Shedeur Sanders strives to continue improving his game in Year 2

During the offseason, Sanders, Watson and a number of the Browns' receivers spent time together in Miami. For Sanders, that time together on and off the field to develop relationships with his teammates can bring added benefits as they continue through training camp and into the season.

"Any rep at any point in time is extremely important," Sanders said. "Even the guys that weren't able to make it, we talk about different things in the building, and we work after practice on things. So, every rep that we're able to get with our guys truly, truly makes a difference and truly builds that trust and connection."

Those developed connections have paid off early in camp. The Browns have practiced different situations and been through four of their eight installs through the fourth day of camp. Sanders has made numerous plays on passes to Boston, WR Isaiah Bond, WR KC Concepcion and WR Jerry Jeudy as he has rotated working with the first and second team offense.

"He's definitely improved; he's grown a lot," Watson said. "You can see it within his fundamentals, his reads, being able to execute, call the plays. You can tell he's a lot more comfortable, and that he's been putting in the work to be able to be where he is right now."