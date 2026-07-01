 Skip to main content
Advertising

Team Coverage

Presented by

Analyzing the Browns' running back room heading into 2026 | Position Preview

Quinshon Judkins returns from season-ending injury to lead room 

Jul 01, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

PositionPreviewRBs_6.30.26

The Browns are just about four weeks away from players reporting back to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the beginning of training camp. To prepare for training camp, associate editor Kelsey Russo is putting together a preview for each position on the roster. Catch up on the other position previews on the quarterbacks and wide receivers. Next up, let's look at the running backs.

The Running Backs/Fullbacks:

Davon Booth
Michael Burton
TJ Harden
Quinshon Judkins
Ahmani Marshall
Dylan Sampson
Raheim Sanders

What We Know: The Browns' running back room saws some change during the offseason with the departure of Jerome Ford in free agency and the addition of Burton as a fullback. Now, the room is anchored by two second-year players in Judkins and Sampson, each who established roles for themselves during their rookie seasons.

Judkins, who is returning from a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula in Week 16 and ending his season, led the Browns with 827 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He was at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus throughout the offseason program, working individually at first before joining position drills and then team drills. Judkins then participated fully in OTAs and minicamp as the Browns drilled different concepts in practice.

Sampson grew into his role during his rookie season and made plays both in the run and the pass game. He finished the season with 175 rushing yards and 271 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

They also have a depth piece in Sanders – who played in four games with one start during the 2025 season totaling 92 rushing yards and one touchdown – undrafted free agents in Booth and Harden, as well as Marshall who spent time on the Browns' practice squad in 2025.

The Browns will work to reestablish the presence of the run game in 2026 after they struggled to successfully run the ball consistently in 2025. They ranked 27th in the league, averaging 97 rushing yards per game. However, in a new offensive scheme under head coach Todd Monken and a rebuilt offensive line – as well as the return of Judkins – the Browns could find success in the running the ball this upcoming season.

Related Links

The Biggest Question: How much will the Browns rely on the run game and the use of a fullback in Monken's offense?

While Monken was the offensive coordinator with the Ravens, Baltimore ranked first in 2023 and 2024, and second in 2025, in rushing yards per game. Now in Cleveland, Monken has a room that features backs who play with physicality and explosiveness like Judkins and Sampson.

During OTAs and minicamp, there were early glimpses of how the run game could be used, relying on physicality and incorporating motion, shifts and pre-snap movement to disrupt the second level of opposing defenses. Those concepts can create lanes for players like Judkins and Sampson to find space and use their physicality and explosiveness to run the ball.

The Browns also signed a fullback to their roster in Burton, adding a new skillset to their running back room and can provide another wrinkle to the offense in certain game situations. Monken believes there is a benefit to having a fullback on the roster, and added Burton has a solid feel for how to fit certain runs and how the play will unfold.

"I think it's helpful in all the areas where you have to run the football," Monken said in March at the NFL Annual League Meeting. "Coming out, four minutes, short yardage, goal line. Especially if you want to be a gap scheme team. Don't think if you want to be a zone team per se, you'd have to have that. But from gap schemes, downhill runs. And I think in those areas, when you're trying to run the football at a high level, make them fit gaps, I think there's a benefit to having that."

The X-Factor: Judkins. He played a significant role in the run game during his rookie season, as his 827 rushing yards are fifth most by a Browns rookie. Judkins finished third among all NFL rookies in rushing yards and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns with seven touchdowns. At the end of the 2025 season, running backs coach Duce Staley described Judkins as a runner who can "put his foot in the ground, hit it downhill, break tackles and get those tough runs." His ability to return from injury and build on his production during his rookie season will be an important element to the success of the Browns' run game.

Says It All: "It feels like he's got his confidence back, his explosion. We'll just see when he gets the pads on but looks good." – Monken on Judkins' progression back from injury

How many were kept on the initial 53-man roster in 2025: 2

2026 Browns Position Preview: Running Backs

See how Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson are leading the running back room in their second seasons with the Browns.

20260611-KR-006
1 / 27
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during the sixth day of OTAs on May 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
2 / 27

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during the sixth day of OTAs on May 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during the second day of voluntary minicamp on April 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
3 / 27

Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during the second day of voluntary minicamp on April 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during the third day of voluntary minicamp on April 23, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
4 / 27

Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during the third day of voluntary minicamp on April 23, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on April 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
5 / 27

Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on April 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on April 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
6 / 27

Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on April 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on April 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
7 / 27

Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on April 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
8 / 27

Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
9 / 27

Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
10 / 27

Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
11 / 27

Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
12 / 27

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
13 / 27

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a workout in Phase I of the offseason on April 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
14 / 27

Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
15 / 27

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a workout in Phase II of the offseason on May 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
16 / 27

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a workout in Phase II of the offseason on May 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Davon Booth (29) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
17 / 27

Running back Davon Booth (29) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Davon Booth (29) during the second day of Rookie Minicamp on May 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
18 / 27

Running back Davon Booth (29) during the second day of Rookie Minicamp on May 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back TJ Harden (36) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
19 / 27

Running back TJ Harden (36) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Davon Booth (29) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
20 / 27

Running back Davon Booth (29) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
21 / 27

Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during the first day of OTAs on May 19, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Running back Davon Booth (29) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
22 / 27

Running back Davon Booth (29) during the fourth day of OTAs on May 26, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the fifth day of OTAs on May 27, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
23 / 27

Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the fifth day of OTAs on May 27, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
24 / 27

Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Running back Davon Booth (29) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
25 / 27

Running back Davon Booth (29) during the second day of mandatory minicamp on June 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back TJ Harden (36) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
26 / 27

Running back TJ Harden (36) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 13, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
27 / 27

Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during the third day of mandatory minicamp on June 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Breaking down the Browns' receiving corps heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

Rookie receivers poised to have an early impact in the pass game

news

Assessing the Browns' quarterback room ahead of the 2026 season | Position Preview

Browns are set to continue their quarterback competition into training camp

news

Quinshon Judkins feels confident in return from injury entering Year 2

Judkins participated in OTAs and training camp following season-ending injury in 2025

news

Isaiah Bond prepared to showcase versatility in Year 2 with the Browns

Bond played in 16 games during his rookie season with the Browns

news

Andrew Berry highlights Jared Verse as key factor in trade of Myles Garrett

Berry views Verse as a perfect fit as an edge rusher in Cleveland's defense

news

Carson Schwesinger strives to build off successful rookie season in Year Two

Schwesinger won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year after leading all NFL rookies in tackles

news

Todd Monken leads with simple message for Browns to begin offseason workout program

Monken impressed by the quarterback room in early days of the offseason workout program

news

How Todd Monken plans to approach reps to evaluate the Browns' quarterback competition

Cleveland's quarterback room consists of Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson

news

Byron Storer draws comparisons between coaching and experience in the bus business

Storer steps into his first special teams coordinator role in the NFL

news

Mike Rutenberg keeps relationships at the core of leading the Browns' defense

Rutenberg focused on style of play for the Browns' defense

news

Travis Switzer strives to build the Browns' offense around the strengths of players

Switzer steps into his first offensive coordinator role in the NFL

Advertising