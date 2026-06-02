Andrew Berry highlights Jared Verse as key factor in trade of Myles Garrett

Berry explained he had three key factors that must be met if the Browns were ever in the position to trade Garrett – the trade had to have short and long-term benefits; the trade had to include a young, cost-controlled star at a premium position; and there had to be premium draft capital included. When the Rams initially called to inquire about Garrett, later progressing to where the Rams met those requirements, Berry had to evaluate the situation.

"Our intent was to have him be a one-helmet player for his career – and that was the truth," Berry said. "And even to this day, when Myles' career is over, we look forward to welcoming him back into the organization. But there are moments, particularly in my job where opportunities come up that quite honestly are unexpected, and they force you to stop and reevaluate and look at it and say, 'Hey, is this something that could be really beneficial to the team? ' And that was the case in this instance where it got to a certain point where we looked at what the trade details were, and we asked ourselves, 'OK, do we hold here, regardless of how emotionally right it felt, or do we ultimately make a decision that we think has a huge benefit to the team in both the short and long term?'"