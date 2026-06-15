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Quinshon Judkins feels confident in return from injury entering Year 2

Judkins participated in OTAs and training camp following season-ending injury in 2025

Jun 15, 2026 at 09:28 AM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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As RB Quinshon Judkins took the handoff and found a lane during team drills in mandatory minicamp, he maneuvered past the Browns' defense and into open space, running down the field. He also caught numerous short passes, beating defenders and sprinting down the sideline.

Judkins returned to the field during organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp, following his season-ending injury during his rookie season. Back out on the practice field, Judkins said he feels confident in his game.

"I know the work that I put in, so I'm prepared to just go out there and just put it on the field," Judkins said.

Judkins dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula in Week 16 of the 2025 season. The injuries required surgery, placing Judkins on injured reserve and causing him to miss the remainder of his rookie season. He underwent successful surgery on Dec. 23, 2025, and was expected to return to football activity in 4-6 months.

He utilized the offseason to recover, navigating the rehab process with the goal to return to the field in that timeframe.

"Just taking it day by day, and just really knowing the goal and where I want to be and getting back to making plays on the field and just feeling like myself," Judkins said. "So that's what my main goal was."

Judkins hit that timeline, as he was out on the field working off to the side during the early stages of the offseason program in voluntary minicamp. He continued to progress in his recovery, working his way to participating in individual drills with the other running backs, and then into team drills.

During mandatory minicamp, Judkins showcased his explosiveness during 11-on-11 periods, finding running lanes to take off down the field.

"It feels like he's got his confidence back, his explosion," head coach Todd Monken said. "We'll just see when he gets the pads on but looks good."

Judkins played a significant role in the run game during his rookie season, as his 827 rushing yards are fifth most by a Browns rookie. He finished third among all NFL rookies in rushing yards and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns with seven touchdowns.

Now, as Judkins prepares for this second NFL season, Judkins believes he can build off the success he had on the field his first year. He utilized the offseason program to learn the new offensive scheme under Monken and offensive coordinator Travis Switzer and feels that he can apply what he learned during his rookie season to the new system.

"I think just really with more experience, more different looks you get and just learning football more, I think it helps any player," he said.

Related Links

Browns Players Hit the Field for the Third Day of Mandatory Minicamp 

Get an inside look at the Cleveland Browns' offseason training as players gear up and go through drills during Mandatory Minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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The defensive backs during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The defensive backs during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Tight end Joe Royer (18) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Joe Royer (18) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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The linebackers during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The linebackers during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Safety Christopher Edmonds (41) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Christopher Edmonds (41) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
The defensive backs during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The defensive backs during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) and Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Jeff Blasko during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) and Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Jeff Blasko during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cornerback Tyron Herring (47) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyron Herring (47) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive guard Teven Jenkins (78) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Teven Jenkins (78) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Head Coach Todd Monken during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) and Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) and Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Jeff Blasko during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Jeff Blasko during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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The team during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The team during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Head Coach Todd Monken during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive Guard Kendrick Green (53) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Guard Kendrick Green (53) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Tight end Joe Royer (18) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Joe Royer (18) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (69) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (69) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) and Wide Receivers Coach Christian Jones during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) and Wide Receivers Coach Christian Jones during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
The defensive line during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The defensive line during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
The defensive backs during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The defensive backs during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
A football during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A football during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive guard Jack Conley (67) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Jack Conley (67) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive back D'Angelo Ross (20) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive back D'Angelo Ross (20) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Head Coach Todd Monken during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Assistant GM & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Hickman during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant GM & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Hickman during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive Analyst Shaq Wilson, Assistant Defensive Line Coach Ralph Street, Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire and DL Development Assistant Laroy Reynolds during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Analyst Shaq Wilson, Assistant Defensive Line Coach Ralph Street, Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire and DL Development Assistant Laroy Reynolds during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Punter Wes Pahl (36) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Punter Wes Pahl (36) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Gatorade bottles during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Gatorade bottles during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cornerback Tyron Herring (47) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyron Herring (47) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive guard Jack Conley (67) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Jack Conley (67) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Head Coach Todd Monken during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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