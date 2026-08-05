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Dillon Gabriel focused on mastering his reps during Browns' training camp

Gabriel has utilized both walkthroughs and practices to gain reps

Aug 05, 2026 at 07:22 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Gabriel_8.5.26

As QB Dillon Gabriel lined up at the line of scrimmage during red zone work on Day 7 of training camp, Gabriel looked to the back of the end zone and found WR Luke Floriea for a touchdown as Floriea leapt to grab the pass and tapped his toes inbounds.

Through the first week of training camp, Gabriel has taken a majority of his reps with the third team when the Browns two-spot. But in the last two days, Gabriel has also earned a handful of reps with the second team as the Browns ran team periods on a single field.

Yet, no matter which group he lines up with, Gabriel is taking advantage of the reps he is receiving.

"Mastering what I can and the reps I do get, and then continuing to improve, that's always been what it's about," Gabriel said.

The Browns are in the midst of a quarterback competition that is heavily featuring QB Shedeur Sanders and QB Deshaun Watson. But head coach Todd Monken has divided up the reps for each of the four quarterbacks, two-spotting during certain team periods in order to create reps for each quarterback.

Each time Gabriel takes the field, he works to showcase his skillset during his reps. On Day 4 of camp, Gabriel threw two touchdowns through the air with the third team during the short yardage work, connecting with WR Malachi Corley and WR Kole Wilson. Then on Day 5, Gabriel connected with TE Harold Fannin Jr. for a big gain during an 11-on-11 period. On Wednesday, Gabriel found Wilson downfield for a big completion as Wilson turned and ran into the end zone during an 11-on-11 period.

The Browns also two-spot their morning walkthroughs, which gives Gabriel another opportunity for reps – one that he has taken advantage of.

"I really appreciate (pass game coordinator) Danny Bryer and (senior director of player development) James Cook," Gabriel said. "James Cook and (offensive skill development assistant) Demetric Felton are big on walkthroughs in the morning, which helps set me up for a good day. And afterwards with Danny Bryer, a guy I've really leaned on, getting coached up — three or five reps, talking through it as best I can and improving. And same with (assistant quarterbacks coach) (Matt) Baker, he's been really good for me."

Monken said that while they divided the reps for the quarterbacks during training camp, there are opportunities for each quarterback to earn more based on their play.  Over the past two days, Gabriel has earned more reps as he ran a handful of second team drills in place of both Watson and Sanders. Monken has seen Gabriel function at a high level when out on the field during the first week of training camp, and noted how he prepares like he is taking first team reps.

"Everybody's competing, but you're not guaranteed the same amount of reps," Monken said. "So, it's up to the player to take advantage and maximize those reps, which I feel like Dillon has done. So, we'll see as we move forward, if that continues, we'll continue to up his reps. He's earned that. That's what every player should expect, right? If they play well, you have to up the reps, or what's the purpose of playing well?"

As Gabriel enters his second season with the Browns, he feels more established – even as he has learned the new offensive system. He said he knows what to expect and areas to continue improving, as well as where to focus his time and energy. With a full offseason, he said he utilized the time to study the plays through the spring and summer to help his preparation heading into training camp.

That approach is paying off, as Monken highlighted how Gabriel is even keeled in nature both in the meeting room and out on the practice field.

"First of all, he's got a great personality, he's fun to be around," Monken said. "You wouldn't know it unless you've been around him. He seems stoic, but no, he's actually very funny, has a great personality, and he's handled this situation with unbelievable class. Every player wants to compete, and he hasn't really had the opportunity in terms of the number of reps. He's had a chance to compete just with a different number of reps. So, I think he's done an unbelievable job that way, and for the lack of reps, he does a great job carrying over the meetings to the field. He does a great job with a limited amount of reps which is a credit to him."

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Top Moments from Day 7 of 2026 Browns Training Camp

Check out the top shots from Day 7 of 2026 Browns Training Camp as players got to work with drills, workouts and team prep at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Coziah Izzard (68) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Coziah Izzard (68) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back D'Angelo Ross (20) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive back D'Angelo Ross (20) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Zion Washington (34) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Zion Washington (34) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The wide receivers during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The wide receivers during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (69) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (69) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Smucker's Uncrustables during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Smucker's Uncrustables during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jack Stoll (89) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Jack Stoll (89) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyler Hall (29) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyler Hall (29) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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