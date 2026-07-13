Looking at the Browns' defensive line ahead of the 2026 season | Position Preview

The Biggest Question: Who among the defensive linemen will take a step forward this season?

With the departure of Garrett in the trade, the Browns' defensive line will have a new look this upcoming season – requiring other rostered players to take on larger roles in the defensive system. While Verse will come in and take some of those responsibilities, other players like Wright and McGuire on the edge could see increased roles this season.

For Wright, he believes he is ready.

"Somebody gotta take control, like somebody has to take charge," Wright said on June 3 during OTAs. "So, just trying to step into that role. It just don't have to be me, it could be all of us. But I'm taking on that ownership, that just because he's gone, that doesn't mean the standard that he set since he's been here, since he was a rookie, is going to change. We are all still going to work and be a top defense, we're still going to just work our butts off."

Without opposing teams consistently using double-teams to try and contain Garrett, the Browns' interior could also see more pressure in one-on-one matchups this season. With Collins and Graham anchoring the interior, they have an opportunity to utilize their abilities to beat their matchups and rush inside.

Overall, for Cesaire, he does not believe there will be a change in how they play as an attacking front.