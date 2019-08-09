Browns player press conferences - Eric Kush, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi

G Eric Kush:

On the competition at RG:

"I just do what I can every day, try to improve what I can every day and focus on something one thing at a time, improve it and see what happens. That is all I can do is just have the best time of my life playing football and try to fix something every day."

On if his NFL experience is an advantage with the competition at RG:

"It helps. It is a lot of the same stuff – pass pros, runs, this stuff, that stuff. It is a lot of the same stuff so over time you get, 'OK, hey, I think this is going to happen, this is going to happen' so you get settled in and calmer with stuff. You just have fun with it."

On playing with the first team offense in consecutive days:

"It is a lot of fun. We have had some great, sunny days. You go out there, get a mean tan, play some football and play the sport you love. It had been nice to play with the same guys for a couple days in a row. You get a feel for who is going to say what at what time, what are their cue words to expect this look or that look. It is just a lot of fun to be here in Cleveland and play some good football."

On if next week's joint practices and a preseason game with the Colts are particularly important for the RG competition: