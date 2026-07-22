Evaluating the Browns' safeties heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

The Browns are just about one week away from players reporting back to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the beginning of training camp. To prepare for training camp, associate editor Kelsey Russo is putting together a preview for each position on the roster. Catch up on the other position previews on the quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, tight ends, the offensive line, the defensive line, linebackers and cornerbacks. Next up, let's look at the safeties.
The Safeties:
Grant Delpit
Christopher Edmonds
Ronnie Hickman
Donovan McMillon
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Daniel Thomas
Zion Washington
What We Know: The Browns' safeties saw some changes the offseason, as they tendered Hickman and signed Thomas. Last season, Thomas appeared in 12 games with two starts with Detroit and also held a role on special teams. Then they made one key addition during the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting McNeil-Warren in the second round. Pass game coordinator Ephraim Banda said he has been impressed from the spring in McNeil-Warren's diligence in studying, in the meeting rooms and walkthroughs.
The unit is anchored by Delpit, a seven-year veteran who has spent his entire NFL career with the Browns. Last season, Delpit recorded 89 tackles, four tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, three sacks, four passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Delpit's ability to lead the safeties in the Browns' secondary will play a vital role in their overall success.
"His communication in the offseason has been phenomenal," Banda said. "His time in the building has been great, working hard, being present, doing a great job in meetings, being a veteran leader. I think he's the second-longest tenured Brown on the defense if I'm not mistaken, so great to have him around. Love him. We're going on Year 4 together now, so it's been really good to have that. Did a really good job this offseason again, just checking in and his communication has been great in the room. "
The unit also has depth players in Edmonds and McMillon, who each used the offseason program to their advantage to demonstrate how they can be role players for the defense.
"So, guys like Chris Edmonds have got a ton of reps and had a great spring, Donovan McMillon same thing, those guys have really reaped the benefits of that," Banda said. "It's not easy, but it does help you when the season gets long and you have injuries and things that go on. Those guys are more applicable to play, and you've seen that over the last few years. The guys have been able to come in and help us, which will happen."
Check out photos of the Browns' safeties, featuring seven-year veteran Grant Delpit and rookie Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.
The Biggest Question: What role will McNeil-Warren hold during his rookie season? McNeil-Warren did not participate on the field during OTAs and minicamp due to an injury but was present in all the meetings to be prepared for training camp. Banda said they will use training camp to determine if McNeil-Warren will compete for free safety or serve as a third safety.
"We want to crawl first, walk, then run. I don't want to put him in a situation where it could be too much if I bop him around too much," Banda said. "I'll do something similar to what I did with Rocket: start somewhere, let him get really comfortable, feet wet, see if he's good, not really get to the running part yet – and I say run, like adding extra stuff to his plate. But I'm excited to see where he can fit in this scheme with the ability to play with multiple safeties, which we've done. So, to be determined, unfortunately didn't get a chance to do a lot of yet. I will say that the mental aptitude and what he's done in there is encouraging. And I can't wait to see what he can do on the field. But we need to get him out there and let him spill the milk a little bit, which we didn't get a ton of time to do this spring. "
The X-Factor: Hickman. The Browns tendered Hickman during the offseason, keeping him in Cleveland for another season. Over the course of his early career, Hickman has built an integral role in the defense in his three seasons with the Browns. Last season, Hickman started all 17 games and had his best season as he recorded 103 tackles, one tackle for loss, seven passes defensed and two interceptions. As Hickman steps into his fourth season, Banda believes there is another level for Hickman.
"My expectation for him is to take the next step, to continue to prove to the entire league why he should have been drafted and why he is one of the best safeties in the league," Banda said. "I want to see him get the ball more and have more opportunities to be ball productive. I want to see him continue to grow in the communication piece. He's got to orchestrate the thing, and I want to see him continue to grow in that area. And the next piece which we've talked about is just being a really good all-around safety, not just a free safety that was asked earlier, a second level guy who can play in the box. He's got 33-inch arms, so I want to see him grow as an all-around safety this year, which I think he's done a great job of applying the spring."
Says It All: "His notes and his diligent note taking, the amount of extra time he asked for our developmental department, Hajriz Aliu has done a great job with him. Like this guy is super eager. He gets in here and tries to get all his treatment done so he can go and get extra stuff done wherever he can. So, you don't see that with the rookie a lot of times. You got to tell those guys to do that sometimes. This young man is on it, man. So, he's done a great job. I think he's been really well coached in college, and he's built a really good routine. Jason Candall is one of the best in the business and you can see the development that man's had in college, and you see it in his players, and it's really transitioned well to the NFL early." – Banda on McNeil-Warren
How many were kept on the initial 53-man roster in 2025: 5