Andrew Berry discusses outlook on a young Browns roster as 2026 training camp begins

Approach to the quarterback room

The Browns are once again in a quarterback competition, with four rostered quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel, Taylen Green, Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. In the latter portion of the offseason program and the early days of training camp, the conversation has centered around Sanders and Watson as the two main quarterbacks receiving the first-team reps. However, Berry said as they progress through training camp, he is continuing to stay open-minded as to the number of quarterbacks carried on the roster.

"I think you've heard me say it's the most valuable position, and look, they've got to earn it," Berry said. "It's not a situation where guys are on scholarship in terms of a roster spot. So, we'll see. I don't think you can be prescriptive at the beginning of camp, because things are going to surprise you in both directions. Injuries are going to pop up, opportunities that you don't foresee on July 31 may show up on August 31. So, we try to maintain as much flexibility as possible."

As part of the evaluation process for the quarterbacks of their on-field play, Berry said they consider the context of what they were trying to accomplish offensively, as well as if the play was successful. Through conversations with the coaching staff to understand the intent of the play, Berry said they can evaluate with the proper context.

As the Browns progress through camp, and head coach Todd Monken works through the decision on a starting quarterback, Berry is keeping his focus on having a starter named for the first week of the regular season.