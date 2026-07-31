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Andrew Berry discusses outlook on a young Browns roster as 2026 training camp begins

Competition at multiple positions, including quarterback, to highlight camp

Jul 30, 2026 at 09:11 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

ABTCPresser_7.30.26

As the Browns kick off the first week of training camp, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry is ready to see the competition unfold at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

The Browns made numerous changes to the roster during the offseason, bringing in youth and talent through the draft and key veteran players across multiple position groups through free agency or in trades. Now, the work from the spring will be on display as the Browns evaluate their roster over the course of training camp.

"Part of the reason we're really excited is because we expect this to be a very competitive camp from top to bottom on the roster," Berry said. "We're really excited about the young core that we have in place on both sides of the ball and are looking forward to seeing them grow and develop over the next several weeks. I also want to mention Todd (Monken) and his staff, they did a fantastic job running a great offseason program, and we're all looking forward to seeing their vision come to life on the grass here as we begin training camp."

Berry met with local media ahead of the second day of training camp. Here are the main takeaways.

Outlook on the young roster

The Browns are projected to be one of the youngest teams in the league for the 2026 season, with a number of first- and second-year players expected to take on key roles on both sides of the ball. Their 2025 draft class that features reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year LB Carson Schwesinger, RB Quinshon Judkins and DT Mason Graham is stepping into their second season with the Browns.

Their 10-person 2026 draft class – including the ninth overall pick in T Spencer Fano, WR KC Concepcion and WR Denzel Boston– will be present at different positions across their offense and defense. And Berry expects the rookie class to be positive contributors across the board.

While the number in the wins-losses column matter, Berry has other measures of success he will be paying attention to throughout the season.

"But as we think about it, our goal going into the season is to be a tough and competitive team that develops and plays its best football towards the end," Berry said. "We want to control and focus on the things we can control, because so many things factor in over the course of a year. If we can focus on the narrow set of things within our control — how we prepare every day, how we organize things of that nature, then we believe we're going to be happy with what the end of the year looks like."

Sights from Day 2 of 2026 Browns Training Camp

Check out the top shots from Day 1 of 2025 Browns Training Camp as players got to work with drills, workouts and team prep at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Aaron Anderson (85) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Aaron Anderson (85) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Pro Football Hall of Fame Cornerback Deion Sanders during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Pro Football Hall of Fame Cornerback Deion Sanders during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) and Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) and Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
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Matt Starkey
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dale Jones during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dale Jones during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Davon Booth (29) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Davon Booth (29) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
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Matt Starkey
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
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Matt Starkey
Wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
A football during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A football during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Pro Football Hall of Fame Cornerback Deion Sanders during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Pro Football Hall of Fame Cornerback Deion Sanders during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
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Matt Starkey
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
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Matt Starkey
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
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Matt Starkey
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
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Matt Starkey
Offensive guard Teven Jenkins (78) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Teven Jenkins (78) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach George Warhop during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Line Coach George Warhop during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Jeff Blasko during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Jeff Blasko during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back TJ Harden (36) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back TJ Harden (36) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Aaron Anderson (85) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Aaron Anderson (85) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tre Avery (11) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tre Avery (11) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back D'Angelo Ross (20) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive back D'Angelo Ross (20) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reid Carrico (38) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Reid Carrico (38) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A helmet during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyron Herring (47) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyron Herring (47) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Benton Whitley (61) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Benton Whitley (61) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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Approach to the quarterback room

The Browns are once again in a quarterback competition, with four rostered quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel, Taylen Green, Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. In the latter portion of the offseason program and the early days of training camp, the conversation has centered around Sanders and Watson as the two main quarterbacks receiving the first-team reps. However, Berry said as they progress through training camp, he is continuing to stay open-minded as to the number of quarterbacks carried on the roster.

"I think you've heard me say it's the most valuable position, and look, they've got to earn it," Berry said. "It's not a situation where guys are on scholarship in terms of a roster spot. So, we'll see. I don't think you can be prescriptive at the beginning of camp, because things are going to surprise you in both directions. Injuries are going to pop up, opportunities that you don't foresee on July 31 may show up on August 31. So, we try to maintain as much flexibility as possible."

As part of the evaluation process for the quarterbacks of their on-field play, Berry said they consider the context of what they were trying to accomplish offensively, as well as if the play was successful. Through conversations with the coaching staff to understand the intent of the play, Berry said they can evaluate with the proper context.

As the Browns progress through camp, and head coach Todd Monken works through the decision on a starting quarterback, Berry is keeping his focus on having a starter named for the first week of the regular season.

"Ultimately, we're going to play the player who's the most productive on the field," Berry said.

Building depth at defensive end

With the acquisition of DE Jared Verse in the trade of Myles Garrett, the Browns' defensive line is in a new era. However, they still have key players for their attacking front. Both ends of their defensive line are anchored by Verse, Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire. Yet, with how the Browns rotate through their defensive linemen, depth is a necessity at the position.

"There's a great opportunity for a number of players in that room to really step up and fill the void," Berry said. "There are a number of younger, less experienced players who will have really good competition for that spot. It's important, because we wave our D-line — they're like hockey lines, where it's go, go, go, and then the next shift comes in. That depth is incredibly important."

Those young players who can be in the mix to earn a roster spot through those depth roles are Logan Fano, Adin Huntington, Tyreak Sapp and Khordae Sydnor. Julian Okwara and Benton Whitley – who each have at least four years of experience – are also in that conversation. As the Browns progress through camp and begin to build out their depth chart, those rotation defensive linemen will come into frame as to who can continue on the dominance of their attacking front.

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