Quinshon Judkins feels confident in return from injury entering Year 2

During mandatory minicamp, Judkins showcased his explosiveness during 11-on-11 periods, finding running lanes to take off down the field.

"It feels like he's got his confidence back, his explosion," head coach Todd Monken said. "We'll just see when he gets the pads on but looks good."

Judkins played a significant role in the run game during his rookie season, as his 827 rushing yards are fifth most by a Browns rookie. He finished third among all NFL rookies in rushing yards and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns with seven touchdowns.

Now, as Judkins prepares for this second NFL season, Judkins believes he can build off the success he had on the field his first year. He utilized the offseason program to learn the new offensive scheme under Monken and offensive coordinator Travis Switzer and feels that he can apply what he learned during his rookie season to the new system.