Evaluating the Browns' tight ends ahead of the 2026 season | Position Preview

What We Know: The Browns addressed a need for depth at tight end during the offseason, first signing Stoll, re-signing Whiteheart and then drafting two rookie tight ends in Royer and Ryan. They also tendered Bates, bringing him back for the 2026 season.

Stoll added a veteran presence to a young room, as he is entering his sixth NFL season. Bates and Whiteheart spent the 2025 season with the Browns, and both bring additional experience to the group.

Those additions filled out a position anchored by Fannin, who is entering his second season with the Browns. Fannin is coming off a rookie season in which he led the Browns with 72 receptions and is poised to play an important role in the pass game once again. While Fannin was unable to participate in OTAs and minicamp practices as he dealt with an injury, run game coordinator and tight ends coach Jeff Blasko praised Fannin for how he stayed engaged daily throughout the offseason program, learned the new offensive system and stayed diligent in understanding the details as he recovered.

While both rookies will have to establish their roles as depth players, they each bring positive traits in their skillsets. Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said following the draft that Royer has good hands and has position flexibility to play either the traditional inline role or a receiver role.

Blasko also highlighted how Ryan's upside can benefit the Browns and the position group.