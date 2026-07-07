 Skip to main content
Advertising

Team Coverage

Presented by

Reviewing the Browns' offensive line heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

Browns used free agency and draft picks to overhaul the offensive line 

Jul 07, 2026 at 04:53 PM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

2026PositionPreviewOL_7.7.26

The Browns are just about three weeks away from players reporting back to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the beginning of training camp. To prepare for training camp, associate editor Kelsey Russo is putting together a preview for each position on the roster. Catch up on the other position previews on the quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs and tight ends. Next up, let's look at the offensive line.

The Offensive Line:

Centers

Parker Brailsford
Kingsley Eguakun
Luke Wypler
Elgton Jenkins

Guards

Kendrick Green
Teven Jenkins
Zion Johnson
Zak Zinter

Tackles

Austin Barber
Jeremiah Byers
Jack Conley
Spencer Fano
Tytus Howard
Dawand Jones
KT Leveston
Izavion Miller
Tyre Phillips

What We Know: The Browns overhauled their offensive line during the offseason, with Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry noting following the end of the 2025 season that this position group would likely see the majority of the changes they made to the roster.

They quickly began that process at the start of free agency, trading for Howard and signing Elgton Jenkins and Johnson, as well as re-signing Teven Jenkins. Then during the draft, they selected Fano with the ninth overall pick and added two more offensive linemen in Brailsford and Barber in later rounds.

With the retirement of the longest tenured member of the Browns in G Joel Bitiono in June, and the new additions to the roster, the Browns' offensive line will have a new identity this upcoming season. They also have a new offensive line coach in George Warhop to lead the group in this new era of the offensive line. This group will continue to build chemistry as a unit as they also master the new offensive scheme under head coach Todd Monken and offensive coordinator Travis Switzer.

Among all the change on the offensive line, the Browns had one of their previous draft picks return to the field. T Dawand Jones returned to practice during OTAs and minicamp after he sustained a season-ending injury in Week 3 of the 2025 season that required surgery to repair a Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) tear and hamstring avulsion. Jones participated in individual and team drills throughout the spring, working with both the first and second teams as he continues to improve and the coaching staff evaluates his progress.

2026 Browns Position Preview: Offensive Line

Take a look at how the Browns revamped the offensive line in free agency and the draft, and used the offseason program as they work to solidify their starting five linemen.

20260421-KR-014
1 / 47
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
2 / 47

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
3 / 47

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
4 / 47

Center Luke Wypler (56) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during the first day of voluntary minicamp on April 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
5 / 47

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during the first day of voluntary minicamp on April 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during the third day of voluntary minicamp on April 23, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
6 / 47

Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during the third day of voluntary minicamp on April 23, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during the third day of voluntary minicamp on April 23, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
7 / 47

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during the third day of voluntary minicamp on April 23, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
8 / 47

Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on April 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
9 / 47

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on April 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on April 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
10 / 47

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on April 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (63) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
11 / 47

Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (63) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
12 / 47

Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Teven Jenkins (78) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
13 / 47

Offensive guard Teven Jenkins (78) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
14 / 47

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (63) during a workout in Phase II of the offseason on May 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
15 / 47

Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (63) during a workout in Phase II of the offseason on May 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during a workout in Phase II of the offseason on May 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
16 / 47

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during a workout in Phase II of the offseason on May 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
17 / 47

Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Guard Kendrick Green (53) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 15, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
18 / 47

Offensive Guard Kendrick Green (53) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 15, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
19 / 47

Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Jack Conley (67) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
20 / 47

Offensive guard Jack Conley (67) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
21 / 47

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Jack Conley (67) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
22 / 47

Offensive guard Jack Conley (67) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during the second day of Rookie Minicamp on May 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
23 / 47

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during the second day of Rookie Minicamp on May 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Guard Kendrick Green (53) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
24 / 47

Offensive Guard Kendrick Green (53) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during the second day of Rookie Minicamp on May 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
25 / 47

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during the second day of Rookie Minicamp on May 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Center Parker Brailsford (52) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
26 / 47

Center Parker Brailsford (52) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
27 / 47

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Center Kingsley Eguakun (65) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
28 / 47

Center Kingsley Eguakun (65) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 14, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
29 / 47

Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 14, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Teven Jenkins (78) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
30 / 47

Offensive guard Teven Jenkins (78) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Center Kingsley Eguakun (65) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 14, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
31 / 47

Center Kingsley Eguakun (65) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 14, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
32 / 47

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Parker Brailsford (52) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
33 / 47

Center Parker Brailsford (52) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
34 / 47

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
35 / 47

Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
36 / 47

Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
37 / 47

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Parker Brailsford (52) during the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
38 / 47

Center Parker Brailsford (52) during the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
39 / 47

Center Luke Wypler (56) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Teven Jenkins (78) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
40 / 47

Offensive guard Teven Jenkins (78) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
41 / 47

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Center Kingsley Eguakun (65) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
42 / 47

Center Kingsley Eguakun (65) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (63) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
43 / 47

Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (63) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
44 / 47

Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Guard Kendrick Green (53) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
45 / 47

Offensive Guard Kendrick Green (53) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Jack Conley (67) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
46 / 47

Offensive guard Jack Conley (67) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
47 / 47

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The Biggest Question: Who will be the starting five offensive linemen?

Throughout OTAs and minicamp, Monken and Warhop utilized different groupings of offensive linemen as they worked through who would fill each position on the line. Warhop explained they did so in order to help not only evaluate their linemen for the five starting positions, but also to see which players can be backups and at what positions.

"I think they did a great job," Warhop said. "I mean, it's hard when you're putting in a new system and we didn't move them around for the first couple of weeks until they had a pretty good foundation and once they got the foundation we start moving them around. I think it gets difficult when it's new. I think a year from now – we're always going to roll the guys around – but just in general unless you're an established starter, you have to be able to play multiple positions, so we need to find guys who aren't starters who can be backups and can play multiple spots. But as I was saying, next year it'll be easy for those guys or easier. But, in terms of why we do that, we need to find our best nine or 10 guys is what it boils down to."

In the final week of OTAs ahead of mandatory minicamp, Monken believed he had an idea of four of the five spots – explaining that he felt good about their three additions in Howard, Elgton Jenkins and Jonhson, as well as their rookie in Fano – but were still working through combinations of players. Monken said when the Browns can put the pads on during training camp, that will provide the clarity needed on who will be their starting offensive line, as well as their backups.

"You're banking on the free agents you signed to still play at that high level that they played at," Monken said on the final day of minicamp on June 11. "You're counting on Spencer (Fano) to play at a high level of why we drafted him that early, but you still haven't put the pads on yet. I couldn't really tell you how it's going to shake out other than you only know what you've seen in the past. And then they got to prove it. I mean, ultimately, you are what you put on tape. So, when we get to fall, we'll see it with the O-line. You are what you put on tape."

The X-Factor: Fano. The Browns utilized a high draft asset on him, trading back to the ninth pick and selecting Fano in the 2026 NFL Draft. They value his movement skills and feet, his ability to recover and finish, as well as his range on the edge as facets of his game that are at a high level. Adding an elite young player at tackle to a revamped offensive line with traits they value gives the Browns the chance to benefit from his skillset immediately, as well as develop him as a player.

Says It All: "Spencer, he's a great kid. Unbelievable human being and wants to be the best version of himself all the time. And that's a blessing and a curse for him, because he'll get down on himself a little bit at times on that, so that's something we're working through with him that listen, it's gonna come. It's new, you're playing on the left side, which is new, and you're playing in the NFL, which is going to be another level up. The last week he's been outstanding, really competing, really buying into what we're doing, really raising his game. So, I love the kid. I think he's going to be a really good player for us." – Warhop on Fano

How many were kept on the initial 53-man roster in 2025: 10

Related Content

news

Evaluating the Browns' tight ends ahead of the 2026 season | Position Preview

Fannin anchors a group that added depth in the offseason

news

Analyzing the Browns' running back room heading into 2026 | Position Preview

Quinshon Judkins returns from season-ending injury to lead room

news

Breaking down the Browns' receiving corps heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

Rookie receivers poised to have an early impact in the pass game

news

Assessing the Browns' quarterback room ahead of the 2026 season | Position Preview

Browns are set to continue their quarterback competition into training camp

news

Quinshon Judkins feels confident in return from injury entering Year 2

Judkins participated in OTAs and training camp following season-ending injury in 2025

news

Isaiah Bond prepared to showcase versatility in Year 2 with the Browns

Bond played in 16 games during his rookie season with the Browns

news

Andrew Berry highlights Jared Verse as key factor in trade of Myles Garrett

Berry views Verse as a perfect fit as an edge rusher in Cleveland's defense

news

Carson Schwesinger strives to build off successful rookie season in Year Two

Schwesinger won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year after leading all NFL rookies in tackles

news

Todd Monken leads with simple message for Browns to begin offseason workout program

Monken impressed by the quarterback room in early days of the offseason workout program

news

How Todd Monken plans to approach reps to evaluate the Browns' quarterback competition

Cleveland's quarterback room consists of Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson

news

Byron Storer draws comparisons between coaching and experience in the bus business

Storer steps into his first special teams coordinator role in the NFL

Advertising