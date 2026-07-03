Evaluating the Browns' tight ends ahead of the 2026 season | Position Preview

The Browns are just about four weeks away from players reporting back to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the beginning of training camp. To prepare for training camp, associate editor Kelsey Russo is putting together a preview for each position on the roster. Catch up on the other position previews on the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs. Next up, let's look at the tight ends.
The Tight Ends:
Brenden Bates
Harold Fannin Jr.
Joe Royer
Carsen Ryan
Jack Stoll
Blake Whiteheart
What We Know: The Browns addressed a need for depth at tight end during the offseason, first signing Stoll, re-signing Whiteheart and then drafting two rookie tight ends in Royer and Ryan. They also tendered Bates, bringing him back for the 2026 season.
Stoll added a veteran presence to a young room, as he is entering his sixth NFL season. Bates and Whiteheart spent the 2025 season with the Browns, and both bring additional experience to the group.
Those additions filled out a position anchored by Fannin, who is entering his second season with the Browns. Fannin is coming off a rookie season in which he led the Browns with 72 receptions and is poised to play an important role in the pass game once again. While Fannin was unable to participate in OTAs and minicamp practices as he dealt with an injury, run game coordinator and tight ends coach Jeff Blasko praised Fannin for how he stayed engaged daily throughout the offseason program, learned the new offensive system and stayed diligent in understanding the details as he recovered.
While both rookies will have to establish their roles as depth players, they each bring positive traits in their skillsets. Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said following the draft that Royer has good hands and has position flexibility to play either the traditional inline role or a receiver role.
Blasko also highlighted how Ryan's upside can benefit the Browns and the position group.
"What you saw from him was a good fundamental foundation," Blasko said. "He's been very well coached and he's a Swiss Army knife. You see him doing so many different things on tape. In addition to having the special teams value, so, obviously the more that you can do, the more creative you can get with those kinds of pieces."
Check out photos of a tight end group led by second-year Harold Fannin Jr., and features new additions in Jack Stoll and rookies Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan.
The Biggest Question: Who will become the No. 2 tight end behind Fannin?
When Browns head coach Monken was the offensive coordinator at the Ravens, he often utilized 12 personnel – lining up two tight ends – in his offense because of the players on their roster.
During the NFL Annual League Meeting in March, Monken kept the option open to use different personnel groups depending on how roster filled out with the draft. With two additional rookie tight ends in Royer and Ryan, the Browns have depth at tight end. And throughout the spring, the Browns showed elements that used multiple tight end groupings.
As the Browns use the information from the offseason program and evaluate players during training camp, they will determine who that second tight end with Fannin will be and the best combinations of tight ends for their personnel groupings.
The X-Factor: Fannin. He built an integral role during his rookie season as a pass catcher and ended his rookie season leading the Browns with 72 receptions – the most ever by a Browns' rookie. He also finished second among all NFL rookies in receptions, tied for second in receiving touchdowns with six and was fourth in receiving yards with 731. His 731 receiving yards were also the most by a Browns' rookie tight end and fifth most by a Browns' rookie. He recorded seven total touchdowns, including one rushing touchdown, tied for the third-most ever by a Browns' tight end in a season.
As Fannin steps into his second year with the Browns, his presence as a pass catcher, as well as in the run game and in protection, will play an important role in the overall success of the Browns' offense.
Says It All: "His body type is more of an H and F, run after catch more than length, more as a C gap blocking Y. So, you love his athleticism, you like his ability to run after catch, his ball skills like Brock (Bowers), very similar in that regard." – Monken on Fannin
How many were kept on the initial 53-man roster in 2025: 4