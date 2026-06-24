Breaking down the Browns' receiving corps heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

The X-Factor: Boston and Concepcion. The Browns used two high draft picks on two receivers for a reason, and both Boston and Concepcion have the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the offense based upon their individual skillsets. Not only can Boston make contested catches, play through contact and get vertical, but he is also a strong blocker in the run game. Concepcion can create separation inside, outside and against press coverage, and can produce after the catch. He also has solid vision of the field. Just how the depth chart pans out is still to be determined, but both rookies are poised to have roles in the offense.

Says It All: "I would say with different systems, there's an emphasis on different types of routes and the different break points that certain systems have. Some systems lean on curls where you have an angle breaker coming back to the quarterback, so a lot more of the angles might be coming back to the quarterback. Some may be more based on breaking out, some may be more based on sitting down at the top. So, I think in this system, we've been leaning more towards we like to stay on the move. We will break down to come back to the quarterback. We use a lot of different breaks, use a lot of different break points, and it's really about us being detailed in those points whether it's off or press. And you can see us when we do routes on air, we really try to give the best look we can for every break point versus every look. So, we use every single break that we have, and I'd say there's a lot of variation in what we do to keep defenses guessing, and I think that's something that's really good for us. And it's on us now to understand the details so when we are called, we can execute them." – Jones on the role of receivers in the Browns' offense