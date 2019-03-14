Browns player conference calls - Richardson, Harris, Taylor

DL Sheldon Richardson:

On deciding to sign with the Browns:

"They wanted me. It was more than one year. That definitely that was one of my big, big things. I wanted to get off of the one-year deal thing. I wanted to find a home and make myself a dominant force in one organization and not just get passed around. Honestly, the team itself, the D line itself, is what was bringing me here before (DL) Olivier (Vernon) because it got brought up to me before he had said that he was coming, too. Before I found out he was coming, I knew that their D line was already solid and definitely, definitely was dominant as far as getting after the quarterback. That was pretty much it. It had nothing to do with the offense or anything like that and then they ended up getting (WR) Odell (Beckham Jr.) and I was like, 'They are cooking over there now.' Just like that."

On why he believes he only previously received one-year deals in past years:

"It is easy – me getting into trouble after my second year in the league. I guess they thought that the spotlight was too big for me or my maturity level was not where it needed to be or whatever. I just never really had a chance to make it a home. Cleveland was the one who gave me my chance, and I am going to make due of it, period."

On if it has been difficult to determine if he has played his best football, given he has changed systems multiple times:

"It is. I do things here and there that might not show up on the stat sheet, but I definitely, definitely feel like I am still one of the elite D linemen in the league. I just have not had a chance to find a home yet. I think that I have found it here."

On what he brings to the Browns DL:

"I have played outside linebacker, D end, D line, nose tackle, three-technique so I pretty much have played all of the box seven (positions). High motor. Never stops playing until the game is over with. Do not take plays off. Disruptive. Makes everybody else around him better to the best of his abilities. Never takes anything for himself. Selfless."

On the potential for the Browns DL, given the players returning from last year and the addition of DL Olivier Vernon and him:

"All I can do is just go off the stats. I have seen a few games of those guys getting after it here and there last season watching film, but honestly, I do not know too much about them. I can't wait to get to know a lot about them honestly because I am going to be there for a while."

On DL Myles Garrett:

"Freakish athlete. Knows how to get after the quarterback. Not too much really bad to say about him. Reminds me of (Vikings DE) Danielle Hunter. That is the best way I can put it. That is splitting hairs comparing the two. Identical people. Freakish athlete, built. Looks like a created player off of Madden. High-motor guys. You really do not get guys that talented like that and then they play with passion like that. Some guys get arrogant. I was one of them so I know."

On how he and Garrett can make each other better:

"It is a team sport. Do teammate things. He sets the edge and then if the play comes back to the three-technique, then I am there to make it. That is him helping me. Me helping him is it bouncing outside and he gets a TFL. It works hand in hand. You can't be great without good teammates."

On his reaction to the Beckham trade:

"That was insane. I did not see that coming at all. Nobody did. Nobody saw that one coming. More pieces to the puzzle. Trying to right the ship. It is just that simple."

On if he has a personal relationship with Beckham:

"Yeah, I know him still to this day. I am not going to sit here and say that we are best of buds or anything like that. Definitely played against him every preseason. Since he touched down in the league, his first two, three years in the league, I definitely played him twice. Played him in the regular season. Great competitor. Cool dude to be around. Have seen him in clubs a few times, nothing major. Other than that, cool dude."

On his experience since his second year in the league and how he has matured since that time:

"I am not a bad person because I made a bad mistake or just because I made a mistake does not make me a bad person. Me personally, I have been past it for a while now. It is just that every time I get traded to another team, something there pops up. I just have to carry light luggage. That is how I look at it."

On how the Browns DL can complement one another:

"It is a pick your poison type of deal. That is the type of feeling you get from looking at it going off of numbers. That will be the feeling you get. It is a pick you poison type of deal. If you are going to double team me, somebody else is going to make the play and get off. That is how I look at it. I can only speak for myself at the moment."

On if the Browns acquired him to contribute to the group's effort of winning a championship:

"We are trying to make the playoffs by what (General Manager) John Dorsey said. We are trying to make that first and win the division. You can't do that right now sitting down in jeans, vests and sweaters. We have to put actual cleats on. I really do not want to predict the future or anything like that. We have to put in the work. It is just that simple. I have been on a few good teams, like you just mentioned, and injuries here and bad breaks there and you are not in the playoffs but you have a loaded team."

On if he is different person now compared to earlier in his career:

"No, I just grew up, that is all. Simple as that. I was 24 in a Bentley. I was having a good time, and that is it."

On if he has matured since that experience:

"Definitely have. Things back then that impressed me do not impress me now. I have a daughter now so I can't be doing 150 (miles per hour) on the highways anymore. I have a little bit more to live for than just myself now."

On what it was like driving at that speed:

"Do you want my honest opinion or do you want it politically correct (laughter)? Having a ball until I got arrested … It is all how you look at it. If you think negative, it is negative. If you think positive, it is positive. I just got in trouble for it so it is negative. People have branded me that way in the media, all across that people have been saying that I should not be in the league anymore and all of that. Hey, it is what it is. I never have really tried to impress anybody built myself. You can't live like that these days. They think you are different."

On what his 'politically correct' answer would be for driving at such a speed: