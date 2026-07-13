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Looking at the Browns' defensive line ahead of the 2026 season | Position Preview

Browns made key move in the offseason to acquire DE Jared Verse

Jul 13, 2026 at 02:14 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

2026PositionPreview_Dline_7.13.26

The Browns are just about two weeks away from players reporting back to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the beginning of training camp. To prepare for training camp, associate editor Kelsey Russo is putting together a preview for each position on the roster. Catch up on the other position previews on the quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, tight ends and the offensive line. Next up, let's look at the defensive line.

The Defensive Line:

Defensive End

Logan Fano
Adin Huntington
Isaiah McGuire
Julian Okwara
Tyreak Sapp
Khordae Sydnor
Jared Verse
Benton Whitley
Alex Wright

Defensive Tackle

Elijah Chatman
Maliek Collins
Kalia Davis
Mason Graham
Mike Hall Jr.
Sam Kamara

What We Know: The Browns made a major change to their defensive line during the offseason with the blockbuster trade of DE Myles Garrett to the Rams in exchange for Verse, a 2027 first round pick, a 2028 second round pick and a 2029 third round pick. With the trade and the addition of Verse to the roster, it introduced a new era of the defensive line in Cleveland.

They also added depth at defensive tackle with the signing of Davis and the re-signing of Kamara during free agency, building out the interior of the defensive line.

Alongside those additions, the defensive line is anchored by players like McGuire and Wright who have been a part of the defensive system for the last few years. Defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire is continuing to instill the mentality of being an attacking, penetrating and disruptive defensive line. Then, with the return of Collins from a season-ending injury he sustained in 2025 and Graham's second year as part of the Browns' defense, they have key pieces to fortify the defense this season.

While they have a new defensive coordinator in Mike Rutenberg, they still want to utilize an attacking front and continue the success the Browns' defense has had in recent in years.

Related Links

2026 Browns Position Preview: Defensive Line

Take a look at how the Browns revamped the offensive line in free agency and the draft, and used the offseason program as they work to solidify their starting five linemen.

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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during the third day of voluntary minicamp on April 23, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during the third day of voluntary minicamp on April 23, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during the first day of voluntary minicamp on April 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during the first day of voluntary minicamp on April 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during the third day of voluntary minicamp on April 23, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during the third day of voluntary minicamp on April 23, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on April 27, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on April 27, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on April 29, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on April 29, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during Day 3 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2025.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during Day 3 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2025.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Elijah Chatman (62) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Elijah Chatman (62) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Elijah Chatman (62) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Elijah Chatman (62) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 16, 2025.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 16, 2025.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during the sixth day of OTAs on May 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during the sixth day of OTAs on May 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the sixth day of OTAs on May 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the sixth day of OTAs on May 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during the sixth day of OTAs on May 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during the sixth day of OTAs on May 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the sixth day of OTAs on May 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the sixth day of OTAs on May 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 9, 2025.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 9, 2025.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) and the defensive line during the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) and the defensive line during the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Elijah Chatman (62) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Elijah Chatman (62) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Benton Whitley (61) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Benton Whitley (61) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Benton Whitley (61) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Benton Whitley (61) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
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The Biggest Question: Who among the defensive linemen will take a step forward this season?

With the departure of Garrett in the trade, the Browns' defensive line will have a new look this upcoming season – requiring other rostered players to take on larger roles in the defensive system. While Verse will come in and take some of those responsibilities, other players like Wright and McGuire on the edge could see increased roles this season.

For Wright, he believes he is ready.

"Somebody gotta take control, like somebody has to take charge," Wright said on June 3 during OTAs. "So, just trying to step into that role. It just don't have to be me, it could be all of us. But I'm taking on that ownership, that just because he's gone, that doesn't mean the standard that he set since he's been here, since he was a rookie, is going to change. We are all still going to work and be a top defense, we're still going to just work our butts off."

Without opposing teams consistently using double-teams to try and contain Garrett, the Browns' interior could also see more pressure in one-on-one matchups this season. With Collins and Graham anchoring the interior, they have an opportunity to utilize their abilities to beat their matchups and rush inside.

Overall, for Cesaire, he does not believe there will be a change in how they play as an attacking front.

"We have great pieces in Jared (Verse), Alex Wright, Isaiah (McGuire), Mason (Graham), Maliek Collins," Cesaire said. "So, I don't see any letdown. The guys have been working extremely hard."

The X-Factor: Verse. When Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry explained how the trade of Garrett ultimately came to fruition, he said it was because of the inclusion of Verse in the deal. They value Verse's power, viewing him as a power rusher with a more traditional frame. He also has diversity in his rush plan, bringing versatility as a rusher, and has edge speed. Verse also excels in his run defense, using his strength and quickness and can locate the ball well in the run game.

Verse also has previous collegiate experience in a 4-3 defense, giving him a sense of familiarity in coming off the ball. His ability to have an immediate impact on the edge will help the Browns' defense continue to execute their dominant attacking front that they have built in recent seasons.

Says It All: "The great thing about him is, I asked him, 'Hey, what do you expect out of this? What do you want to do here? ' And the first thing he said is, 'I want to make sure that I play so hard that everyone around me eats. ' He's like, 'I'm a team guy coach.' […] That's how cool he is, how much of a teammate, team-first guy that he is. And I'm excited about just his leadership, his development, he's told me he has a lot to work on and we're going to keep working together and I'm just really excited to see what he can do for us ." – Cesaire on Verse

How many were kept on the initial 53-man roster in 2025: 10

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