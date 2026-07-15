Assessing the Browns' linebackers heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

The Browns are just about two weeks away from players reporting back to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the beginning of training camp. To prepare for training camp, associate editor Kelsey Russo is putting together a preview for each position on the roster. Catch up on the other position previews on the quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, tight ends, the offensive line and the defensive line. Next up, let's look at the linebackers.
The Linebackers:
Reid Carrico
Justin Jefferson
Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
Winston Reid
Carson Schwesinger
Edefuan Ulofoshio
Nathaniel Watson
Quincy Williams
What We Know: The linebacker room is anchored by the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year in Schwesinger and a new veteran in Williams who has experience working with defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg. Schwesinger is coming off a season in which he led all NFL rookies in tackles and tackles for loss, and was tied for third in interceptions – playing a significant role in the Browns' defense as the signal caller. Williams brings a unique skillset to the unit that is highlighted by his speed.
"His superpower is his smile and his speed, and when he is who he is, it's contagious," linebackers coach Jason Tarver said. "And that was why having experience with Coach Rudy and then adding in, that's a nice piece to not only scheme, but more importantly the human that we're bringing in. Energy and working and having done it before and being hungry to win, he brings us all that, and it's going to be fun to watch. It's going to be fun to watch how our defense works together. And then of course he's got that speed. So, if there's things running around, Quincy's got a chance to catch it. So, Quince, run and hit like you do."
With their combined experiences and skillsets, the Browns have a strong core at the center of their defense.
They also have a number of depth pieces in the room with Mascarenas-Arnold and Reid, as well as Watson who is returning from a biceps injury sustained during the preseason in 2025. Tarver said all of them came back in the offseason stronger and more flexible, physically ready as they each establish their roles. The Browns also filled out the room with selecting Jefferson in the draft, which Tarver said has created a healthy level of competition for players to earn their roles behind Schwesinger and Williams.
Check out photos of the Browns' linebacker room, led by Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger and their new addition Quincy Williams.
The Biggest Question: How will Jefferson's role develop among the linebackers? After signing Williams during free agency, the Browns built out the rest of their linebacker room in the draft by selecting Jefferson in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said during the draft that he believes Jefferson is a "DNA match for this defense" because of his speed, range and athleticism.
Throughout the offseason, Jefferson has learned the new defensive scheme under Rutenberg and adjusted to the NFL. Jefferson was also vocal during OTAs and minicamp while he was out on the field, which Tarver highlighted as a positive trait even as he learns the calls and language of the NFL. Tarver also has seen Jefferson demonstrate his ability to locate the ball.
"He has a really good feel of just where the ball is and how to find it," Tarver said. "And that of course is the core linebacker play. See ball, get ball, right? Run, shed, tackle the guy with the ball. That's our mantra and Justin has a really good feel for that."
As the Browns head into training camp, Jefferson can use camp and the preseason to continue demonstrating how his skillset can benefit the defense.
The X-Factor: Schwesinger. Coming off winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year and a season where he led all NFL rookies in tackles and tackles for loss, Schwesinger is poised to have a strong second season. In the middle of the defense, he brings his experience of serving as the green dot during his rookie season into Year 2. Schwesinger approached the offseason with areas of his game he wanted to improve, focusing on honing his film study and football knowledge, as well as ways to attack the ball and create punch outs.
How he builds off his success from his rookie season will play an important role in the overall success of the Browns' defense this upcoming season.
"Carson's so smart and studies everything and wants to be really good at everything," Tarver said. "And his superpower, of course, is running to the ball and finding the ball, so we're amplifying that with some of the scheme and how he goes and then being able to do everything. He wants to be really good at everything, whether he's covering, rushing, fitting runs. So, there's a few things in each of those categories that those are our emphasis points. And in the spring, there's a lot of things we did drill wise to even help more there. So, what's great about him is he really wants to be good at everything and just be a great teammate."
Says It All: "One of the things that Carson does really well is build relationships with each and every other player, regardless of position. And so, he's done a good job of that. He was elite at it for a rookie and he's continuing it his offseason. And then Quincy's so vocal and positive that it's good with them working together, but it's really the whole group too. It's how we work with the entire defense. The linebackers are off the ball for a reason because the D-line's going to go fast and we're going to fix them and help them. And so that's really going on at all times, both on and off the field, learning how to work together." – Tarver on Schwesinger and Williams working together
How many were kept on the initial 53-man roster in 2025: 5