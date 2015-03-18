Browns Play 60 Spring Challenge launches soon

Browns host first "Cleveland Huddle Pathway" in celebration with Black History Month
Students from Euclid City Schools, a Stay in the Game! school district, attended panel conversation with Browns employees to learn about career opportunities in sports
Cleveland Browns celebrate Black History Month by embracingthe team's #BeTheSolution platform
Activations scheduled throughout February and beyond for the organization to highlight, honor and celebrate Black History
Browns' Nominated Officiating Crew Selected as NFL High School Football Officials 'Crew of the Year'
Officiating crew invited to attend the NFL Pro Bowl Games
Shaker Heights safety Trey McNutt selected for Nike 'Next Ones' to represent the Browns
Top players from across the country and international athlete awarded with elite football experience during the week of Super Bowl LVIII
Matt Dennison selected as semifinalist for the 2023 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award
Dennison is one of 10 semifinalists for the prestigious award
Browns host Gym Class Takeover at Mary McLeod Bethune School in partnership with Meijer
Meijer team members volunteered to run stations during the Gym Class Takeover
Rodney McLeod and Joel Bitonio give back to the community through partnerships with Meijer
McLeod and Bitonio each hosted their events during the Browns "Month of Giving"
Cleveland Browns make $25,000 donation to continue support of University Hospitals' AEDin3 Initiative
The donation will cover the cost of nine Automated External Defibrillator machines for Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Senate League Football Programs
Amazon donates $25,000 to Cleveland Browns Foundation for Stay in the Game! Attendance Network
Browns and Stay in the Game! Attendance Network surprised General Johnnie Wilson Middle School principal with Super Bowl LVIII tickets
Browns Give Back team celebrates Month of Giving throughout December
Browns held a variety of events throughout December in conjunction with the Month of Giving
Homage and Denzel Ward's Make Them Know Your Name Foundation partner with custom T-shirt to spread awareness of heart health
T-shirts will be available for purchase on Thursday at the Browns Pro Shop