Analyzing the Browns' running back room heading into 2026 | Position Preview

The Browns are just about four weeks away from players reporting back to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the beginning of training camp. To prepare for training camp, associate editor Kelsey Russo is putting together a preview for each position on the roster. Catch up on the other position previews on the quarterbacks and wide receivers. Next up, let's look at the running backs.
The Running Backs/Fullbacks:
Davon Booth
Michael Burton
TJ Harden
Quinshon Judkins
Ahmani Marshall
Dylan Sampson
Raheim Sanders
What We Know: The Browns' running back room saws some change during the offseason with the departure of Jerome Ford in free agency and the addition of Burton as a fullback. Now, the room is anchored by two second-year players in Judkins and Sampson, each who established roles for themselves during their rookie seasons.
Judkins, who is returning from a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula in Week 16 and ending his season, led the Browns with 827 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He was at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus throughout the offseason program, working individually at first before joining position drills and then team drills. Judkins then participated fully in OTAs and minicamp as the Browns drilled different concepts in practice.
Sampson grew into his role during his rookie season and made plays both in the run and the pass game. He finished the season with 175 rushing yards and 271 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
They also have a depth piece in Sanders – who played in four games with one start during the 2025 season totaling 92 rushing yards and one touchdown – undrafted free agents in Booth and Harden, as well as Marshall who spent time on the Browns' practice squad in 2025.
The Browns will work to reestablish the presence of the run game in 2026 after they struggled to successfully run the ball consistently in 2025. They ranked 27th in the league, averaging 97 rushing yards per game. However, in a new offensive scheme under head coach Todd Monken and a rebuilt offensive line – as well as the return of Judkins – the Browns could find success in the running the ball this upcoming season.
The Biggest Question: How much will the Browns rely on the run game and the use of a fullback in Monken's offense?
While Monken was the offensive coordinator with the Ravens, Baltimore ranked first in 2023 and 2024, and second in 2025, in rushing yards per game. Now in Cleveland, Monken has a room that features backs who play with physicality and explosiveness like Judkins and Sampson.
During OTAs and minicamp, there were early glimpses of how the run game could be used, relying on physicality and incorporating motion, shifts and pre-snap movement to disrupt the second level of opposing defenses. Those concepts can create lanes for players like Judkins and Sampson to find space and use their physicality and explosiveness to run the ball.
The Browns also signed a fullback to their roster in Burton, adding a new skillset to their running back room and can provide another wrinkle to the offense in certain game situations. Monken believes there is a benefit to having a fullback on the roster, and added Burton has a solid feel for how to fit certain runs and how the play will unfold.
"I think it's helpful in all the areas where you have to run the football," Monken said in March at the NFL Annual League Meeting. "Coming out, four minutes, short yardage, goal line. Especially if you want to be a gap scheme team. Don't think if you want to be a zone team per se, you'd have to have that. But from gap schemes, downhill runs. And I think in those areas, when you're trying to run the football at a high level, make them fit gaps, I think there's a benefit to having that."
The X-Factor: Judkins. He played a significant role in the run game during his rookie season, as his 827 rushing yards are fifth most by a Browns rookie. Judkins finished third among all NFL rookies in rushing yards and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns with seven touchdowns. At the end of the 2025 season, running backs coach Duce Staley described Judkins as a runner who can "put his foot in the ground, hit it downhill, break tackles and get those tough runs." His ability to return from injury and build on his production during his rookie season will be an important element to the success of the Browns' run game.
Says It All: "It feels like he's got his confidence back, his explosion. We'll just see when he gets the pads on but looks good." – Monken on Judkins' progression back from injury
How many were kept on the initial 53-man roster in 2025: 2
See how Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson are leading the running back room in their second seasons with the Browns.