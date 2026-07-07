Reviewing the Browns' offensive line heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

The Biggest Question: Who will be the starting five offensive linemen?

Throughout OTAs and minicamp, Monken and Warhop utilized different groupings of offensive linemen as they worked through who would fill each position on the line. Warhop explained they did so in order to help not only evaluate their linemen for the five starting positions, but also to see which players can be backups and at what positions.

"I think they did a great job," Warhop said. "I mean, it's hard when you're putting in a new system and we didn't move them around for the first couple of weeks until they had a pretty good foundation and once they got the foundation we start moving them around. I think it gets difficult when it's new. I think a year from now – we're always going to roll the guys around – but just in general unless you're an established starter, you have to be able to play multiple positions, so we need to find guys who aren't starters who can be backups and can play multiple spots. But as I was saying, next year it'll be easy for those guys or easier. But, in terms of why we do that, we need to find our best nine or 10 guys is what it boils down to."

In the final week of OTAs ahead of mandatory minicamp, Monken believed he had an idea of four of the five spots – explaining that he felt good about their three additions in Howard, Elgton Jenkins and Jonhson, as well as their rookie in Fano – but were still working through combinations of players. Monken said when the Browns can put the pads on during training camp, that will provide the clarity needed on who will be their starting offensive line, as well as their backups.