Jimmy Haslam and JW Johnson discuss Browns' goal of winning consistently

Outlook on continuing the defensive success

The Browns have had one of the top defenses in the league over the last few seasons, ranking fourth in the NFL in total defense in 2025. Since 2023, the Browns rank first in total yards per game, opponent first downs allowed per game, third down percentage, fourth down percentage, total passing yards per game and first downs per pass attempt. They have the most team tackles for loss at 342, are third in team sacks at 143 and tied for second with eight defensive touchdowns.

But their defense saw key changes in the offseason, including a new defensive coordinator in Mike Rutenberg, and the trade of Myles Garrett in exchange for DE Jared Verse. They drafted two rookie defensive players in LB Justin Jefferson and McNeil-Warren. But they also kept veteran cornerstones by extending both CB Denzel Ward and S Grant Delpit, cementing them as pieces of the defense for the future.

Even with the changes, the Browns have emphasized wanting to still play with the attacking front of the past few seasons and utilize the skillsets of their secondary to lock down opposing offenses.