Dillon Gabriel focused on mastering his reps during Browns' training camp

"Everybody's competing, but you're not guaranteed the same amount of reps," Monken said. "So, it's up to the player to take advantage and maximize those reps, which I feel like Dillon has done. So, we'll see as we move forward, if that continues, we'll continue to up his reps. He's earned that. That's what every player should expect, right? If they play well, you have to up the reps, or what's the purpose of playing well?"

As Gabriel enters his second season with the Browns, he feels more established – even as he has learned the new offensive system. He said he knows what to expect and areas to continue improving, as well as where to focus his time and energy. With a full offseason, he said he utilized the time to study the plays through the spring and summer to help his preparation heading into training camp.

That approach is paying off, as Monken highlighted how Gabriel is even keeled in nature both in the meeting room and out on the practice field.