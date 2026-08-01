Jimmy Haslam and JW Johnson discuss Browns' goal of winning consistently

As the Browns wrapped up their first open practice with fans in attendance, Principal Partner Jimmy Haslam and Managing Partner JW Johnson highlighted having fans out at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to begin camp and expressed their excitement for the work to come throughout the Browns training camp.
The Browns have a total of nine open practices for fans to attend during training camp as they prepare for the 2026 season.
"First of all, great to have our fans out here — we all like it, the players like it, it drives up everybody's energy, so it's great to have our fans out here," Haslam said. "It's great to have our players back, too. It seemed like a short break, but they came back in shape, playing hard. As you can tell, we work hard in camp — two hours today, really two hours every day. But off to a good start. The young guys are performing well, and we're excited to see what happens as we try to stack up good practice after good practice."
Here are the main takeaways from Haslam and Johnson's time with the media.
Established goal to win consistently
The Browns went through a number of changes in the offseason with the hiring Todd Monken as their next head coach, new coordinators and members of the coaching staff, as well as personnel changes throughout the roster. They are projected to be one of the youngest teams in the league this season with the projected contributions from their rookie class and the 2025 draft class.
Haslam said he believes Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry put together a strong 2026 draft class and has been pleased with the rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion through the first handful of practices, as well as S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the secondary.
"I think we have made giant strides in our talent level the last few years, and that takes these young guys a lot of time," Haslam said. "And I think we could have a chance to start double-digit first and second-year players and I don't care how good you are, it takes a little bit of time to improve. But we're really excited about the roster we've assembled. "
Even with a young roster, they are holding on to the goal of winning consistently. They view winning consistently as a measure of success for the 2026 season. As they step into a new chapter of Browns' football under head coach Todd Monken, creating that culture of winning consistently is a point of emphasis.
"We're excited about how we're going to play, we'll see how the schedule shakes out, but the guys are ready to win this year," Johnson said.
Check out the top shots from Day 3 of 2026 Browns Training Camp as players got to work with drills, workouts and team prep at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Outlook on continuing the defensive success
The Browns have had one of the top defenses in the league over the last few seasons, ranking fourth in the NFL in total defense in 2025. Since 2023, the Browns rank first in total yards per game, opponent first downs allowed per game, third down percentage, fourth down percentage, total passing yards per game and first downs per pass attempt. They have the most team tackles for loss at 342, are third in team sacks at 143 and tied for second with eight defensive touchdowns.
But their defense saw key changes in the offseason, including a new defensive coordinator in Mike Rutenberg, and the trade of Myles Garrett in exchange for DE Jared Verse. They drafted two rookie defensive players in LB Justin Jefferson and McNeil-Warren. But they also kept veteran cornerstones by extending both CB Denzel Ward and S Grant Delpit, cementing them as pieces of the defense for the future.
Even with the changes, the Browns have emphasized wanting to still play with the attacking front of the past few seasons and utilize the skillsets of their secondary to lock down opposing offenses.
"We're really excited about Rudy and what he's doing," Johnson said. "We're really not changing much of the scheme. But being top five in the NFL in defense is tough to repeat every year. We hope we're there. If we drop a little bit, it could happen. But like we said, we've got a good young core. We've got a lot of good veterans here, and we're excited about the staff and what they're doing. So, our expectations for the defense are high. And I think you guys have seen the last couple of days they're flying around and look like they're in midseason form. We want them to play at a high level, and so do they."