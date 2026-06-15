Quinshon Judkins feels confident in return from injury entering Year 2

As RB Quinshon Judkins took the handoff and found a lane during team drills in mandatory minicamp, he maneuvered past the Browns' defense and into open space, running down the field. He also caught numerous short passes, beating defenders and sprinting down the sideline.
Judkins returned to the field during organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp, following his season-ending injury during his rookie season. Back out on the practice field, Judkins said he feels confident in his game.
"I know the work that I put in, so I'm prepared to just go out there and just put it on the field," Judkins said.
Judkins dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula in Week 16 of the 2025 season. The injuries required surgery, placing Judkins on injured reserve and causing him to miss the remainder of his rookie season. He underwent successful surgery on Dec. 23, 2025, and was expected to return to football activity in 4-6 months.
He utilized the offseason to recover, navigating the rehab process with the goal to return to the field in that timeframe.
"Just taking it day by day, and just really knowing the goal and where I want to be and getting back to making plays on the field and just feeling like myself," Judkins said. "So that's what my main goal was."
Judkins hit that timeline, as he was out on the field working off to the side during the early stages of the offseason program in voluntary minicamp. He continued to progress in his recovery, working his way to participating in individual drills with the other running backs, and then into team drills.
During mandatory minicamp, Judkins showcased his explosiveness during 11-on-11 periods, finding running lanes to take off down the field.
"It feels like he's got his confidence back, his explosion," head coach Todd Monken said. "We'll just see when he gets the pads on but looks good."
Judkins played a significant role in the run game during his rookie season, as his 827 rushing yards are fifth most by a Browns rookie. He finished third among all NFL rookies in rushing yards and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns with seven touchdowns.
Now, as Judkins prepares for this second NFL season, Judkins believes he can build off the success he had on the field his first year. He utilized the offseason program to learn the new offensive scheme under Monken and offensive coordinator Travis Switzer and feels that he can apply what he learned during his rookie season to the new system.
"I think just really with more experience, more different looks you get and just learning football more, I think it helps any player," he said.
Get an inside look at the Cleveland Browns' offseason training as players gear up and go through drills during Mandatory Minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.