 Skip to main content
Advertising

Team Coverage

Presented by

Jimmy Haslam and JW Johnson discuss Browns' goal of winning consistently

Browns strive to continue their defensive success in 2026

Jul 31, 2026 at 10:30 PM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

HaslamPresser_7.31.26

As the Browns wrapped up their first open practice with fans in attendance, Principal Partner Jimmy Haslam and Managing Partner JW Johnson highlighted having fans out at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to begin camp and expressed their excitement for the work to come throughout the Browns training camp.

The Browns have a total of nine open practices for fans to attend during training camp as they prepare for the 2026 season.

"First of all, great to have our fans out here — we all like it, the players like it, it drives up everybody's energy, so it's great to have our fans out here," Haslam said. "It's great to have our players back, too. It seemed like a short break, but they came back in shape, playing hard. As you can tell, we work hard in camp — two hours today, really two hours every day. But off to a good start. The young guys are performing well, and we're excited to see what happens as we try to stack up good practice after good practice."

Here are the main takeaways from Haslam and Johnson's time with the media.

Established goal to win consistently

The Browns went through a number of changes in the offseason with the hiring Todd Monken as their next head coach, new coordinators and members of the coaching staff, as well as personnel changes throughout the roster. They are projected to be one of the youngest teams in the league this season with the projected contributions from their rookie class and the 2025 draft class.

Haslam said he believes Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry put together a strong 2026 draft class and has been pleased with the rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion through the first handful of practices, as well as S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the secondary.

"I think we have made giant strides in our talent level the last few years, and that takes these young guys a lot of time," Haslam said. "And I think we could have a chance to start double-digit first and second-year players and I don't care how good you are, it takes a little bit of time to improve. But we're really excited about the roster we've assembled. "

Even with a young roster, they are holding on to the goal of winning consistently. They view winning consistently as a measure of success for the 2026 season. As they step into a new chapter of Browns' football under head coach Todd Monken, creating that culture of winning consistently is a point of emphasis.

"We're excited about how we're going to play, we'll see how the schedule shakes out, but the guys are ready to win this year," Johnson said.

Inside Look: 2026 Browns Training Camp Day 3 in Action

Check out the top shots from Day 3 of 2026 Browns Training Camp as players got to work with drills, workouts and team prep at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

20260731-MS-041
1 / 102
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
2 / 102

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
3 / 102

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
4 / 102

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
5 / 102

Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
6 / 102

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
7 / 102

Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
8 / 102

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
9 / 102

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
A fan during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
10 / 102

A fan during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
11 / 102

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
12 / 102

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
13 / 102

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
14 / 102

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
15 / 102

Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
16 / 102

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
17 / 102

Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
18 / 102

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
19 / 102

Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
20 / 102

Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51), Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
21 / 102

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51), Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
22 / 102

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
23 / 102

Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
24 / 102

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
25 / 102

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
26 / 102

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Zion Washington (34) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
27 / 102

Safety Zion Washington (34) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
28 / 102

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
29 / 102

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
30 / 102

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
31 / 102

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
32 / 102

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
33 / 102

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Center Kingsley Eguakun (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
34 / 102

Center Kingsley Eguakun (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
35 / 102

Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
36 / 102

Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
37 / 102

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Grounds Supervisor Scott Springer during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
38 / 102

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Grounds Supervisor Scott Springer during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
39 / 102

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
40 / 102

Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, Head Groundskeeper Chris Powell, Grounds Supervisor Scott Springer and Managing Partner JW Johnson during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
41 / 102

Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, Head Groundskeeper Chris Powell, Grounds Supervisor Scott Springer and Managing Partner JW Johnson during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
42 / 102

Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) and Grounds Supervisor Scott Springer during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
43 / 102

Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) and Grounds Supervisor Scott Springer during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
44 / 102

Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
45 / 102

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
46 / 102

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
47 / 102

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
48 / 102

Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
49 / 102

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Brenden Bates (82) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
50 / 102

Tight end Brenden Bates (82) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
51 / 102

Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
52 / 102

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
53 / 102

Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
54 / 102

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
55 / 102

Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Matt Baker during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
56 / 102

Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Matt Baker during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
57 / 102

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
58 / 102

Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
59 / 102

Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
60 / 102

Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
61 / 102

Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
62 / 102

Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
63 / 102

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
64 / 102

Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Youth football guests during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
65 / 102

Youth football guests during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
66 / 102

Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
67 / 102

Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
68 / 102

Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Jack Conley (67)1 during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
69 / 102

Offensive guard Jack Conley (67)1 during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
70 / 102

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
71 / 102

Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
72 / 102

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
73 / 102

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
74 / 102

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
75 / 102

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
76 / 102

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
77 / 102

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
78 / 102

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
79 / 102

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
80 / 102

Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
81 / 102

Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Senior Football Advisor Ryan Grigson during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
82 / 102

Senior Football Advisor Ryan Grigson during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
83 / 102

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Assistant/Nickelbacks Coach Jeff Anderson during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
84 / 102

Defensive Assistant/Nickelbacks Coach Jeff Anderson during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
85 / 102

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Aaron Anderson (85) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
86 / 102

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson (85) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
87 / 102

Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
88 / 102

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Groundskeeper Chris Powell during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
89 / 102

Head Groundskeeper Chris Powell during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Grounds Supervisor Scott Springer during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
90 / 102

Grounds Supervisor Scott Springer during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Parker Brailsford (52) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
91 / 102

Center Parker Brailsford (52) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, Head Groundskeeper Chris Powell, Grounds Supervisor Scott Springer and Managing Partner JW Johnson during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
92 / 102

Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, Head Groundskeeper Chris Powell, Grounds Supervisor Scott Springer and Managing Partner JW Johnson during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
93 / 102

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defensive line during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
94 / 102

The defensive line during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
95 / 102

Head Coach Todd Monken and fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and a fan during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
96 / 102

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and a fan during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
97 / 102

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
98 / 102

Fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
99 / 102

Center Luke Wypler (56) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Youth football guests during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
100 / 102

Youth football guests during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, Head Groundskeeper Chris Powell, Grounds Supervisor Scott Springer and Managing Partner JW Johnson during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
101 / 102

Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, Head Groundskeeper Chris Powell, Grounds Supervisor Scott Springer and Managing Partner JW Johnson during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
102 / 102

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Outlook on continuing the defensive success

The Browns have had one of the top defenses in the league over the last few seasons, ranking fourth in the NFL in total defense in 2025. Since 2023, the Browns rank first in total yards per game, opponent first downs allowed per game, third down percentage, fourth down percentage, total passing yards per game and first downs per pass attempt. They have the most team tackles for loss at 342, are third in team sacks at 143 and tied for second with eight defensive touchdowns.

But their defense saw key changes in the offseason, including a new defensive coordinator in Mike Rutenberg, and the trade of Myles Garrett in exchange for DE Jared Verse. They drafted two rookie defensive players in LB Justin Jefferson and McNeil-Warren. But they also kept veteran cornerstones by extending both CB Denzel Ward and S Grant Delpit, cementing them as pieces of the defense for the future.

Even with the changes, the Browns have emphasized wanting to still play with the attacking front of the past few seasons and utilize the skillsets of their secondary to lock down opposing offenses.

"We're really excited about Rudy and what he's doing," Johnson said. "We're really not changing much of the scheme. But being top five in the NFL in defense is tough to repeat every year.  We hope we're there. If we drop a little bit, it could happen. But like we said, we've got a good young core. We've got a lot of good veterans here, and we're excited about the staff and what they're doing.  So, our expectations for the defense are high. And I think you guys have seen the last couple of days they're flying around and look like they're in midseason form. We want them to play at a high level, and so do they."

Related Content

news

Jared Verse finds leadership voice in new role with the Browns

The third-year defensive end will be a key contributor for the Browns

news

Andrew Berry discusses outlook on a young Browns roster as 2026 training camp begins

Competition at multiple positions, including quarterback, to highlight camp

news

Assessing the Browns' specialists heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

The Browns returned all three specialists for the second consecutive season

news

Evaluating the Browns' safeties heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

Rookie Emmanuel McNeil-Warren joins a unit anchored by veteran Grant Delpit

news

Breaking down the Browns' cornerbacks ahead of the 2026 season | Position Preview

Veterans Tyson Campbell and Denzel Ward anchor a room with young depth pieces

news

Assessing the Browns' linebackers heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

The Browns added Quincy Williams in free agency and Justin Jefferson in the draft to build out the room

news

Looking at the Browns' defensive line ahead of the 2026 season | Position Preview

Browns made key move in the offseason to acquire DE Jared Verse

news

Reviewing the Browns' offensive line heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

Browns used free agency and draft picks to overhaul the offensive line

news

Evaluating the Browns' tight ends ahead of the 2026 season | Position Preview

Fannin anchors a group that added depth in the offseason

news

Analyzing the Browns' running back room heading into 2026 | Position Preview

Quinshon Judkins returns from season-ending injury to lead room

news

Breaking down the Browns' receiving corps heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview

Rookie receivers poised to have an early impact in the pass game

Advertising