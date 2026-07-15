 Skip to main content
Advertising

Team Coverage

Presented by

Assessing the Browns' linebackers heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

The Browns added Quincy Williams in free agency and Justin Jefferson in the draft to build out the room

Jul 15, 2026 at 12:34 PM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

2026PositionPreview_LB_6.15.26

The Browns are just about two weeks away from players reporting back to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the beginning of training camp. To prepare for training camp, associate editor Kelsey Russo is putting together a preview for each position on the roster. Catch up on the other position previews on the quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, tight ends, the offensive line and the defensive line. Next up, let's look at the linebackers.

The Linebackers:

Reid Carrico
Justin Jefferson
Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
Winston Reid
Carson Schwesinger
Edefuan Ulofoshio
Nathaniel Watson
Quincy Williams

What We Know: The linebacker room is anchored by the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year in Schwesinger and a new veteran in Williams who has experience working with defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg. Schwesinger is coming off a season in which he led all NFL rookies in tackles and tackles for loss, and was tied for third in interceptions – playing a significant role in the Browns' defense as the signal caller. Williams brings a unique skillset to the unit that is highlighted by his speed.

"His superpower is his smile and his speed, and when he is who he is, it's contagious," linebackers coach Jason Tarver said. "And that was why having experience with Coach Rudy and then adding in, that's a nice piece to not only scheme, but more importantly the human that we're bringing in. Energy and working and having done it before and being hungry to win, he brings us all that, and it's going to be fun to watch. It's going to be fun to watch how our defense works together. And then of course he's got that speed. So, if there's things running around, Quincy's got a chance to catch it. So, Quince, run and hit like you do."

With their combined experiences and skillsets, the Browns have a strong core at the center of their defense.

They also have a number of depth pieces in the room with Mascarenas-Arnold and Reid, as well as Watson who is returning from a biceps injury sustained during the preseason in 2025. Tarver said all of them came back in the offseason stronger and more flexible, physically ready as they each establish their roles. The Browns also filled out the room with selecting Jefferson in the draft, which Tarver said has created a healthy level of competition for players to earn their roles behind Schwesinger and Williams.

2026 Browns Position Preview: Linebacker

Check out photos of the Browns' linebacker room, led by Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger and their new addition Quincy Williams.

20260519-MS-017
1 / 32
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the first day of voluntary minicamp on April 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
2 / 32

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the first day of voluntary minicamp on April 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during the second day of voluntary minicamp on April 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
3 / 32

Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during the second day of voluntary minicamp on April 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during the third day of voluntary minicamp on April 23, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
4 / 32

Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during the third day of voluntary minicamp on April 23, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
5 / 32

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
6 / 32

Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
7 / 32

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
8 / 32

Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
9 / 32

Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on April 27, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
10 / 32

Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on April 27, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
11 / 32

Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
12 / 32

Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reid Carrico (38) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
13 / 32

Linebacker Reid Carrico (38) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
14 / 32

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reid Carrico (38) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
15 / 32

Linebacker Reid Carrico (38) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reid Carrico (38) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
16 / 32

Linebacker Reid Carrico (38) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
17 / 32

Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
18 / 32

Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
19 / 32

Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during the fifth day of OTAs on May 27, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
20 / 32

Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during the fifth day of OTAs on May 27, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during the fifth day of OTAs on May 27, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
21 / 32

Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during the fifth day of OTAs on May 27, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
22 / 32

Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
23 / 32

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
24 / 32

Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
25 / 32

Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
26 / 32

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
27 / 32

Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42), Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
28 / 32

Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42), Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reid Carrico (38) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
29 / 32

Linebacker Reid Carrico (38) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
30 / 32

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
31 / 32

Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The linebackers during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
32 / 32

The linebackers during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The Biggest Question: How will Jefferson's role develop among the linebackers? After signing Williams during free agency, the Browns built out the rest of their linebacker room in the draft by selecting Jefferson in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said during the draft that he believes Jefferson is a "DNA match for this defense" because of his speed, range and athleticism.

Throughout the offseason, Jefferson has learned the new defensive scheme under Rutenberg and adjusted to the NFL. Jefferson was also vocal during OTAs and minicamp while he was out on the field, which Tarver highlighted as a positive trait even as he learns the calls and language of the NFL. Tarver also has seen Jefferson demonstrate his ability to locate the ball.

"He has a really good feel of just where the ball is and how to find it," Tarver said. "And that of course is the core linebacker play. See ball, get ball, right? Run, shed, tackle the guy with the ball. That's our mantra and Justin has a really good feel for that."

As the Browns head into training camp, Jefferson can use camp and the preseason to continue demonstrating how his skillset can benefit the defense.

The X-Factor: Schwesinger. Coming off winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year and a season where he led all NFL rookies in tackles and tackles for loss, Schwesinger is poised to have a strong second season. In the middle of the defense, he brings his experience of serving as the green dot during his rookie season into Year 2. Schwesinger approached the offseason with areas of his game he wanted to improve, focusing on honing his film study and football knowledge, as well as ways to attack the ball and create punch outs.

How he builds off his success from his rookie season will play an important role in the overall success of the Browns' defense this upcoming season.

"Carson's so smart and studies everything and wants to be really good at everything," Tarver said. "And his superpower, of course, is running to the ball and finding the ball, so we're amplifying that with some of the scheme and how he goes and then being able to do everything. He wants to be really good at everything, whether he's covering, rushing, fitting runs. So, there's a few things in each of those categories that those are our emphasis points. And in the spring, there's a lot of things we did drill wise to even help more there. So, what's great about him is he really wants to be good at everything and just be a great teammate."

Says It All: "One of the things that Carson does really well is build relationships with each and every other player, regardless of position. And so, he's done a good job of that. He was elite at it for a rookie and he's continuing it his offseason. And then Quincy's so vocal and positive that it's good with them working together, but it's really the whole group too. It's how we work with the entire defense. The linebackers are off the ball for a reason because the D-line's going to go fast and we're going to fix them and help them. And so that's really going on at all times, both on and off the field, learning how to work together." – Tarver on Schwesinger and Williams working together

How many were kept on the initial 53-man roster in 2025: 5

Related Content

news

Looking at the Browns' defensive line ahead of the 2026 season | Position Preview

Browns made key move in the offseason to acquire DE Jared Verse

news

Reviewing the Browns' offensive line heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

Browns used free agency and draft picks to overhaul the offensive line

news

Evaluating the Browns' tight ends ahead of the 2026 season | Position Preview

Fannin anchors a group that added depth in the offseason

news

Analyzing the Browns' running back room heading into 2026 | Position Preview

Quinshon Judkins returns from season-ending injury to lead room

news

Breaking down the Browns' receiving corps heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

Rookie receivers poised to have an early impact in the pass game

news

Assessing the Browns' quarterback room ahead of the 2026 season | Position Preview

Browns are set to continue their quarterback competition into training camp

news

Quinshon Judkins feels confident in return from injury entering Year 2

Judkins participated in OTAs and training camp following season-ending injury in 2025

news

Isaiah Bond prepared to showcase versatility in Year 2 with the Browns

Bond played in 16 games during his rookie season with the Browns

news

Andrew Berry highlights Jared Verse as key factor in trade of Myles Garrett

Berry views Verse as a perfect fit as an edge rusher in Cleveland's defense

news

Carson Schwesinger strives to build off successful rookie season in Year Two

Schwesinger won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year after leading all NFL rookies in tackles

news

Todd Monken leads with simple message for Browns to begin offseason workout program

Monken impressed by the quarterback room in early days of the offseason workout program

Advertising