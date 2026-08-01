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Shedeur Sanders strives to continue improving his game in Year 2

Sanders and QB Deshaun Watson have alternated days of first team reps during Browns training camp

Aug 01, 2026 at 06:07 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

SandersTC_8.1.26

During an 11-on-11 team period on the fourth day of training camp, QB Shedeur Sanders looked downfield and found WR Denzel Boston for a deep completion. The pass – and subsequent catch by Boston – elicited cheers from fans in attendance as part of the NFL's "Back Together Weekend."

The Browns are in the midst of a quarterback competition, in which Sanders and QB Deshaun Watson are continuing to compete for the starting job. Through the first week of camp, the two quarterbacks have alternated days taking reps with the first team offense.

"I just take it a day at a time," Sanders said. "I focus on things I've got to get better at, focus on the things I've got to be more crisp at and understand the flaws that I have and keep improving that."

As Sanders continues through camp competing for the starting job, he noted how he is heading into his second season feeling more comfortable. He explained that he figured out his routine, learned more about himself and feels happy with the process he has built. He also utilized the offseason to work on his game and connect with his teammates.

Top Moments from Day 4 of 2026 Browns Training Camp

Check out the top shots from Day 4 of 2026 Browns Training Camp as players got to work with drills, workouts and team prep at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The defense during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) and fans during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) and fans during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Youth football guests during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Youth football guests during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Guard Kendrick Green (53) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Guard Kendrick Green (53) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Brownie during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Brownie during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach George Warhop during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Line Coach George Warhop during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Elijah Chatman (62) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Elijah Chatman (62) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Parker Brailsford (52) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Center Parker Brailsford (52) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back D'Angelo Ross (20) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive back D'Angelo Ross (20) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Quality Control Coach Sanders Davis during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Quality Control Coach Sanders Davis during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The Sugardale Puppy Pound during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The Sugardale Puppy Pound during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyron Herring (47) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyron Herring (47) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach John Wozniak during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Wide Receivers Coach John Wozniak during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Center Kingsley Eguakun (65) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Center Kingsley Eguakun (65) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Elijah Chatman (62) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Elijah Chatman (62) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Brenden Bates (82) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Brenden Bates (82) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A youth football guest during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A youth football guest during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9), Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9), Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jack Stoll (89) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Jack Stoll (89) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jack Stoll (89) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Jack Stoll (89) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Assistant/Nickelbacks Coach Jeff Anderson during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Assistant/Nickelbacks Coach Jeff Anderson during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defensive backs during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The defensive backs during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back TJ Harden (36) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back TJ Harden (36) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tre Avery (11) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tre Avery (11) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Punter Wes Pahl (36) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Punter Wes Pahl (36) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Quality Control Coach Sanders Davis during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Quality Control Coach Sanders Davis during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Training Camp branding during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Training Camp branding during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Ralph Street during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Defensive Line Coach Ralph Street during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Senior Vice President of Football Administration Chris Cooper and Director of Player Personnel Adam Al-Khayyal during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Senior Vice President of Football Administration Chris Cooper and Director of Player Personnel Adam Al-Khayyal during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Analyst Travis Monken during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Analyst Travis Monken during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The offense during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The offense during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and the defensive backs during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and the defensive backs during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
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During the offseason, Sanders, Watson and a number of the Browns' receivers spent time together in Miami. For Sanders, that time together on and off the field to develop relationships with his teammates can bring added benefits as they continue through training camp and into the season.

"Any rep at any point in time is extremely important," Sanders said. "Even the guys that weren't able to make it, we talk about different things in the building, and we work after practice on things. So, every rep that we're able to get with our guys truly, truly makes a difference and truly builds that trust and connection."

Those developed connections have paid off early in camp. The Browns have practiced different situations and been through four of their eight installs through the fourth day of camp. Sanders has made numerous plays on passes to Boston, WR Isaiah Bond, WR KC Concepcion and WR Jerry Jeudy as he has rotated working with the first and second team offense.

"He's definitely improved; he's grown a lot," Watson said. "You can see it within his fundamentals, his reads, being able to execute, call the plays. You can tell he's a lot more comfortable, and that he's been putting in the work to be able to be where he is right now."

Over the first four days of training camp, Sanders has faced the Browns' first team defense a handful of times. The defense has been disruptive, blowing up plays with what would be "sacks," applying pressure or picking off passes. Towards the end of Saturday's practice during a two-minute drill, Sanders had a pass picked off by CB D'Angelo Ross as he went against Jeudy down the right sideline.

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Yet, Sanders said seeing those looks from the defense each day allows the offense to prepare for the season.

"That's what I'm excited about going into the season," Sanders said. "Reviewing all the film from last year and the mistakes I made, and just being able to recognize, have a better pre-snap be able to recognize things better and post-snap, also. The fact that our defense gives us a lot of different looks and everything is truly great that we're able to get that in practice."

As the Browns continue through training camp and put the pads on for the first time on Aug. 3, the evaluation for the quarterback competition will continue. Head coach Todd Monken said the first four days of camp have focused on different parts of the pass game as they have gone through their installs. He has seen how each of the quarterbacks, including Sanders, are handling the information from a processing standing point, how they are operating at the line of scrimmage and understanding concepts.

"All of them are trying to do it right, get us in the right play, and I've been really impressed," Monken said.

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