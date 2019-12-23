Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Count Review: Browns continue to increase workload for defensive rookies vs. Ravens

Dec 23, 2019 at 11:37 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 31-15 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

-- Rookie linebacker Mack Wilson was on the field for all 73 snaps. Linebacker Sione Takitaki saw 36 snaps after receiving four last week against the Cardinals. Safety Sheldrick Redwine continued to see more playing time, too, with 62 snaps.

-- Joe Schobert and Damarious Randall were the other two defensive players to play in all 73 snaps. Denzel Ward received 72 snaps.

-- Bryan Cox and Chad Thomas received 40 and 34 snaps, respectively, at defensive end.

-- Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer also made his Browns debut and played in 16 snaps.

-- Chris Hubbard, Greg Robinson, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and JC Tretter played in all 60 offensive snaps.

-- Wide receiver Damion Ratley played 21 snaps while KhaDarel Hodge appeared in 14.

-- Demetrius Harris led all tight ends with 36 snaps. Stephen Carlson and Ricky Seals-Jones each played 19 snaps.

Check out the full breakdown by clicking the link below.

Gamebook (15) [PDF]

