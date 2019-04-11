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The improbable story of how little known WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi landed a tryout and, ultimately, a contract with the Browns

Apr 11, 2019 at 05:31 PM
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Nick Shook

Staff Writer

A little more than a week ago, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi was sleeping outside. It was just him, his two bags and a patch of grass in Miami, Florida.

He was spending his nights getting as much rest as he could outdoors, just steps away from renowned NFL Combine trainer Pete Bommarito's facility, where Sheehy-Guiseppi had spent his last $200 on training services. He did so because he had no other choice: His workout with the Browns, perhaps his one and only shot at the NFL, was a week away.

If that doesn't sound preposterous enough, here's how Sheehy-Guiseppi worked his way into a tryout for the Browns: He convinced them he was supposed to be there.

Photos: Browns arrive for start of offseason workouts

Browns players -- including newly acquired superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. -- are back in Berea for the start of offseason workouts. We snapped some photos of their arrivals.

Browns tight end David Njoku poses after walking into the team facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday in Berea.
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Browns tight end David Njoku poses after walking into the team facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday in Berea.

Odell Beckham Jr. signs in after arriving at the team facility Monday in Berea.
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Odell Beckham Jr. signs in after arriving at the team facility Monday in Berea.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens arrives for the start of offseason workouts Monday.
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Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens arrives for the start of offseason workouts Monday.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield arrives for the start of offseason workouts Monday in Berea.
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Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield arrives for the start of offseason workouts Monday in Berea.

Odell Beckham Jr. arrives alongside Browns safety Damarious Randall (right).
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Odell Beckham Jr. arrives alongside Browns safety Damarious Randall (right).

Browns tight end Seth DeValve raises a fist in triumph upon arriving at the team facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday.
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Browns tight end Seth DeValve raises a fist in triumph upon arriving at the team facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks through the lobby of the team facility Monday morning.
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Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks through the lobby of the team facility Monday morning.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett slaps hands as he arrives for the start of offseason workouts.
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Browns defensive end Myles Garrett slaps hands as he arrives for the start of offseason workouts.

Browns defensive back Juston Burris arrives for the start of offseason workouts Monday.
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Browns defensive back Juston Burris arrives for the start of offseason workouts Monday.

Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey points as he walks into the team facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday.
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Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey points as he walks into the team facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday.

Browns guard Joel Bitonio walks through the doors to the facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday.
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Browns guard Joel Bitonio walks through the doors to the facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday.

Browns tackle Chris Hubbard walks into the facility Monday for the start of offseason workouts.
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Browns tackle Chris Hubbard walks into the facility Monday for the start of offseason workouts.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward smiles as he enters the facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday.
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Browns cornerback Denzel Ward smiles as he enters the facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday.

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Sheehy-Guiseppi, who's based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was once an NJCAA All-American returner.

He racked up 1,178 kickoff return yards in his first season at Phoenix College, then improved on that by leading the nation in kick-return yardage (1,278) and kick-return touchdowns (4) in his second season. He also finished second in the NJCAA in yards per kick return (32.8) and punt return yards (400).

All the while, he yearned to grow as a football player, frequently asking offensive coaches at Phoenix College to help him become a wide receiver. They declined, telling him to focus on being the best returner he can be. Sheehy-Guiseppi thinks part of it had to do with his reserved nature, which didn't help him build a rapport with the coaches he needed to help guide him.

And even then, he really wasn't supposed to even be on the roster. He didn't make the basketball team at Mesa Community College, finding himself instead running track until a car accident derailed the end of his first season. He didn't get a call back after working out for Phoenix College, the second junior college he pursued. But while there, Sheehy-Guiseppi obtained a schedule for summer workouts and just started showing up with persistence. By the end of them, the staff really couldn't say no to his participation.

So as we move ahead in time to when Sheehy-Guiseppi had the smallest sliver of a chance to run in front of NFL-associated eyes, it comes as no surprise, then, that he carved out a spot in a place he didn't belong.

Sheehy-Guiseppi arrived at a workout in North Miami after learning of the gathering from a friend of a friend made through a flag football league in Arizona. The connection played coy on the details with Sheehy-Guiseppi, though, causing him to almost miss out on the opportunity. And there was one more catch: He might not be allowed to participate.

"I was like 'just give me the address and I'll talk to them myself,'" he recalled. "So I show up and the guy says something to me. He was like 'who are you?'"

Sheehy-Guiseppi found out Browns vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith would be at the event scouting prospects, so he researched Highsmith to figure out what he looked like. Then he saw Highsmith, but only after he had to convince the man in charge of admission that he was supposed to be there, and that he and Highsmith were familiar.

They were not.

"Knew nothing about him," Highsmith said of Sheehy-Guiseppi.

Sheehy-Guiseppi spotted Highsmith when the latter arrived, bee-lined over to the personnel man and introduced himself. That was enough to get the man with the list to write his name below the printed, expected participants, which was also enough to earn him a chance to run the 40-yard dash.

A 4.38 was good enough to catch Highsmith's eye.

"He had an excellent workout," Highsmith said Thursday. "Caught punts well, ran fast. I called (Browns assistant general manager) Eliot (Wolf) and I said 'hey, this kid Damon Sheehy, man he ran fast.' He goes 'really?' I said 'yeah, he caught the ball well, I'm thinking we should bring him up.' And then I was like, well, maybe we'll wait, but then I thought about it and Eliot goes 'well let's just bring him in now.'"

Sheehy-Guiseppi was on Cloud 9 after receiving an invitation to Berea for a workout one week later. Problem was, he'd bought a one-way flight to Miami with the last of his mother's rewards points. He boarded the plane set on earning a workout. He wasn't going back to Arizona, at least not until after his potential NFL chance was exhausted.

He started the following days in a bedroom rented online, but still needed to stick around in Miami beyond his stay. Set on making it on his own and knowing his mother, Shawnah, was operating on a budget, he chose the patch of grass for two nights, and a 24-hour fitness center for another, keeping these details from his mom.

"I kept using guest passes," he said. "I went to the laundromat (to charge his phone), used that. Those were my three spots. (The fitness center) was showing the most love, they kept letting me come back."

When he explains the story, Sheehy-Guiseppi sounds like he just finished running down the beach. There's so much to tell in so little time, and it spills out of his mouth, information arriving in rapid fire. He was planning on sleeping on the beach, drifting off to the sound of the surf. For a few hours, that was his temporary home.

Eventually, he grabbed his bags and decided to move camp closer to his place of business: next to a fence surrounding Bommarito's, the training home of multiple NFL standouts (Chiefs DL Chris Jones and Panthers WR Curtis Samuel, to name a few).

He trained there for a week, waking up and walking in at 6 a.m. and staying until 3 p.m. before deciding where he'd head to shower and charge his phone. For food, he wandered up to side-street cookouts and had his mother and friends back in Arizona remotely order him meals.

"I ate like maybe once or twice a day," he said. "I just had to see if I could get a meal that's going to hold me for the whole day."

He was doing everything he could to make sure he was at his peak performance when his time came in Northeast Ohio, which surprisingly isn't far from a place he'd called home for a few years.

In high school, Sheehy-Guiseppi moved from Arizona to Traverse City, Michigan, following his older brother to his father's home. That's where the second half of the hyphenated last name comes from: his father, John Guiseppi. Damon is one of three boys; the youngest, Dylan, is a guard on the VCU basketball team. Dylan's VCU bio offers a peek into their interesting journey, with the listing of hometown (Lake Havasu City) resting right above the high school (Saint Francis, which is located in Traverse City, Michigan).

Damon attended Saint Francis for his final two years of high school, too, making the difficult decision to leave his mother behind in Lake Havasu City.

"I went because my mom just felt like the Catholic school, private school was just a better opportunity for me," Sheehy-Guiseppi said. "She wanted me to go to private school so I could get the best education and hopefully I could go somewhere."

Sheehy-Guiseppi said he gets his unflappable determination from his mom, who is a Saint Francis graduate and built her own career from restaurant serving to marketing while raising he and his athletic brothers as a single parent. His dad provided the direction to pay attention to detail.

"Growing up, I didn't know it at the time, but as I got older I realized how hard she worked for everything she did," Sheehy-Guiseppi said. "That was just a blessing. She didn't have anybody come help her out. She did it all by herself. We didn't have no stepdad growing up, nothing like that. It was all her by herself."

If Sheehy-Guiseppi sounds like a bit of a football nomad, it's somewhat true. He was born in Orlando, Florida, moved to Lake Havasu City with his mother, and then ended up in Traverse City. He played Pop Warner but was headed to junior college to play basketball. Around that time, he got seriously involved in weight training (leading to him eventually major in kinesiology) and after the car accident, he decided he'd instead pursue football at a second junior college. In between, he took a year off athletics, working as a door-to-door home alarm system salesman, at which he was "very successful," according to Shawnah.

He succeeded at Phoenix College, too, but couldn't convince the school to give him an athletic scholarship, even after he'd earned his All-American status and after his friend had given up his own full scholarship in an unrelated matter. The plan shifted to selling himself as a Division I scholarship athlete.

Sheehy-Guiseppi dropped out of Phoenix College, went to a bank, applied and received a credit card and maxed it out, traveling to every FBS school from Arizona to Florida with the same request: Watch my film.

Before he could even attract an offer, though, he found out he only had one more year of eligibility remaining because he didn't start playing football until his third academic year of school. To make matters worse, he was nine credits short of being able to transfer.

He was stuck.

"Only one school wanted to watch it," Sheehy-Guiseppi said, "but I went to every big-time school in the SEC you could think of, Big 12, and then I came back and I didn't have any money to go back to school."

Photos: Browns Uniforms Through the Years

Take a look back at the team's appearance from its inception in 1946 all the way through 2019.

The 1946 Browns entered the brand-new All-America Football Conference with white uniforms, featuring white helmets, brown and orange stripes on the sleeves and socks, and brown block numbers with an orange drop shadow. The Browns wouldn't wear a drop shadow on their uniforms again until 2002.
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The 1946 Browns entered the brand-new All-America Football Conference with white uniforms, featuring white helmets, brown and orange stripes on the sleeves and socks, and brown block numbers with an orange drop shadow. The Browns wouldn't wear a drop shadow on their uniforms again until 2002.

Paul Brown (center right) observes with a group of his players on the sideline during a 1946 game.
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Paul Brown (center right) observes with a group of his players on the sideline during a 1946 game.

(Left to right) Otto Graham, Dante Lavelli, Paul Brown and Mac Speedie pose for a locker room photo during the 1946 season.
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(Left to right) Otto Graham, Dante Lavelli, Paul Brown and Mac Speedie pose for a locker room photo during the 1946 season.

Marion Motley carries the ball during a game.
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Marion Motley carries the ball during a game.

Players collide near the goal line during the 1948 AAFC Championship Game played between the Browns and the Buffalo Bills.
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Players collide near the goal line during the 1948 AAFC Championship Game played between the Browns and the Buffalo Bills.

The Browns exclusively wore a white helmet during their run of dominance in the AAFC from 1946-1949 before incorporating an orange helmet. They switched to the orange helmet permanently in 1952.
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The Browns exclusively wore a white helmet during their run of dominance in the AAFC from 1946-1949 before incorporating an orange helmet. They switched to the orange helmet permanently in 1952.

The Browns first wore this orange helmet with a single white stripe down the middle starting in 1952. Also during that season, the NFL standardized its number system, requiring players such as quarterback Otto Graham to drastically change their jersey numbers. Graham switched from wearing No. 60 to No. 14.
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The Browns first wore this orange helmet with a single white stripe down the middle starting in 1952. Also during that season, the NFL standardized its number system, requiring players such as quarterback Otto Graham to drastically change their jersey numbers. Graham switched from wearing No. 60 to No. 14.

This unique photo shows Otto Graham with his new number, changed to fit newly implemented NFL numbering standards, but wearing the white helmet the Browns left behind in 1951.
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This unique photo shows Otto Graham with his new number, changed to fit newly implemented NFL numbering standards, but wearing the white helmet the Browns left behind in 1951.

Otto Graham in game action, wearing the team's new orange helmet with a single white stripe.
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Otto Graham in game action, wearing the team's new orange helmet with a single white stripe.

Lou Groza (76) runs upfield looking for an opponent to block during a game.
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Lou Groza (76) runs upfield looking for an opponent to block during a game.

Lou Groza (76) watches in the distance as Darrel "Pete" Brewster falls near the goal line during a game.
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Lou Groza (76) watches in the distance as Darrel "Pete" Brewster falls near the goal line during a game.

The Browns added brown numbers to both sides of their helmets starting in the 1957 season.
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The Browns added brown numbers to both sides of their helmets starting in the 1957 season.

Browns running back Jim Brown (left) carries the ball during a game.
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Browns running back Jim Brown (left) carries the ball during a game.

Jim Brown avoids a would-be tackler in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Jim Brown avoids a would-be tackler in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns added brown numbers to both sides of their helmets starting in the 1957 season. Here, Jim Brown carries the ball while wearing No. 32 on both his jersey and helmet.
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The Browns added brown numbers to both sides of their helmets starting in the 1957 season. Here, Jim Brown carries the ball while wearing No. 32 on both his jersey and helmet.

The Browns added two brown stripes on each side of the white center stripe in 1960, and ditched the helmet numbers in 1961.
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The Browns added two brown stripes on each side of the white center stripe in 1960, and ditched the helmet numbers in 1961.

The Browns added two brown stripes on each side of the white center stripe in 1960, and ditched the helmet numbers in 1961.
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The Browns added two brown stripes on each side of the white center stripe in 1960, and ditched the helmet numbers in 1961.

Jim Brown carries the ball during a game against the Washington Redskins.
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Jim Brown carries the ball during a game against the Washington Redskins.

Jim Brown stands on the sideline during a Browns game.
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Jim Brown stands on the sideline during a Browns game.

Jim Brown attempts to evade a defender during a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
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Jim Brown attempts to evade a defender during a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jim Brown runs through the New York defense during a game against the Giants.
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Jim Brown runs through the New York defense during a game against the Giants.

Jim Brown carries the ball in a 1965 game against the New York Giants.
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Jim Brown carries the ball in a 1965 game against the New York Giants.

1965 AP
Eventual Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Eventual Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lou Groza attempts a kick during a game.
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Lou Groza attempts a kick during a game.

Leroy Kelly carries the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
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Leroy Kelly carries the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Lou Groza (76) attempts a kick during a game.
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Lou Groza (76) attempts a kick during a game.

The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984.
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The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984.

The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game.
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The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game.

The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, quarterback Mike Phipps hands the ball to running back Leroy Kelly.
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The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, quarterback Mike Phipps hands the ball to running back Leroy Kelly.

Hello, orange. The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this image, quarterback Brian Sipe throws a pass while protected by tackle Cody Risien during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy on September 25, 1983 in San Diego, California. The Browns won 30-24 in overtime. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
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Hello, orange. The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this image, quarterback Brian Sipe throws a pass while protected by tackle Cody Risien during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy on September 25, 1983 in San Diego, California. The Browns won 30-24 in overtime. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

George Rose/1990 Getty Images
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Sipe (17) calls a play in the huddle during a game against the Houston Oilers on Dec. 3, 1981 at the Astrodome in Houston. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
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Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Sipe (17) calls a play in the huddle during a game against the Houston Oilers on Dec. 3, 1981 at the Astrodome in Houston. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Sipe (17) hands the ball to running back Cleo Miller (30) during an NFL game against the Houston Oilers Sept. 13, 1981, in Cleveland. (Tony Tomsic via AP)
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Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Sipe (17) hands the ball to running back Cleo Miller (30) during an NFL game against the Houston Oilers Sept. 13, 1981, in Cleveland. (Tony Tomsic via AP)

Tony Tomsic
The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Colts.
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The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Colts.

The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Seahawks.
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The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Seahawks.

The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Bengals.
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The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Bengals.

Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.
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Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

1984 brings radical change to Cleveland, starting with a new brown jersey with orange numbers, worn here by quarterback Paul McDonald during a preseason game against the Steelers.
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1984 brings radical change to Cleveland, starting with a new brown jersey with orange numbers, worn here by quarterback Paul McDonald during a preseason game against the Steelers.

The new, orange-numbered top was so unpopular, the team switched to white numbers with an orange outline in time for the regular season. Also different in the uniforms: white facemasks, a different stripe set on the sleeves and wider, reversed stripes on the pants.
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The new, orange-numbered top was so unpopular, the team switched to white numbers with an orange outline in time for the regular season. Also different in the uniforms: white facemasks, a different stripe set on the sleeves and wider, reversed stripes on the pants.

The new, orange-numbered top was so unpopular, the team switched to white numbers with an orange outline in time for the regular season. Also different in the uniforms: white facemasks, a different stripe set on the sleeves and wider, reversed stripes on the pants.
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The new, orange-numbered top was so unpopular, the team switched to white numbers with an orange outline in time for the regular season. Also different in the uniforms: white facemasks, a different stripe set on the sleeves and wider, reversed stripes on the pants.

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.
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The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.
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The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.
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The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.
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The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.
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The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.

The 1984 change lasted just one season before the Browns returned to their more traditional look, bringing the white facemask along with them. Orange receded into a secondary role for the next 15 years, as the team relied more on a white-dominant look that harkened back to the club's earliest days.
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The 1984 change lasted just one season before the Browns returned to their more traditional look, bringing the white facemask along with them. Orange receded into a secondary role for the next 15 years, as the team relied more on a white-dominant look that harkened back to the club's earliest days.

Browns receivers Reggie Langhorne (88) and Webster Slaughter (84) celebrate during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
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Browns receivers Reggie Langhorne (88) and Webster Slaughter (84) celebrate during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ozzie Newsome (82) of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball upfield during the game against the San Diego Chargers on September 14,1990. (Photo by: Rick Stewart/Getty Images)
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Ozzie Newsome (82) of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball upfield during the game against the San Diego Chargers on September 14,1990. (Photo by: Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Rick Stewart/1990 Getty Images
Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome (82) hauls in a five yard touchdown pass as New York Jets George Radachowsky in this Sept. 17, 1989 photo in Cleveland. Newsome was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Jan. 30, 1999. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
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Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome (82) hauls in a five yard touchdown pass as New York Jets George Radachowsky in this Sept. 17, 1989 photo in Cleveland. Newsome was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Jan. 30, 1999. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

MARK DUNCAN/1989 AP
While many teams opted to wear throwbacks for the NFL's 75-year anniversary in 1994, the Browns stuck to their current sets with the 75th anniversary patch added to the left chest.
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While many teams opted to wear throwbacks for the NFL's 75-year anniversary in 1994, the Browns stuck to their current sets with the 75th anniversary patch added to the left chest.

When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.
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When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.

When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.
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When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.

When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.
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When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.

2002-09-15_O_Hara_Shaun004
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2002-08-26_Green_William005
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Orange returned with authority as the team's alternate jersey in 2002 as the NFL encouraged teams to adopt a third top. The brown drop shadow on the white numbers served as an informal nod to the team's first uniform in its history. The jersey was also a callback to the orange tops with which the Browns experimented during preseason games in the mid-1950s.
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Orange returned with authority as the team's alternate jersey in 2002 as the NFL encouraged teams to adopt a third top. The brown drop shadow on the white numbers served as an informal nod to the team's first uniform in its history. The jersey was also a callback to the orange tops with which the Browns experimented during preseason games in the mid-1950s.

Orange returned with authority as the team's alternate jersey in 2002 as the NFL encouraged teams to adopt a third top.
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Orange returned with authority as the team's alternate jersey in 2002 as the NFL encouraged teams to adopt a third top.

The team's embracing of orange grew during the following season, when the franchise welcomed back the orange pants made popular from 1975-1983. The Browns wore these pants during a Sunday night game against the Steelers in 2003, which they won 33-13 in front of a national television audience.
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The team's embracing of orange grew during the following season, when the franchise welcomed back the orange pants made popular from 1975-1983. The Browns wore these pants during a Sunday night game against the Steelers in 2003, which they won 33-13 in front of a national television audience.

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2003-11-30_Morgan_Quincy001
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The orange pants weren't as successful when paired with the brown home jerseys in 2003. The Browns fell to the St. Louis Rams 26-20 in a Monday night contest in Cleveland.
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The orange pants weren't as successful when paired with the brown home jerseys in 2003. The Browns fell to the St. Louis Rams 26-20 in a Monday night contest in Cleveland.

John H. Reid III
The Browns mixed in another slight change in 2003, adding a thin white stripe between the brown and orange stripes on the pants worn with the brown jerseys at home. These alternate white pants made occasional appearances in the mid-2000s. They also had a set without the thin white stripe that were worn on the road (and sometimes at home, too).
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The Browns mixed in another slight change in 2003, adding a thin white stripe between the brown and orange stripes on the pants worn with the brown jerseys at home. These alternate white pants made occasional appearances in the mid-2000s. They also had a set without the thin white stripe that were worn on the road (and sometimes at home, too).

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John H. Reid III
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John H. Reid III
The orange jerseys lasted just three seasons and the orange pants merely two campaigns before the Browns went back to the white pants exclusive look in 2005. That set up bigger changes in 2006 as the team celebrated its 60th anniversary of its inception.
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The orange jerseys lasted just three seasons and the orange pants merely two campaigns before the Browns went back to the white pants exclusive look in 2005. That set up bigger changes in 2006 as the team celebrated its 60th anniversary of its inception.

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John H. Reid III
In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.
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In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.

In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.
68 / 91

In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.

In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.
69 / 91

In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.

The Browns broke out the all-brown look for the first time in franchise history for a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills in 2013.
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The Browns broke out the all-brown look for the first time in franchise history for a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

The Browns broke out the all-brown look for the first time in franchise history for a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills in 2013.
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The Browns broke out the all-brown look for the first time in franchise history for a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

The Browns also broke out a throwback uniform honoring the 1957-1959 teams
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The Browns also broke out a throwback uniform honoring the 1957-1959 teams

The Browns also broke out a throwback uniform honoring the 1957-1959 teams
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The Browns also broke out a throwback uniform honoring the 1957-1959 teams

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Brent_Durken
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
75 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Brent_Durken
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
76 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Brent_Durken
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
77 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Brent_Durken
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
78 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Brent_Durken
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey
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Left with no collegiate options, Sheehy-Guiseppi resorted to training "for two years straight," with his sole focus centered on making it to the NFL. He loved training so much and wanted so badly to find a way to professional football, he frequented every notable training facility in Arizona, connecting with quarterbacks like former Browns camp participant Brogan Roback and former Florida and Notre Dame passer Malik Zaire for whom he'd run routes. Sheehy-Guiseppi even spent nights in former NFL safety Toby Wright's gym so he could get a chance to make as many NFL connections as possible.

Now, this isn't exactly a tale of a wandering, homeless football player. He stayed with his mother, who supported his pursuit of his dream because she knew he'd only get one shot at it, and even if he didn't make it, he'd learn something from the experience.

"I was as supportive as I could be, trying not to crush his dream," Shawnah Sheehy said. "But making sure I wasn't being a detriment to (Damon) really being a productive member of society. Goals are great, but he was getting older. I was like 'hey, you can do this, and you need to do it. You need to follow through, you need to show up. It's not just always about training. It's about a bigger picture, too. So if that's what you want to do, then put 110 percent and I will support you any way that I can support you. And that's what I've been doing."

But that's how badly Sheehy-Guiseppi wanted a chance. That's how his collegiate success happened, a product of pure effort and determination.

A Phoenix College coach noticed him finishing first in the team sprints during Sheehy-Guiseppi's first season and asked him if he could return kicks. Sheehy-Guiseppi, who had never returned a kick in his life, said yes. And then he became an All-American returner.

When considering this, it comes as no surprise that he decided to sleep outside the Miami gym, with his NFL chance closer than ever.

That chance became a reality -- albeit potentially temporary, as nothing in the NFL lasts forever -- when he arrived in Berea with the same two bags slung over his shoulder. Soon after, he'd impressed Browns scouts enough to earn a contract -- and a free meal.

"Incredible," Highsmith said. "To be out of football as long as he's been out, and still have that type of speed? That means he's fast. And now he's eating three square meals a day, sleeping in his own bed. The sky's the limit for him."

Photos: Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry through the years

Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry are back together again. Take a look back at them through their friendship.

LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham (33) and Jarvis Landry(80) react to an LSU touchdown during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2011, in Atlanta. LSU won 42-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham (33) and Jarvis Landry(80) react to an LSU touchdown during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2011, in Atlanta. LSU won 42-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/AP2011
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14), New York Giants wide receivers coach Adam Henry and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) following a preseason week 1 NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2016 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Evan Pinkus via AP)
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Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14), New York Giants wide receivers coach Adam Henry and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) following a preseason week 1 NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2016 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Evan Pinkus via AP)

(Evan Pinkus via AP)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) exchange jerseys at the end an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Giants defeated the Dolphins 31-24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
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Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) exchange jerseys at the end an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Giants defeated the Dolphins 31-24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2013, file photo, LSU wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates his touchdown reception with wide receiver Odell Beckham (3) in front of Kent State cornerback Malcom Pannell (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La. Beckham and Landry combined for more than 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns receiving for LSU last season. Now the best of friends are about to join the NFL, where they'll likely have to find their way without each other. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
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FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2013, file photo, LSU wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates his touchdown reception with wide receiver Odell Beckham (3) in front of Kent State cornerback Malcom Pannell (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La. Beckham and Landry combined for more than 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns receiving for LSU last season. Now the best of friends are about to join the NFL, where they'll likely have to find their way without each other. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Gerald Herbert
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2011, file photo, LSU wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (33) and Jarvis Landry (80) celebrate after Beckham scored a touchdown against Kentucky during an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La. Beckham and Landry combined for more than 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns receiving for LSU last season. Now the best of friends are about to join the NFL, where they'll likely have to find their way without each other. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
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FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2011, file photo, LSU wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (33) and Jarvis Landry (80) celebrate after Beckham scored a touchdown against Kentucky during an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La. Beckham and Landry combined for more than 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns receiving for LSU last season. Now the best of friends are about to join the NFL, where they'll likely have to find their way without each other. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Gerald Herbert
LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham (3) runs past Furman safety Adekunle AK Olusanya (28) during the second half of the NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct, 26, 2013. LSU won 48-16. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
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LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham (3) runs past Furman safety Adekunle AK Olusanya (28) during the second half of the NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct, 26, 2013. LSU won 48-16. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) hugs at the end an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Giants defeated the Dolphins 31-24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
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Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) hugs at the end an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Giants defeated the Dolphins 31-24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky
Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham, right, answers questions during a news conference as Jarvis Landry looks on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
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Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham, right, answers questions during a news conference as Jarvis Landry looks on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
040119-beckham-landry-tw
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New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) share a moment in the end zone prior to an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 in East Rutherford, N.J. Miami won 27-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
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New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) share a moment in the end zone prior to an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 in East Rutherford, N.J. Miami won 27-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) talks with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a preseason NFL football game on Thursday August 8, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Evan Pinkus via AP)
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New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) talks with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a preseason NFL football game on Thursday August 8, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Evan Pinkus via AP)

(Evan Pinkus via AP)
New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr. #13 tackles Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry after he competed in the Best Hands competition at the 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, FL. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
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New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr. #13 tackles Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry after he competed in the Best Hands competition at the 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, FL. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Highsmith sees Sheehy-Guiseppi fitting in as a returner with potential to also play slot receiver, calling the former All-American "quick, strong and athletic.

"So far, he's done a phenomenal job," Highsmith said. "Smart, knows every position. It's interesting, it's going to be a fun story. The next four months, he's got a place to stay."

Sheehy-Guiseppi could be seen in head-to-toe Browns gear walking through the team facility with a noticeable bounce in his step Thursday.

"I couldn't be more happy. It's a grind, you know what I'm saying? I wasn't mad that I was sleeping on the beach. I wasn't upset," Sheehy-Guiseppi said. "I was happy, because I got an opportunity and that's all I wanted. ... I was blessed for that. I was more happy for that. I wasn't even thinking about where I was sleeping, I was thinking about the opportunity that I had in my hands right now and I just wanted to make the most of it."

The reason why this inspiring tale is still a work in progress is the known fact that Sheehy-Guiseppi could be back on the job hunt at any minute. A healthy amount of NFL players have that possibility hanging over their heads as they take the practice field or load up a barbell in the weight room. They all know a long-term career in the league is fleeting.

But for Sheehy-Guiseppi, that career wasn't even a possibility two weeks ago.

"I didn't shed no tears or anything because I know this is like for OTAs and stuff," Sheehy-Guiseppi said. "I want to make the real deal. I want to make sure I can make the 53[-man roster]. I just want to grind so I can make it to the 53."

In the meantime, he's made friends with new Browns safety Morgan Burnett, whom Sheehy-Guiseppi ran into at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. They're both staying at a nearby hotel, where Sheehy-Guiseppi can pick his brain about the complexities of opposing NFL coverages.

For as long as he's part of the Browns, whether it's a week or a year or more, he's focused on learning the playbook and understanding NFL defenses. He'll approach it the same way he's attacked every slight opening of an opportunity: with heart.

"It doesn't happen very often, trust me," Highsmith said of Sheehy-Guiseppi's path to the Browns. "I've been in this 22 years now and that doesn't happen very often. And the chances of him making the team are even slimmer.

"But if he does, it'll be one of the greatest stories of all time."

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