Breaking down the Browns' receiving corps heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

The Browns are just about five weeks away from players reporting back to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the beginning of training camp. To prepare for training camp, associate editor Kelsey Russo is putting together a preview for each position on the roster. Check out the quarterbacks preview here. Next up, let's look at the wide receivers.
The Wide Receivers:
Aaron Anderson
Isaiah Bond
Denzel Boston
KC Concepcion
Malachi Corley
Luke Floriea
Jerry Jeudy
Gage Larvadain
Jamari Thrash
Cedric Tillman
Tylan Wallace
Kole Wilson
What We Know: The Browns knew in the offseason they had to improve offensively. One of the areas they made key additions was to their receiving corps by drafting Boston and Concepcion and signing Tylan Wallace.
Wallace adds another veteran to a younger room, as he played the last five seasons with the Ravens and now head coach Todd Monken as his offensive coordinator from 2023-25. Wallace made key plays during OTAs and minicamp in team periods, showcasing his skillset as a pass catcher and what he could provide to the room on the offensive side of the ball.
"Tylan's been great," wide receivers coach Christian Jones said. "I've been leaning on Tylan in the meetings every time I had a question, and I didn't have the time to ask (Todd Monken). So, it's been great to have him in there. It's been helping me, and really, he's just been doing a good job of making plays. He shows up when you ask him to go do something, knows what to do, does at full speed, and he's been a great resource. "
Both rookies in Boston and Concepcion also displayed their skillsets during OTAs and minicamp, showcasing their abilities to catch and make plays. Jones said both Boston and Concepcion demonstrated progress in learning the concepts and understanding the plays in the playbook during the offseason program, as well as a dedication to working on improving their individual games.
Their receiver room also has key veterans returning this season, and young players who established roles for themselves during the 2025 season. Jeudy and Tillman provide the veteran presence in the room, anchoring a group of young depth players.
One of those young players is Bond, who is poised to take a step forward in his second year, as he utilized the offseason to add muscle to build versatility to his game – alongside his speed.
As they look to improve the success of the pass game in 2026, the Browns have a plethora of wide receivers to use in their offensive scheme – giving whoever is the starting quarterback numerous options in the pass game and the necessary depth at the position to build success in 2026.
The Biggest Question: How will Jeudy bounce back from a difficult 2025 season? After breaking 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career in his first season with the Browns in 2024, Jeudy struggled during the 2025 season. He caught 50 of his 106 targets for 602 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 12 yards per reception, the lowest of his NFL career.
With the 2025 season behind him, Jones said Jeudy is approaching the 2026 season with the right mindset.
"He comes in every day prepared, knows what to do, asks questions in the meeting room, helping the young guys understand how to run routes, the intricate points with releases," Jones said. "I mean, he's been great. He's a leader in the room, wants guys to understand what to do because he understands it helps him. Him playing well helps them. Them playing well helps him. It all works together."
As the Browns work to reestablish their pass game in Monken's offense, Jeudy's success as a leader and pass catcher will play an important role for the offense.
The X-Factor: Boston and Concepcion. The Browns used two high draft picks on two receivers for a reason, and both Boston and Concepcion have the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the offense based upon their individual skillsets. Not only can Boston make contested catches, play through contact and get vertical, but he is also a strong blocker in the run game. Concepcion can create separation inside, outside and against press coverage, and can produce after the catch. He also has solid vision of the field. Just how the depth chart pans out is still to be determined, but both rookies are poised to have roles in the offense.
Says It All: "I would say with different systems, there's an emphasis on different types of routes and the different break points that certain systems have. Some systems lean on curls where you have an angle breaker coming back to the quarterback, so a lot more of the angles might be coming back to the quarterback. Some may be more based on breaking out, some may be more based on sitting down at the top. So, I think in this system, we've been leaning more towards we like to stay on the move. We will break down to come back to the quarterback. We use a lot of different breaks, use a lot of different break points, and it's really about us being detailed in those points whether it's off or press. And you can see us when we do routes on air, we really try to give the best look we can for every break point versus every look. So, we use every single break that we have, and I'd say there's a lot of variation in what we do to keep defenses guessing, and I think that's something that's really good for us. And it's on us now to understand the details so when we are called, we can execute them." – Jones on the role of receivers in the Browns' offense
How many were kept on the initial 53-man roster in 2025: 6
Take a look at photos of the Browns' retooled receiving corps, featuring key additions in rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion