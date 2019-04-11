The improbable story of how little known WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi landed a tryout and, ultimately, a contract with the Browns

Highsmith sees Sheehy-Guiseppi fitting in as a returner with potential to also play slot receiver, calling the former All-American "quick, strong and athletic.

"So far, he's done a phenomenal job," Highsmith said. "Smart, knows every position. It's interesting, it's going to be a fun story. The next four months, he's got a place to stay."

Sheehy-Guiseppi could be seen in head-to-toe Browns gear walking through the team facility with a noticeable bounce in his step Thursday.

"I couldn't be more happy. It's a grind, you know what I'm saying? I wasn't mad that I was sleeping on the beach. I wasn't upset," Sheehy-Guiseppi said. "I was happy, because I got an opportunity and that's all I wanted. ... I was blessed for that. I was more happy for that. I wasn't even thinking about where I was sleeping, I was thinking about the opportunity that I had in my hands right now and I just wanted to make the most of it."

The reason why this inspiring tale is still a work in progress is the known fact that Sheehy-Guiseppi could be back on the job hunt at any minute. A healthy amount of NFL players have that possibility hanging over their heads as they take the practice field or load up a barbell in the weight room. They all know a long-term career in the league is fleeting.

But for Sheehy-Guiseppi, that career wasn't even a possibility two weeks ago.

"I didn't shed no tears or anything because I know this is like for OTAs and stuff," Sheehy-Guiseppi said. "I want to make the real deal. I want to make sure I can make the 53[-man roster]. I just want to grind so I can make it to the 53."

In the meantime, he's made friends with new Browns safety Morgan Burnett, whom Sheehy-Guiseppi ran into at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. They're both staying at a nearby hotel, where Sheehy-Guiseppi can pick his brain about the complexities of opposing NFL coverages.

For as long as he's part of the Browns, whether it's a week or a year or more, he's focused on learning the playbook and understanding NFL defenses. He'll approach it the same way he's attacked every slight opening of an opportunity: with heart.

"It doesn't happen very often, trust me," Highsmith said of Sheehy-Guiseppi's path to the Browns. "I've been in this 22 years now and that doesn't happen very often. And the chances of him making the team are even slimmer.