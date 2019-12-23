Freddie Kitchens reflects on loss to Baltimore, team looks to rebound for final game of the season - press conference 

On calling a halfback pass on third-and-one:

"That is a shot you either look like an expert or you look like a goat, and I looked like a goat. We took a shot. I wanted to remain aggressive during the whole game, and that is one of those things that did not work."

On how the team's experiences this year will help the group next season in those situations next year:

"I think that is an excellent question and I would say this, I think as many times you put someone in a situation, they have to get better at it. I think we reacted better yesterday to some of it than we did earlier in the year. I think that is an excellent point. Every time you experience something new, you learn from it. I think our guys have done a good job of learning and staying focused. I thought the one thing they did last week that was excellent that I commended them for today was they stayed focused during the course of the week, blocked out the noise from the Arizona game and stayed focused and really went out and put their best foot forward. Played with tremendous effort and enthusiasm in a big time environment for us. I know a lot of people did not realize it, but for us, we still had belief and hope. I thought those guys did a great job, an excellent job during the course of the week of just staying focused on the task at hand. That is one thing that we have learned throughout the year is that is the only thing you can control. Sometimes you do not get that experience until you go through it. I think those guys with all these instances, they can learn from it moving forward individually, collectively, players, coaches, together and all those things."

On if learning from those experiences applies to him as head coach and where has he grown this year:

"Listen, I truly feel like I am my worst critic. Whether we win or lose, I try to critique myself. I feel like I have people around me that if I ask them a question, they will answer my honestly. A lot of times as the head coach, you can't get honest feedback. I think that is a benefit that I have here. I get honest feedback when I ask certain people questions. Yea, every time I go through something new, I learn from it. My learning progress is continuing to go upward. I think when you get into a situation where it goes downward, then you are in trouble. I feel like every situation that I gone into, I have learned something with."

On the Browns offense taking the field on fourth down, followed by a timeout and a punt and a similar occurrence happening against the Cardinals: