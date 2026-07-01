Analyzing the Browns' running back room heading into 2026 | Position Preview

The Biggest Question: How much will the Browns rely on the run game and the use of a fullback in Monken's offense?

While Monken was the offensive coordinator with the Ravens, Baltimore ranked first in 2023 and 2024, and second in 2025, in rushing yards per game. Now in Cleveland, Monken has a room that features backs who play with physicality and explosiveness like Judkins and Sampson.

During OTAs and minicamp, there were early glimpses of how the run game could be used, relying on physicality and incorporating motion, shifts and pre-snap movement to disrupt the second level of opposing defenses. Those concepts can create lanes for players like Judkins and Sampson to find space and use their physicality and explosiveness to run the ball.

The Browns also signed a fullback to their roster in Burton, adding a new skillset to their running back room and can provide another wrinkle to the offense in certain game situations. Monken believes there is a benefit to having a fullback on the roster, and added Burton has a solid feel for how to fit certain runs and how the play will unfold.