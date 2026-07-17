Breaking down the Browns' cornerbacks ahead of the 2026 season | Position Preview

The X-Factor: Campbell. While Campbell came to the Browns and quickly established his role after being traded to Cleveland, a full offseason in the Browns' system can be beneficial for Campbell – not only on the field, but also as a leader in the room. His next step in their defensive system can help the secondary also take another leap forward in their success as a unit.

"It is so much of a blessing to have him here the whole offseason," Lynch said. "The things that really stand out about T is his leadership. His leadership, his effort, his professionalism. He's a vocal leader. I know that when he got here at the beginning, it's kind of like he's feeling his way around he's really like communicating with the other guys, but now he's cemented a role. We talk about like leadership being production. He's a guy that not just produces on the field, but he produces off the field for our team, so it's important to have him here."

Says It All: "He's a pro. It's important to him, not just playing winning football, but playing winning football in Cleveland is important to him. And he's somebody that we look to for leadership. So, a lot of it, we talk about like our three betters and our three best, like what are things that we can do that can affect winning football. So, our conversations initially started with that like what are the things that we do exceptionally well, what are the things that we can improve and then what are things that we like one thing that we can do to affect winning football. And then just as far as like our system it's always style over scheme, so he's definitely a heart mind fist guy, right? But then when we get into the scheme, it's more just making him familiar with situational ball. " – Lynch on Ward