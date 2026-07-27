Assessing the Browns' specialists heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview 

Says It All: "Now's the time to look at the legs, at punter. So, the one thing special about Nik Constantinou – he's an IPP (International Pathway Player), so he doesn't necessarily count against the roster. I had that same thing in Green Bay for the last couple years. We had a kicker or multiple kickers really in Green Bay, but really, it's Corey's job to lose. At the end of the day, Corey's handled this whole situation with utmost class and professionalism. Having multiple punters in here, he hasn't blinked an eye one time. And for us, we're trying to win the net punt game. So, we're trying to give up the fewest number of yards possible. And last year, our net punt average just wasn't where it should be. And so that's the reason why we're getting a hard look at some of these young guys. But at the end of the day, it's Corey's job to lose." – Storer