harmon will wear No. 30.

Fisher (6-5, 322) is a rookie out of Shepherd. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by San Francisco in 2023, he spent most of the season on the Steelers' practice squad.

