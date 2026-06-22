Assessing the Browns' quarterback room ahead of the 2026 season | Position Preview

What We Know: The Browns are in the midst of another quarterback competition this offseason, with a majority of the first-team reps in OTAs and minicamp taken by Sanders and Watson during the offseason program.

The competition first began at the start of the nine-week offseason program, when Gabriel, Sanders and Watson returned to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the first phase of the program. The Browns then added a fourth quarterback with the addition of Green in the draft to round out the room.

As each phase has progressed, the competition has continued as the coaching staff could begin working on the field with the quarterbacks in addition to the meeting rooms, capping off the offseason program with a three-day minicamp. The Browns utilized the two-spot method in certain periods of OTAs to create reps for each quarterback, and mirrored certain drills with two quarterbacks throwing simultaneously.

During OTAs and minicamp, Sanders and Watson split the days of reps with the first team in 11-on-11 periods. Then during minicamp, they each had one day where they took all the reps with the first team and then closed out camp by splitting the first-team reps on the final day.

We also know that both Sanders and Watson have impressed the coaching staff during the offseason program in different ways.

Sanders also went through a quarterback competition during his rookie season, where he moved into the backup quarterback role when Gabriel became the starting quarterback in Week 5. Sanders then earned the starting job in Week 12, and played in eight total games with seven starts, completing 120 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. As Sanders competes in his second competition, quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian said Sanders' overall growth in his development heading in his second season has stood out over the course of the offseason program.

"I'd say the past nine weeks, he's done a great job of defining his footwork, playing with a base, learning the offense, working his butt off to really master his craft, and it's been fun to watch," Bajakian said. "He's done a really good job. He's getting through progressions and getting through progressions faster, and his feet are matching that mindset."

Watson is returning to the field for the first time since he first ruptured his Achilles tendon in Week 7 of the 2024 season and missed the remainder of the season. He then re-ruptured the tendon and underwent another surgery in January 2025, missing the entirety of the 2025 season. Bajakian noted how Watson used the offseason program to master the procedure at the line of scrimmage with the different checks, motions and progressions.