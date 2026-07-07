Reviewing the Browns' offensive line heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

The Browns are just about three weeks away from players reporting back to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the beginning of training camp. To prepare for training camp, associate editor Kelsey Russo is putting together a preview for each position on the roster. Catch up on the other position previews on the quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs and tight ends. Next up, let's look at the offensive line.
The Offensive Line:
Centers
Parker Brailsford
Kingsley Eguakun
Luke Wypler
Elgton Jenkins
Guards
Kendrick Green
Teven Jenkins
Zion Johnson
Zak Zinter
Tackles
Austin Barber
Jeremiah Byers
Jack Conley
Spencer Fano
Tytus Howard
Dawand Jones
KT Leveston
Izavion Miller
Tyre Phillips
What We Know: The Browns overhauled their offensive line during the offseason, with Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry noting following the end of the 2025 season that this position group would likely see the majority of the changes they made to the roster.
They quickly began that process at the start of free agency, trading for Howard and signing Elgton Jenkins and Johnson, as well as re-signing Teven Jenkins. Then during the draft, they selected Fano with the ninth overall pick and added two more offensive linemen in Brailsford and Barber in later rounds.
With the retirement of the longest tenured member of the Browns in G Joel Bitiono in June, and the new additions to the roster, the Browns' offensive line will have a new identity this upcoming season. They also have a new offensive line coach in George Warhop to lead the group in this new era of the offensive line. This group will continue to build chemistry as a unit as they also master the new offensive scheme under head coach Todd Monken and offensive coordinator Travis Switzer.
Among all the change on the offensive line, the Browns had one of their previous draft picks return to the field. T Dawand Jones returned to practice during OTAs and minicamp after he sustained a season-ending injury in Week 3 of the 2025 season that required surgery to repair a Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) tear and hamstring avulsion. Jones participated in individual and team drills throughout the spring, working with both the first and second teams as he continues to improve and the coaching staff evaluates his progress.
Take a look at how the Browns revamped the offensive line in free agency and the draft, and used the offseason program as they work to solidify their starting five linemen.
The Biggest Question: Who will be the starting five offensive linemen?
Throughout OTAs and minicamp, Monken and Warhop utilized different groupings of offensive linemen as they worked through who would fill each position on the line. Warhop explained they did so in order to help not only evaluate their linemen for the five starting positions, but also to see which players can be backups and at what positions.
"I think they did a great job," Warhop said. "I mean, it's hard when you're putting in a new system and we didn't move them around for the first couple of weeks until they had a pretty good foundation and once they got the foundation we start moving them around. I think it gets difficult when it's new. I think a year from now – we're always going to roll the guys around – but just in general unless you're an established starter, you have to be able to play multiple positions, so we need to find guys who aren't starters who can be backups and can play multiple spots. But as I was saying, next year it'll be easy for those guys or easier. But, in terms of why we do that, we need to find our best nine or 10 guys is what it boils down to."
In the final week of OTAs ahead of mandatory minicamp, Monken believed he had an idea of four of the five spots – explaining that he felt good about their three additions in Howard, Elgton Jenkins and Jonhson, as well as their rookie in Fano – but were still working through combinations of players. Monken said when the Browns can put the pads on during training camp, that will provide the clarity needed on who will be their starting offensive line, as well as their backups.
"You're banking on the free agents you signed to still play at that high level that they played at," Monken said on the final day of minicamp on June 11. "You're counting on Spencer (Fano) to play at a high level of why we drafted him that early, but you still haven't put the pads on yet. I couldn't really tell you how it's going to shake out other than you only know what you've seen in the past. And then they got to prove it. I mean, ultimately, you are what you put on tape. So, when we get to fall, we'll see it with the O-line. You are what you put on tape."
The X-Factor: Fano. The Browns utilized a high draft asset on him, trading back to the ninth pick and selecting Fano in the 2026 NFL Draft. They value his movement skills and feet, his ability to recover and finish, as well as his range on the edge as facets of his game that are at a high level. Adding an elite young player at tackle to a revamped offensive line with traits they value gives the Browns the chance to benefit from his skillset immediately, as well as develop him as a player.
Says It All: "Spencer, he's a great kid. Unbelievable human being and wants to be the best version of himself all the time. And that's a blessing and a curse for him, because he'll get down on himself a little bit at times on that, so that's something we're working through with him that listen, it's gonna come. It's new, you're playing on the left side, which is new, and you're playing in the NFL, which is going to be another level up. The last week he's been outstanding, really competing, really buying into what we're doing, really raising his game. So, I love the kid. I think he's going to be a really good player for us." – Warhop on Fano
How many were kept on the initial 53-man roster in 2025: 10