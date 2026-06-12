Isaiah Bond prepared to showcase versatility in Year 2 with the Browns

Over the course of the Browns' organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp, WR Isaiah Bond consistently showcased different elements of his skillset as a pass catcher.
Not only did he routinely catch deep balls down the field but also passes over the middle. He got out in space and made numerous plays in team periods. Throughout the offseason program, Bond saw the benefits of his offseason work begin to pay off.
"I look bigger, so I feel better," Bond said. "That's one thing I definitely trained hard in the offseason, to make myself feel as best as I could when I get on the field."
Bond first signed with the Browns during training camp in 2025 and was quickly brought up to speed in the receiver room. He provided depth to their receiving corps throughout the season, as he played in 16 games – earning two starts – and caught 18 receptions for 338 yards.
Now with a full season with the Browns under his belt, Bond said he focused on working in the weight room during the offseason. He created a routine for himself, which allowed him to add about 15 pounds of muscle to his frame.
He believes that added muscle will help him showcase more facets of his game. During his rookie season, Bond utilized his speed to his advantage to make plays. Now, he feels like he can be more versatile on the field.
"I think it's just part of the development of the game. If you want to be a great player, you've got to upgrade every facet to your game. So, weight room was one thing that I focused on all offseason this year, be able to play big, get in space more, stuff like that," Bond said. "That's one of the reasons I picked up a lot of weight to be able to catch balls over the middle, be able to block and outside more, just more intermediate in the box things, to add on top of the deep threat ability, for sure."
His coaches are seeing that added work in the weight room start to pay off. Wide receivers coach Christian Jones said Bond is not being pushed off the spot as easily anymore.
"We've got to get him to start using that a little bit more when he's running his routes and he's running these go routes and everything, but you see it in his releases," Jones said. "You can see it in how he plays. He's not afraid to go up and attack the ball. He's not afraid to get guys off of him when he's running his routes. And I think it'll show up in the run game, especially when he put pads on. So, it's been great to see. "
Jones noted how Bond came into the offseason program with a positive mindset. He has fielded questions from Bond about plays during practice, pulling Jones aside to make sure he understood a certain concept correctly.
Jones also has noticed other improved elements of Bond's game, such as his ability to get in and out his breaks.
"A lot of fast receivers typically have issues getting in and out of their breaks, carrying their speed into their breaks, and that's something that I have not seen with him," Jones said. "He's not afraid to carry all his speed into a speed cut, coming back down the stem, an angle break, a square cut, and that's been really impressive. "
Bond returned to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the beginning of the offseason program, seeing the benefit to be with the team from the beginning and gain reps with quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. The time helped Bond learn the plays, as well as the cadences with the quarterbacks.
Head coach Todd Monken praised the progress Bond has made over the course of the offseason program, laying the groundwork for Bond to have an impact in the Browns' offense.
"Really come along," Monken said. "Early on, getting his feet underneath himself and learning the offense. But he's certainly put himself in position to make plays down the field. Everybody knows about his speed. I think what's undervalued is his balance and body control. I think he gets in and out of his breaks and is able to keep his speed and it's been fun to watch. He's going to continue to take steps with the way he practices."
Get an inside look at the Cleveland Browns' offseason training as players gear up and go through drills during Mandatory Minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.