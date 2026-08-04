Denzel Boston strives to play fluid and free during Browns' training camp

Jones highlighted how in the early stages of the offseason program, Boston used the time to learn the playbook and understand the concepts in Monken's offense. Once he had done so, he was able to play fast out on the practice field during OTAs and minicamp. From the jump, Jones noted how Boston excelled at using his hands to catch the ball, finishing the play and snatching the ball out of the air to bring in the pass.

Jones also saw early how Boston not only has great hands and bring down contested catches, but he also can separate and run his routes with fluidity.

"From the first day we watched him run routes, I mean it was jog through and I was like this guy's got great hips," Jones said in June. "He knows what to do, and he's really focused on doing that and being good on every aspect of his game, and he knows what his issues are and what to work on. […] When you're taller, it's a lot harder to get in your break. You got a lot more room to get down. It takes you a lot longer to get down. And so, when you're playing that spot, that's always something that's difficult for guys who are 6-foot-4 or taller. And so, he's done a good job working on it and understanding how to get better at it. He came in having already worked on it himself. So, what I love about it is he's self-led. He wants to get better and he does it himself too. And that makes it a lot easier on me as a coach to supplement his growth."

As the Browns continue through the second week of training camp, Boston is striving to showcase all facets of his game. He's displayed his pass-catching strengths and wants to demonstrate his ability to block in the run game and be a well-rounded player.