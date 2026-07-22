Evaluating the Browns' safeties heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

The Biggest Question: What role will McNeil-Warren hold during his rookie season? McNeil-Warren did not participate on the field during OTAs and minicamp due to an injury but was present in all the meetings to be prepared for training camp. Banda said they will use training camp to determine if McNeil-Warren will compete for free safety or serve as a third safety.

"We want to crawl first, walk, then run. I don't want to put him in a situation where it could be too much if I bop him around too much," Banda said. "I'll do something similar to what I did with Rocket: start somewhere, let him get really comfortable, feet wet, see if he's good, not really get to the running part yet – and I say run, like adding extra stuff to his plate. But I'm excited to see where he can fit in this scheme with the ability to play with multiple safeties, which we've done. So, to be determined, unfortunately didn't get a chance to do a lot of yet. I will say that the mental aptitude and what he's done in there is encouraging. And I can't wait to see what he can do on the field. But we need to get him out there and let him spill the milk a little bit, which we didn't get a ton of time to do this spring. "

The X-Factor: Hickman. The Browns tendered Hickman during the offseason, keeping him in Cleveland for another season. Over the course of his early career, Hickman has built an integral role in the defense in his three seasons with the Browns. Last season, Hickman started all 17 games and had his best season as he recorded 103 tackles, one tackle for loss, seven passes defensed and two interceptions. As Hickman steps into his fourth season, Banda believes there is another level for Hickman.