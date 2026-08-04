Denzel Boston strives to play fluid and free during Browns' training camp

When WR Denzel Boston was growing up, he remembers being in the backyard with his father and three older brothers throwing a football around to one another.
Those throwing sessions in the backyard, coupled with his days as a center fielder on his baseball team and his ability to high point the ball off the rim in basketball, have fortified his abilities as a natural catcher – even as he works daily on his pass-catching.
Now, those instincts to bring down the ball are paying off in the early days of training camp.
"I think it really comes from just knowing my job, knowing what I'm doing, having good communication with the quarterback," Boston said. "When you're able to do that, you kind of can just play fluid, play free, and just go out there and have fun."
Boston has made numerous plays through the first five days of training camp, winning 50/50 balls and catching deep passes. On Saturday, Boston caught a deep pass from QB Deshaun Watson as the Browns practiced third and extra-long scenarios, as well as another deep ball from QB Shedeur Sanders in 7-on-7. Then on Monday, Boston made the reception and drew a pass interference on a contested catch against CB Tyson Campbell in the two-minute drill.
"I think it just comes down to a mentality of 'that's my ball,'" Boston said. "I think that's what it comes down to. I do have that height advantage that I can abuse when I can, but at the same time, I think it comes down to a mentality of I'm going to go get it."
The Browns' wide receiver corps has numerous pieces who could play various roles during the 2026 season. The room is led by veteran Jerry Jeudy, who is entering his seventh NFL season and his third with the Browns. Cleveland added another veteran during free agency when the Browns signed Tylan Wallace, who also joins Cedric Tillman. Then, there are various young players in the mix, including Isaiah Bond, Malachi Corley, Luke Floriea, Gage Larvadain and Jamari Thrash. Boston joins fellow rookie KC Concepcion, after they were both drafted in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
They have a high level of depth in their receiving corps, with roles continuing to shake out throughout the remainder of training camp. Yet, Boston believes the skillsets among the receivers blend well together.
"We have the quick, fast, twitchy guys," Boston said. "We got tall guys that go make plays above the rim. And then I think we're just meshing very well, and I think that we're able to make plays across the board."
After being drafted as the 39th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Boston utilized the offseason program to help adjust to the NFL. He worked with wide receivers coach Christian Jones on his footwork, as well as getting in and out of his breaks. He relied on the coaching of Jones and head coach Todd Monken to improve his game, as well as the veteran mentorship of Jeudy, who coached him with subtle reminders on his technique.
"Like just certain routes, hinge routes, when we're doing out cuts, in cuts," Boston said. "Just making sure we're not giving away hints of where you're going to go as in like leaning before you're about to break into the route."
Check out the top shots from Day 5 of 2025 Browns Training Camp as players got to work with drills, workouts and team prep at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Jones highlighted how in the early stages of the offseason program, Boston used the time to learn the playbook and understand the concepts in Monken's offense. Once he had done so, he was able to play fast out on the practice field during OTAs and minicamp. From the jump, Jones noted how Boston excelled at using his hands to catch the ball, finishing the play and snatching the ball out of the air to bring in the pass.
Jones also saw early how Boston not only has great hands and bring down contested catches, but he also can separate and run his routes with fluidity.
"From the first day we watched him run routes, I mean it was jog through and I was like this guy's got great hips," Jones said in June. "He knows what to do, and he's really focused on doing that and being good on every aspect of his game, and he knows what his issues are and what to work on. […] When you're taller, it's a lot harder to get in your break. You got a lot more room to get down. It takes you a lot longer to get down. And so, when you're playing that spot, that's always something that's difficult for guys who are 6-foot-4 or taller. And so, he's done a good job working on it and understanding how to get better at it. He came in having already worked on it himself. So, what I love about it is he's self-led. He wants to get better and he does it himself too. And that makes it a lot easier on me as a coach to supplement his growth."
As the Browns continue through the second week of training camp, Boston is striving to showcase all facets of his game. He's displayed his pass-catching strengths and wants to demonstrate his ability to block in the run game and be a well-rounded player.
"I think that is a big part of my game," Boston said. "Being able to go in there and just prove to them that and prove to myself that I can go compete at the highest level because it comes with everything. You can run routes and you can catch the ball, but you still got to block. The rock's not going to come unless you block. So, I think, I'm going to have a good time, go out there, have fun, and go try my best."