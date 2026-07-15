Assessing the Browns' linebackers heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

The Biggest Question: How will Jefferson's role develop among the linebackers? After signing Williams during free agency, the Browns built out the rest of their linebacker room in the draft by selecting Jefferson in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said during the draft that he believes Jefferson is a "DNA match for this defense" because of his speed, range and athleticism.

Throughout the offseason, Jefferson has learned the new defensive scheme under Rutenberg and adjusted to the NFL. Jefferson was also vocal during OTAs and minicamp while he was out on the field, which Tarver highlighted as a positive trait even as he learns the calls and language of the NFL. Tarver also has seen Jefferson demonstrate his ability to locate the ball.

"He has a really good feel of just where the ball is and how to find it," Tarver said. "And that of course is the core linebacker play. See ball, get ball, right? Run, shed, tackle the guy with the ball. That's our mantra and Justin has a really good feel for that."

As the Browns head into training camp, Jefferson can use camp and the preseason to continue demonstrating how his skillset can benefit the defense.

The X-Factor: Schwesinger. Coming off winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year and a season where he led all NFL rookies in tackles and tackles for loss, Schwesinger is poised to have a strong second season. In the middle of the defense, he brings his experience of serving as the green dot during his rookie season into Year 2. Schwesinger approached the offseason with areas of his game he wanted to improve, focusing on honing his film study and football knowledge, as well as ways to attack the ball and create punch outs.

How he builds off his success from his rookie season will play an important role in the overall success of the Browns' defense this upcoming season.