Assessing the Browns' specialists heading into the 2026 season | Position Preview 

The Browns are just one day away from players reporting back to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the beginning of training camp. To prepare for training camp, associate editor Kelsey Russo is putting together a preview for each position on the roster. Catch up on the other position previews on the quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, tight ends, the offensive line, the defensive line, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties. To finish out the previews, let's look at the specialists.
The Specialists:
K Andre Szmyt
LS Rex Sunahara
P Corey Bojorquez
P Nik Constantinou
P Wes Pahl
What We Know: The Browns returned their core group of specialists for their second consecutive season together after they re-signed Bojorquez during free agency. Szmyt is in his second season as the Browns' kicker, while Sunahara returns for his third season in Cleveland.
The Browns' special teams units are stepping into a new chapter, as they have a new special teams coordinator in Byron Storer. The specialists have navigated during the offseason program and minicamp learning Storer's overall plans on the different special teams units.
The Biggest Question: How will Szmyt build off his first full season as the Browns' kicker? After competing for the starting job during the 2025 training camp, Szmyt earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster and the role as their starting kicker. After facing some struggles in the season opener, Szmyt went on to build consistency and success over the remainder of the season. In the second half of the season, Szmyt did not miss an extra point attempt or field goal from Week 10 through Week 18 and ended the season on a high-note with a game-winning field goal against the Bengals. Now in his second season, Szmyt will look to carry over that consistency from the latter half of the season and be a steady constant among the specialists and special teams units.
The X-Factor: Bojorquez and Szmyt. Both play an integral role to the success of special teams in the kicking and punting game. Last season Szmyt won the starting job and went on to finish the season 24 of 27 on field goal attempts and 25 of 26 on PATs. He also made two game-winning field goals, a 55-yarder in Week 3 against the Packers and a 49-yarder in Week 18 against the Bengals. His ability to be successful in the kicking game and help put points on the board for the Browns will be an important element in 2026.
In his past few seasons in Cleveland, Bojorquez has been successful in pinning opposing offenses. In 2025, Bojorquez led the league in punting yards with 4,165 yards on 91 punts. He also totaled 23 punts inside the 20-yard line in 2025. In 2024, he booted 89 punts for an NFL-high 4,387 yards, landing an NFL-leading 16 inside the 10-yard line. He finished the 2024 season with a 49.3 punt average and a 41.8 net punting average, both of which were second-most by a Brown in a season. If Bojorquez can continue to be successful in helping to win the net punt game – then the Browns can create favorable situations for the defense.
See how Corey Bojorquez, Rex Sunahara and Andre Szmyt are preparing for their second consecutive season together as the Browns' specialists.
Says It All: "Now's the time to look at the legs, at punter. So, the one thing special about Nik Constantinou – he's an IPP (International Pathway Player), so he doesn't necessarily count against the roster. I had that same thing in Green Bay for the last couple years. We had a kicker or multiple kickers really in Green Bay, but really, it's Corey's job to lose. At the end of the day, Corey's handled this whole situation with utmost class and professionalism. Having multiple punters in here, he hasn't blinked an eye one time. And for us, we're trying to win the net punt game. So, we're trying to give up the fewest number of yards possible. And last year, our net punt average just wasn't where it should be. And so that's the reason why we're getting a hard look at some of these young guys. But at the end of the day, it's Corey's job to lose." – Storer
How many were help on the initial 53-man roster in 2025: 3