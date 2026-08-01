Shedeur Sanders strives to continue improving his game in Year 2

During an 11-on-11 team period on the fourth day of training camp, QB Shedeur Sanders looked downfield and found WR Denzel Boston for a deep completion. The pass – and subsequent catch by Boston – elicited cheers from fans in attendance as part of the NFL's "Back Together Weekend."
The Browns are in the midst of a quarterback competition, in which Sanders and QB Deshaun Watson are continuing to compete for the starting job. Through the first week of camp, the two quarterbacks have alternated days taking reps with the first team offense.
"I just take it a day at a time," Sanders said. "I focus on things I've got to get better at, focus on the things I've got to be more crisp at and understand the flaws that I have and keep improving that."
As Sanders continues through camp competing for the starting job, he noted how he is heading into his second season feeling more comfortable. He explained that he figured out his routine, learned more about himself and feels happy with the process he has built. He also utilized the offseason to work on his game and connect with his teammates.
Check out the top shots from Day 4 of 2026 Browns Training Camp as players got to work with drills, workouts and team prep at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
During the offseason, Sanders, Watson and a number of the Browns' receivers spent time together in Miami. For Sanders, that time together on and off the field to develop relationships with his teammates can bring added benefits as they continue through training camp and into the season.
"Any rep at any point in time is extremely important," Sanders said. "Even the guys that weren't able to make it, we talk about different things in the building, and we work after practice on things. So, every rep that we're able to get with our guys truly, truly makes a difference and truly builds that trust and connection."
Those developed connections have paid off early in camp. The Browns have practiced different situations and been through four of their eight installs through the fourth day of camp. Sanders has made numerous plays on passes to Boston, WR Isaiah Bond, WR KC Concepcion and WR Jerry Jeudy as he has rotated working with the first and second team offense.
"He's definitely improved; he's grown a lot," Watson said. "You can see it within his fundamentals, his reads, being able to execute, call the plays. You can tell he's a lot more comfortable, and that he's been putting in the work to be able to be where he is right now."
Over the first four days of training camp, Sanders has faced the Browns' first team defense a handful of times. The defense has been disruptive, blowing up plays with what would be "sacks," applying pressure or picking off passes. Towards the end of Saturday's practice during a two-minute drill, Sanders had a pass picked off by CB D'Angelo Ross as he went against Jeudy down the right sideline.
Yet, Sanders said seeing those looks from the defense each day allows the offense to prepare for the season.
"That's what I'm excited about going into the season," Sanders said. "Reviewing all the film from last year and the mistakes I made, and just being able to recognize, have a better pre-snap be able to recognize things better and post-snap, also. The fact that our defense gives us a lot of different looks and everything is truly great that we're able to get that in practice."
As the Browns continue through training camp and put the pads on for the first time on Aug. 3, the evaluation for the quarterback competition will continue. Head coach Todd Monken said the first four days of camp have focused on different parts of the pass game as they have gone through their installs. He has seen how each of the quarterbacks, including Sanders, are handling the information from a processing standing point, how they are operating at the line of scrimmage and understanding concepts.
"All of them are trying to do it right, get us in the right play, and I've been really impressed," Monken said.